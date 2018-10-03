Pistons Mailbag - October 3, 2018

With the preseason tipping off tonight and the regular season now only two weeks out, lots of talk about Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson to get things started in the latest edition of Pistons Mailbag.

Ian (Westland, Mich.): Andre Drummond went 1 for 4 from the 3-point line in Saturday’s open scrimmage at Crisler Center. I hope he doesn’t shoot four threes a game, but the one he made looked good, although .250 would be a bad percentage and not worth it to be shooting those shots. If I were coach, I’d green light him for up to two threes a game for 30 shots and if he hits 10 then he can keep shooting them. What percentage has he been making them in practice?

Langlois: Practice stats aren’t typically disseminated to the public or media, so your guess is as good as mine. Drummond volunteered at media day that during voluntary team workouts for the two to three weeks before training camp opened, he’d made 40 percent. I’d put the over/under on how many threes Drummond shoots for the season at 90. Just a guess, but I would tend to go on the conservative side. That’s a little more than one a game. And if he hits them at somewhere around 30 percent, then it might be just enough to get his defender to move another step and a half away from the rim – enough to make a difference against dribble penetration or on passing lanes.

Michael (Lake Orion, Mich.): We’re not seriously considering Andre Drummond shooting threes this year, are we? I feel like he still has a lot of room for improvement on his free-throw shooting. Last year was an improvement, for sure, but still nothing to brag about. I don’t get it.

Langlois: Casey has made it clear that if Drummond’s defender backs off of him and he has a wide-open triple – and he’s narrowed that down to “corner three” intermittently when discussing this topic – he will be encouraged to shoot. Casey’s talked about how they handled Pascal Siakam in Toronto last season and how Siakam missed many in a row – Siakam was 0 of 25 from mid-November to late December – but they kept working with and encouraging him to take the shots. He made 18 percent before the All-Star break, 34 percent after it and in the playoffs he made 3 of 4. We’ll have to see what happens when the lights go on, but Drummond’s form looks surprisingly natural from what I’ve seen. I watched him shoot with Reggie Bullock after Monday’s practice and at one point he hit 10 of 11 from the top of the arc.

Coach Stewart (@chillin072): How has Andre Drummond looked thus far in camp?

Langlois: With the notable caveat that I don’t get to see any more of practice than you do, by all accounts he’s looked very good. He is noticeably leaner. He’s taking part in 3-point shooting drills at the end of practice as is everybody else and his form looks surprisingly natural for someone who’s taken 30 in six seasons, virtually all of them last-shot heaves to beat the game or shot clock. Other than that, we’ll get more meaningful looks starting tonight at Oklahoma City.

Brenden (@BrendenWelper): Will the OKC and SAS games be streamed on Pistons.com?

Langlois: Not for those games. Fox Sports Detroit will televise the final three preseason games next week.

Brett (Perth, Australia): If Reggie Jackson isn’t fit, who will take on the role of starting point guard?

Langlois: Let’s start with this: There’s no reason to believe Jackson won’t be the starting point guard on opening night. He’s already jumping into full-contact portions of practices and participated in Saturday’s scrimmage. But if there is an instance during the course of the season where he misses time for any reason, my expectation is that Jose Calderon will start to allow Ish Smith to stay in his role as point guard of the second unit. Casey wants that bench unit to establish its own identity and he wants it to be one that picks up the pace; that’s Smith, all the way. Calderon was used similarly in Cleveland last year, starting sometimes but also going through stretches where he didn’t play. He’ll adapt to that sort of role.

Joseph (@JosephDandronMI): Should the Pistons trade Reggie Jackson?

Langlois: For what? You can’t judge an equation when you don’t know half of it. That’s like asking if your favorite football team should go for it on fourth down? Depends. How much time is left? What’s the score? Where’s the line of scrimmage? What’s needed to convert? Same thing here. Trade him for whom? What’s the impact on this season likely to be? What effect will it have on the salary cap? The Pistons – from owner Tom Gores to senior adviser Ed Stefanski to coach Dwane Casey – think they are capable of not only qualifying for the playoffs but making noise when they do. So if you’re going to shed your starting point guard – the guy who led your team in scoring (18.8) and assists (6.2) in the only season the franchise made the playoffs since 2009, the last season that wasn’t tainted by injury for him – and you don’t have a Plan B to replace him, then what’s the motivation for the trade? So the most important question to ask to inform the answer of should the Pistons trade Reggie Jackson is: Who’s your starting point guard if you do?

Leon (Grayling, Mich.): What do you think about a trade of Reggie Jackson for Jeff Teague?

Langlois: Well, there you go. That’s a more concrete question. They’re similar players when healthy, both pick-and-roll point guards with similar numbers over their careers. Teague is two years older and has one fewer season remaining on his contract (Teague can opt out after this season and the expectation should be that he will) at slightly more money – and that would be an issue for the Pistons, given their cap situation. I don’t know if the trade moves the needle enough for either team to consider it. Sounds like a “grass is always greener on the other side” trade fans would initially cheer.

Outlaw (@Want3d_Outlaw): With the Pistons bringing in a bunch of young bigs for training camp, what are the odds Johnny Hamilton, Zach Lofton or Chris McCullough beats Henry Ellenson out for his spot on the roster?

Langlois: Infinitesimally small. Dwane Casey volunteered before camp started that Ellenson had come a long way over the summer and impressed him. He’s 6-foot-11 and skilled and a gym rat who remains the youngest player on the roster at 21. I don’t think any franchise would be ready to cut ties with someone who fits that profile, but for what Casey is looking for – and, really, what almost every team looks for in big men these days – Ellenson is a prototype modern frontcourt player. Beyond all of those considerations, he’s got a guaranteed contract and the others do not. That doesn’t mean everything, but somebody would have to run laps around Ellenson between now and the deadline to trim the roster to its final 15 before the Oct. 17 opener to persuade the front office to make that move.

Charles (Redford Twp., Mich.): I’m looking forward to seeing what a lineup of Griffin, Johnson, Robinson, Bullock and Kennard can do. Is that a lineup you saw in training camp? And what are some of the more interesting lineups you think we’ll see?

Langlois: That’s not a lineup I’d expect to see anytime soon. There was talk of using Kennard as a point guard in Summer League, but that experiment was put on hold when Kennard suffered a knee injury in the first practice. I don’t know that it would have progressed into a serious consideration if they’d have used it then or not. As of now, the Pistons have Reggie Jackson, Ish Smith and Jose Calderon as point guards and rookie Bruce Brown in the wings. Dwane Casey said again on Tuesday that he wants to get a look at Brown playing the point in preseason. If we see a lineup that consists of Griffin and the top four wing players – Johnson, Robinson, Bullock and Kennard, as you suggested – it likely would be coming out of a timeout with a very specific purpose in mind. I don’t think we’ll see it for a sustained period – at least not unless and until Kennard gives the staff reason to think he’d be more effective at point guard than elsewhere.

Marvin (@mmmikal): The Pistons need to shed some salaries in order to improve this team by the end of the season. With Ish Smith, Stanley Johnson and Reggie Bullock on the last year of their contracts, whom do you envision being put together in trades?

Langlois: I don’t buy the premise. And I don’t see a trade to shed salaries as the primary motivation as likely this season. That only happens if something derails them – injury or otherwise – and the decision is made at the trade deadline to sell and collect future assets. Bullock would have good value because of his shooting and the ease with which teams could fit his salary into their cap structure. A team that needs to supplement its point guard rotation would of course find value in Smith for his durability and ability to push the pace. Johnson should fetch a little more because he’ll only be a restricted free agent at season’s end, the situation when the Pistons traded two second-round picks plus Kyle Singler and D.J. Augustin for Reggie Jackson four seasons ago.

Aaron (@TheBukShow): Is point guard the team’s weakest position?

Langlois: If it is, the Pistons are going to be pretty good – as long as Reggie Jackson doesn’t miss a big chunk of the season this time around. Jackson hasn’t been an All-Star the way Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond have been, but he’s come closer – in 2015-16, when he was squarely in the mix in a year where the East was loaded with worthy point guards – than any other teammate. The Pistons like their mix and depth on the wing with Stanley Johnson, Glenn Robinson III, Luke Kennard and Reggie Bullock – plus Langston Galloway and rookies Bruce Brown and Khyri Thomas – but none of those guys are as established as Jackson. And Ish Smith’s reliability and productivity make him a worthy backup, plus Jose Calderon’s 3-point shooting and playmaking give them three players capable of handling significant roles.