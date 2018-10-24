Pistons Mailbag - October 24, 2018

Where else to start with this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag but with Blake Griffin’s 50-point game and dazzling start to the season.

Adam (St. Petersburg, Fla.): Quite the start to the season for Blake Griffin. He made every right decision in the game last night. Averaging 36.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. We know he’s clinched an All-Star berth already. Is he an MVP candidate?

Langlois: As I wrote after the game last night, it’s as legitimate as an MVP candidacy can be with 79 games to go. The statistics you cite are amazing, small sample size caveat and all. What’s perhaps just as astounding is the fact that he’s committed a grand total of two turnovers in 113 minutes while having the ball in his hands on virtually every possession. In the second half last night, he was effectively the point guard and the pick-and-roll ballhandler. The decision he made on the game-winning play – faking the handoff to Reggie Bullock so adroitly that he fooled both Amir Johnson and Joel Embiid – to drive instead of hand off or take the 3-point shot proved exactly right even though there were only five seconds left when he got the ball. It’s clear that Griffin feels better physically than he has in several seasons. The Pistons can’t lean on him for 40-plus minutes – not to mention 50 points – every game. It will help if they put games away a little earlier than the final possession, which all three games have come down to so far, but in the meantime they’re sticking some big wins in the bank as they figure out their most effective lineup combinations and means of attack.

Darrell (Detroit): Pistons fans are justifiably upset about passing on Donovan Mitchell by one pick in 2017. But the team passed on Caris LeVert by two picks in 2016, Devin Booker by five picks in 2015, C.J. McCollum by two picks in 2013, Kemba Walker by one pick in 2011 and Paul George by three picks in 2010. The Pistons had no first-round picks in 2014 and ’18. Had Andre Drummond not been selected in 2012, the Pistons would have been 0-for-everything this decade in terms of landing a star player within their grasp. Of course, the draft is a crap shoot but crapping out that many times suggests poor scouting and decision making. Does this current Pistons staff have coaches and scouts who’ve actually demonstrated having an eye for draft talent?

Langlois: How about Kawhi Leonard, taken 15th – seven picks after Brandon Knight – in 2011? Pretty much every team in the NBA could field a challenger to Golden State if you could go back and get a re-do on the draft. Except for one thing: If we had a re-do of the 2017 draft, for instance, Donovan Mitchell would go in the top three. Philadelphia traded up two spots, going from third to first, and took Markelle Fultz. Nobody – including Donovan Mitchell – foresaw the rookie season Mitchell put in. He’s not remotely the same player today he was at Louisville. If you squinted hard before that draft – watched the best of Mitchell at Louisville, digested his testing numbers at the NBA draft combine, etc. – could you have imagined it turning out this well? Maybe. But that’s also how teams get in trouble, overreaching and wanting to believe a player will be able to translate athleticism into production. For every player like Mitchell, there are dozens who remain the same inconsistent players they were in college. As for the current staff, the college scouting staff was largely retained by the current administration when very few other elements were held over. Ed Stefanski offered praise for the scouting data he found when he arrived about a month before the draft. The person Stefanski hired to head up scouting at all levels – pro, college, international – is Gregg Polinsky, whom he brought to the NBA in the ’90s when he was with the Nets. Polinsky was part of the Nets front office that drafted LeVert two years ago, so there’s that. The Nets haven’t had many of their own draft picks to exercise in recent seasons due to all the trades they’ve made, notably the deal for Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce that fortified Boston for a generation.

Adam (@adam_barker22): Will Luke Kennard be a starter by the end of the year? If not there are going to be a lot of regrets from Pistons fans for passing on Donovan Mitchell.

Langlois: If injuries aren’t a factor, I wouldn’t bet on Kennard moving into the starting lineup. That doesn’t mean Kennard won’t have a major role, either. I’ve thought all during the off-season that the two likeliest starters to surround the three staples – Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson – were Stanley Johnson and Reggie Bullock. Casey made it clear the day he was hired what he thought of Johnson’s defense and the surest way to make use of that is to have him in the starting lineup against the opposition’s top wing scorer. Even in the win over Philadelphia, Johnson didn’t score but still logged 19 minutes and was on the floor at the end of the game, entrusted to guard J.J. Redick for the first time. Redick couldn’t get open and the Pistons gladly watched Joel Embiid launch the potential game-winner instead of Redick. I only see that changing if Johnson doesn’t show any improvement as a 3-point shooter or find some way to consistently contribute offensively. As for Bullock, I think you want that guy playing as many minutes with Griffin as possible for his 3-point shooting and his movement off the ball, which meshes beautifully with Griffin’s vision and willingness to pass out of double teams. On the game-winning play against the 76ers, you might have noticed that it was Griffin and Bullock chosen by Casey to run the critical action that wound up with Griffin driving for the winning play as the defense got fooled into thinking Bullock would get the ball – a nod to the threat his shooting represents. Kennard, meanwhile, makes a ton of sense with the second unit for his ability to make plays off the dribble, which can be exploited more in lineups without Griffin. That doesn’t mean Kennard can’t be effective playing with Griffin; of course, he can. But it will be easier to put the ball in his hands more often when Griffin isn’t in the game and the Pistons will need some options when Griffin sits. We’ve seen early in the season the difficulties they’ve had maintaining offensive efficiency without Griffin. Kennard at the top of his game can go a long way toward addressing that problem.

Brendan (@brendan_lubiarz): Who do you believe is more valuable to the team: Stanley Johnson or Reggie Bullock?

Langlois: As addressed in my response to Adam above, they both have specific abilities that mesh well with the starting unit. Bullock brings it more consistently, so on that basis he’d get my vote. Both players are headed for free agency – Bullock unrestricted, Johnson restricted – so it’s a question that Ed Stefanski’s front office, faced with some salary-cap challenges, will have to address in a different form next summer if it gets to that point. They might weight the equation a little differently at that point, but they have 79 more games to evaluate the contributions of each – and weigh the cost-benefit balance of retaining one or the other.

Hombre (@hombre_nba): Is Kemba Walker a dream or a reachable truth?

Langlois: He’s less realistic for the Pistons than for most teams for one overriding reason: The Pistons can’t offer their 2019 No. 1 pick. If Charlotte is going to deal its most important player, it’s tough to imagine any scenario in which it wouldn’t want a No. 1 pick as part of the compensation. And the farther away picks are, the less value they hold. I suppose if the Pistons were to offer a completely unprotected future No. 1 pick, Charlotte would sit at attention and at least give them a “we’ll get back to you” after weighing that offer against others. But there’s a reason Walker was put on the trade block last winter: He’ll be a free agent after this season. You’d have to be confident of your ability to retain him in free agency to make that sort of deal. Given the Pistons cap situation for 2019-20, that’s not a likelihood. For those two reasons – the lack of the ability to trade their No. 1 pick in 2019 and the lack of cap space they face next summer – the Pistons will be one of the least likely teams to make a trade of that sort this season.

Max (@Maxg113): With so much of the offense running through Blake, does it minimize our need for a traditional point guard?

Langlois: Absolutely. For the same reason any team that lines up with LeBron James will worry less about the playmaking skills of its point guard, so the Pistons will feature an offense less point guard-centric than most. Dwane Casey told me earlier this month that he hoped Blake Griffin wound up leading the Pistons in assists. It’s early, but through three games he does with 17 to Reggie Jackson’s 13. That can only happen if Jackson plays off of the ball far more often than he has in the past. At the same time, the trend in the NBA is to get multiple playmakers on the floor. If there were enough point guards of a certain quality to accommodate it, most coaches would choose to have two point guards on the floor more often than not. Casey has made it evident that he intends to play Jackson and Ish Smith together far more than they did when Jackson was healthy the past few seasons. He said Tuesday that Smith is likely to find himself on the floor at the end of games more often than not. But Griffin will remain the lynchpin of the offense. Getting defenses to hedge toward Griffin, then finding playmakers like Jackson and Smith while they’re out of position creates driving angles and passing lanes that point guards can exploit.

Nick (@NickBaum18): Why isn’t Kennard getting more minutes? I expected at least 15 minutes a game from him coming into the season?

Langlois: The knee injury suffered in early July forced him to stay off of the court until the start of training camp. That, Kennard grudgingly admits, set him back. It’s especially tough for a player coming off of his rookie season – the time when most coaches expect players to make their biggest jump – to be robbed of a full summer of development. So Kennard is playing catchup now. How fast he hits his stride is anyone’s guess. When he does, I also would expect him to play at least 15 minutes a game – probably 20-plus.

Jordan (@jmacmcgrady): Do we put a package together to improve wing depth if we are middle of the pack come December?

Langlois: Reggie Bullock, Stanley Johnson, Glenn Robinson III, Luke Kennard, Langston Galloway and Bruce Brown have all gotten minutes in meaningful situations already, Jordan. That’s a lot of wing depth. And they’ve got Khyri Thomas and Zach Lofton in reserve. If you’re really asking if they’ll do something to upgrade at those spots, anything is possible. But I don’t think they’re actively working on that front at this point. They like what they have and are more interested in finding the right mix and maximizing the abilities of all of those players.

Brett (@BrettSpencer88): Can you see a change in starters at the small forward and shooting guard spots if the team struggles later in the year? And who is the most likely player to be traded?

Langlois: Sure, changes are always possible – likely, even – when a team struggles. Barring the unforeseen, Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson are permanent starters. The other two spots, then, would be the obvious places to tinker. As for most likely to be traded, it always depends on what the motivation to trade is at the moment. Impossible to project that.

Steve (San Diego): When teams play back-to-back games, how do coaches prepare when they don’t have a day or two off between games? During back-to-back games, you can’t have a practice; instead, it’s only a morning shootaround to prepare for the game.

Langlois: There’s not typically a morning shootaround on the day of a back-to-back game. Because back to backs almost always involve travel – very occasionally you’ll play a home back to back – players are getting to bed at 2 a.m. or later in most cases after the previous night’s game ends, getting showered and out of the arena, busing to the airport, flying to the next game’s destination and busing to the hotel. In that case, most coaches will hold a walk through in a hotel ballroom to go over the fine points of the opposition scouting report. Typically, assistant coaches are assigned to lead the scouting report of the opposition on a rotating basis. So if the Pistons play the Celtics on one night and then fly to New York after the game to play the Nets the following night – that happens Tuesday and Wednesday next week – one of Dwane Casey’s assistants will have responsibility for preparing the scouting report on the Celtics, always in conjunction with the video staff responsible for taking the advance scout’s report and melding it with video clips of the opposition’s bread-and-butter plays, and another assistant will be in charge of preparing the Nets scouting report.