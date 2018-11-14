Pistons Mailbag - November 14, 2018

A month into the NBA season and the Pistons are all even at 6-6 – enough of a sample size to inspire a wide variety of suggestions for which course the franchise should take next in the latest edition of Pistons Mailbag.

Kobina (Decatur, Ga.): Carmelo Anthony … maybe?

Langlois: Maybe not.

Phil (@Pgram_23): What are the odds we sign Melo?

Langlois:

Keith (@smokinjoe56): How annoyed are you with Melo questions?

Langlois: Amused, not annoyed.

Hombre NBA (@hombre_nba): This team might have a use for Carmelo Anthony. Do you see any chance of landing him?

Langlois: Now that’s annoying.

King Jrudak (@3kadurj3): Are we going to go after D Rose?

Langlois: Not him nor a rose by any other name.

Kevin (@riamsi24): What kind of trade package would we give for Kemba?

Langlois: Corey Maggette and a No. 1 pick.

Lexus (@Lex_Wayne): Can the Pistons please get Bradley Beal or Kemba Walker?

Langlois: Why not both? Dream big, Lexus!

And now, the rest of our show …

Rolly (@RollyGiberson): Given the team figures to be capped out next summer even if they let just about everyone walk, do you get the feeling the Pistons will use players like Ish Smith or Reggie Bullock to try to move some bad contracts? Or is this team all in on the playoffs even if it hurts next season?

Langlois: it’s a new administration and a new coaching staff. While I’m sure there is a degree of evaluation going on every day, I’d be pretty surprised if they were anywhere close to sweeping conclusions about a sudden need to change direction after a dozen games. There are always exceptions to be found, but it’s pretty standard for front offices to give a team 20 games to establish itself before deciding that the blueprint put together in the off-season deserve scrapping. That said, while everyone from owner Tom Gores to special adviser Ed Stefanski to coach Dwane Casey has said they expect a playoff berth, I don’t think anyone’s of the mind to endanger the future by overreaching to make something more of this season. That’s not a gamble you take unless you’re a move away from championship contention and there’s been no indication that’s anyone’s expectation.

Benny (@bennymaxwell): 1. Dwane Casey has said the ball needs to move constantly but the offense is going into standstill mode with Blake Griffin’s isolation-dominant offense. Is having both possible? 2. With the new NBA game being outside shooting, any chance they take a look at Jimmer Fredette?

Langlois: We’ve touched on your first topic a bit in previous Mailbags, but Casey doesn’t see those as competing goals. First of all, Griffin isn’t a ball stopper. That doesn’t mean he won’t probe when he has a clear matchup advantage, but he doesn’t get tunnel vision. If he’s guarded by a perimeter player in transition or gets a switch, his first instinct is to push the advantage nearer the rim and get the defense to show its hand. If an aggressive double (or triple) team comes, he’ll get the ball out of his hands ASAP and find the most advantaged option. As for Jimmer Fredette, I’d be surprised if he gets another NBA shot. In general, numbers produced in China are viewed skeptically. The speed of the NBA game reduces Fredette’s shot-making ability and there are too many holes in his game elsewhere to make the tradeoff beneficial.

Ken (Baton Rouge, La.): I’m so sick to my stomach with this Jimmy Butler trade. I thought you said we would have to give up so much? I thought Houston was a slam dunk? There is too much money being made in this front office and for what?

Langlois: Philadelphia gave up two starters, Ken, from a team that most have pegged as a top-three finisher in the East. I’m not going to hold up ESPN’s top 100 player rankings as the gold standard of NBA player evaluation, but its assessment of this year’s group had Covington ranked 49th and Saric 57th. So getting 60-some games of Jimmy Butler cost the 76ers two above-average starters. You know how hard it is to acquire an above-average NBA starter? The only two Pistons grouped in that range were Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin. By the nature of your question, it’s clear your assessment of Covington and Saric is out of line with ESPN’s. Only time will tell how Minnesota made out in this deal, but it’s pretty clear that the Timberwolves were going to be dragged down by hanging on to Butler. I don’t think the Pistons could have made an offer to beat Philadelphia’s considering the per-dollar value of the Covington and Saric contracts. But I will add one thing to correct some misinformation I’d provided in earlier assessments of the Pistons’ ability to build a competitive trade package. They are, in fact, able to trade their 2019 No. 1 pick even though they dealt their 2018 top pick to the Clippers last season for Blake Griffin. You can’t trade future No. 1 picks in consecutive seasons. But since the 2018 draft has passed, the Pistons regained the ability to trade their ’19 pick. Sorry for that misinterpretation.

Bill (@bbyersusn): Are there plans to acquire more depth at the guard position, especially at the two? It seems to me that we need to get better at spreading the floor.

Langlois: I think the Pistons believe they have the ingredients to spread the floor between Reggie Bullock, Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Langston Galloway, Jose Calderon and Glenn Robinson III. They all have track records of being league average or better 3-point shooters. It’s not a matter of depth. It might be a matter of consistency. But they have plenty of roster spots committed to perimeter players with only Andre Drummond, Blake Griffin, Zaza Pachulia, Jon Leuer and Henry Ellenson among their 15 roster players – or 17 if you include Zach Lofton and Keenan Evans on two-way deals – counting as big men. It looks like Bullock is over the nagging injuries that contributed to his early-season shooting slump and Galloway has had a pretty good run, as well. Making Robinson a starter is likely to produce better shooting at that spot and Stanley Johnson has had a few strong performances lately, as well. Getting Kennard back, whenever that happens, will boost their perimeter shooting for sure.

Jericho (@13rain5torm): How do we not stay mediocre for years to come? Cleveland is either so good they run the East or so bad they are primed to draft Zion Williamson. Detroit is in a perpetual state of mediocrity. Our power forward is our best point guard.

Langlois: Cleveland is an aberration. It’s not at all an oversimplification to say the Cavs’ rise, fall, rise and current collapse were completely tied to the comings and goings of LeBron James. There’s no other player in the NBA over the last decade-plus who’s had the singular impact he’s had on a franchise’s fortunes with his free-agent decisions. How you avoid a perpetual purgatory of 35 to 45 wins is a dilemma that dogs virtually every other franchise, Golden State the shining exception. We’ve had the tanking debate ad nausem here and I won’t rehash it other than to say it’s a long-shot strategy that has paid off for Philadelphia and almost no one else. The course the Pistons have chosen under Tom Gores’ ownership – the one they adhered to even before that – is to try to win now and to make incremental moves to get continually better while guarding assets to be in position to strike when star-level talents become available. Then you hope you hit more than you miss, you stay healthy and you get lucky every now and then in the draft with a player whose development beats expectations.

I Am Shiva Cursed (@logan_kari33): Why does Khyri Thomas get no playing time?

Langlois: He’s getting a ton – in Grand Rapids. And he’s been playing very well with the G League’s Drive, averaging about 22 points a game and making more than half of his 3-point attempts. He’s got a lot of players ahead of him right now – Reggie Bullock, Langston Galloway, Luke Kennard (when he’s healthy), Stanley Johnson, Glenn Robinson III, Jose Calderon – who can play the wing positions. Fellow rookie Bruce Brown got a head start, as well, when Thomas suffered from a few nagging summer injuries. Thomas might have to wait until next season – barring a run of injuries or roster moves to clear playing time – but the Pistons love what they’ve seen from him and heard about his work with the Drive.

John (@Yankeesboy26): Will the Pistons get another ballhandler/shooter in there? Because nights when Blake Griffin, Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond don’t have it, we need a fourth option.

Langlois: You named the team’s three most important players and said that when they don’t have it, the Pistons are in trouble. Not to be glib, but doesn’t that apply to every team? If Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson all sputter, Golden State loses more often than not.

Kumar (Troy, Mich.): Since our offense does not require a true point guard, trade Reggie Jackson to Phoenix for T.J. Warren and Elie Okobo. This gives us a better small forward and we could use Stanley Johnson at power forward to back up Blake Griffin. It also reduces the cap and Phoenix gets a truer point guard.

Langlois: If you have an insight into the direction Phoenix is taking at the moment, bravo for you. The Suns fired their GM a week before the season was to start and they’ve been all over the map in recent seasons, vacillating between making a run at premier free agents and tanking. Warren is under contract through the 2021-22 season at a reasonable price, he’s 25 and – sample size warning – he’s shooting .476 from the 3-point arc and averaging 16.4 points a game. I think no matter which direction the Suns want to go, that kind of production on that contract is someone they’re going to want to keep or trade for a primary asset on a rookie contract and some years of team control. Jackson as the centerpiece gives them one-plus season. I don’t think they’d be throwing in the No. 31 pick in last year’s draft as a sweetener if they were to entertain a Warren deal.

Andrew (Saginaw, Mich.): The Knicks are heading into full rebuild mode. What if we took advantage of that and go after Tim Hardaway Jr. by offering Reggie Jackson and the expiring contracts of Ish Smith and Stanley Johnson for Hardway, Frank Ntilikina and Lance Thomas?

Langlois: If the Knicks are in full rebuild mode, then they’d probably focus more narrowly on taking back as little money as possible after this season. Dealing for Reggie Jackson doesn’t move the needle much for them in the coming off-season and that would almost certainly be the primary motivation if they were shopping Hardaway. Dealing both Jackson and Ish Smith would leave the Pistons in something of a pickle at point guard unless they were especially high on Ntilikina’s future at that position. They’d have Jose Calderon, Bruce Brown – jury still out on whether that’s his ultimate home, but even if it is, to put that on him as a rookie seems an injudicious gamble – and Ntilikina, currently a sub-30 percent 3-point shooter. I wouldn’t doubt that the Pistons would have interest in Hardaway – he’s averaging 23 points and he’s a high-volume 3-point shooter (8.5 attempts a game) who’s roughly a league-average marksman. And his contract is a near-perfect match for Jackson’s next season. But the fact Jackson is under contract for next season would by definition dull the appeal of any player for a team in “full rebuild mode.”