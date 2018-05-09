Pistons Mailbag - May 9, 2018

The decision to move on from Stan Van Gundy and start a new search – searches, for both a coach and someone to lead the front office – dominates the conversation in this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag.

Detroitdavid (@davidgadaskin): Now that SVG is gone, should we look for a new GM as well? Isn’t Jeff Bower’s contract up this summer? Do you think with all the problems MSU has had it’s time for Tom Izzo to bolt and go pro? How do we get rid of those bad bench contracts?

Langlois: That’s a lot to chew on. So let’s take ’em one at a time. The first one is easy. Yes, the plan is to split the positions and hire someone to run the front office – whether the title winds up being general manager, president of basketball operations or something else entirely – and another someone to coach the team. Tom Gores, at some point, will be pressed to explain why he decided to revert to the more conventional setup after determining that consolidating the positions would alleviate the divide between the front office and the court that frustrated him during his first three seasons as Pistons owner before hiring Stan Van Gundy. Perhaps he feels starting with a general manager of his choosing – Joe Dumars was already in place when Gores purchased the team in June 2011 – will help ensure a more functional relationship between front office and coaching staffs. As for Bower, yes, he and virtually everyone in the front office have been reported to be on contracts set to expire at the end of June. In some respects, that’s good; it allows the new general manager the chance to assemble a staff of one mind. In some respects, it’s unfortunate; they’ll have a lot of scrambling to do and might not be able to pull together the preferred choices across the board in one off-season. As for Izzo, that’s an interesting case. There can be no doubt he’s looked long and hard at the NBA and has for nearly two decades, nearly taking the Atlanta Hawks job in 2000 after winning the NCAA title at Michigan State. We know he flirted with Phoenix around the same time and agonized about going to Cleveland four years ago when Dan Gilbert pursued him aggressively. We know the college game’s idiosyncrasies – NCAA pettiness, outsized alumni expectations, recruiting shenanigans that leave him the bridesmaid in long-fought pursuits – have long frustrated him. We also know that Izzo defiantly said he wasn’t going anywhere – wouldn’t run from the troubles now dogging Michigan State – as recently as March. If LeBron James were to leave Cleveland this summer and Gilbert wants to start over, again, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Izzo courted. It’s less likely he’d be pursued by the Pistons, though, even though Gores, like Gilbert, has the MSU connection with Izzo. But, surely, his name will be floated. The “bad bench contracts” you reference, I’m guessing, belong to Jon Leuer and Langston Galloway. If Van Gundy had remained, I don’t think he would have made a push to part with Leuer. He remained bullish on him through the end of the regular season and talked about his absence for 74 games last season being underplayed. All bets are off with a new administration. To expect a fair return for Leuer coming off a season where he played eight games – or, for that matter, for Galloway when he spent much of the season outside the rotation – might not appear realistic. But when you go around the league, you’ll find a player o two on plenty of rosters in similar boats. The new Pistons front office might like one or two of those players enough to make something happen. I don’t think either contract is so onerous that anyone would be tempted to incentivize trade partners by attaching draft picks or promising young players in order to dump them.

Brandon (@BrandonHasWords): Do we have the assets to change this team to fit whoever takes over or will they be forced to stay the current course? Will that impact the hire?

Langlois: I don’t think anybody changes their roster to fit a coaching style. Maybe the Lakers tweaked the roster around Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant to find players who fit the triangle offense Phil Jackson was devoted to running and maybe Jackson followed a similar course when he took over the front office with the Knicks. But the NBA is a players’ league. You do your best to acquire elite talent and then find parts to complement them, not some abstract blueprint of how the coach wants to play. I would anticipate that Tom Gores will be open to hearing ideas from the front-office candidates as to the best course of action to take with the current roster. I would also anticipate that whomever he picks to run the team won’t choose as a first mission to break up what was just assembled. I think everybody is eager to see how Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond operate with a healthy Reggie Jackson at the controls. That would be the case primarily because it’s an intriguing foundation but also because I don’t know that you could necessarily expect an equal return at this point. Jackson is coming off two injury-riddled seasons and what kind of message would it send to rival front offices if the Pistons were suddenly shopping Griffin a few months after the massive organizational commitment to acquire him? Drummond might be reasonably expected to elicit more of a fair-market return, but – again – I would expect the inclination of a new administration to be to see what they have and then respond accordingly.

JD Schmidt (@BardoBeing101): Roll the dice. GM: Chauncey Billups. Head coach: Bill Laimbeer.

Langlois: There are calculated risks and then there are “let’s put our life savings on seven red” risks. Look, I think Chauncey Billups has the makeup to be an outstanding executive. But if you’re going to hand over the keys to the franchise to him, you’d feel better if he’d spent even a season learning on the job from an experienced general manager. As a reference point, consider Pat Garrity. Stan Van Gundy hired him from Garrity’s job in finance when he was hired. After two years he was promoted to No. 2 to Jeff Bower in the front office. Last summer, he was involved in two general manager searches. It wouldn’t take Billups all that long, if he wanted to pursue that course, to establish himself as a viable candidate to lead a front office. But doing it with nothing more than playing and broadcast experience is another matter. He’d be much better prepared to coach, but has long maintained he has no interest in that. Coaching is a lot about feel and instincts – and his playing experience would have greatly contributed to that, too. But leading a front office is a lot about knowing the minutiae of collective bargaining agreements and being versed in pursuits that a playing career didn’t prepare him for. As for Laimbeer as a coach, I think that ship has sailed. A decade ago or more, Laimbeer harbored and made known his desires to be an NBA head coach. He left his post in the WNBA to take an assistant coaching job with Minnesota under Rick Adelman to further that end. He never came especially close, to my knowledge, to becoming a head coach, though he got an interview with the Pistons in the process that ended with Lawrence Frank succeeding John Kuester. Laimbeer, by all accounts, is an abrasive personality. (I can attest, having covered him during his playing days.) That might work in the WNBA where players have relatively tiny public platforms and thus little leverage and it might have worked several generations ago in an NBA without a pervasive media spotlight, but it would very likely burn out in spectacularly fast fashion in today’s NBA. That’s the perception, at least, as I’ve been told any number of times and for years with regard to Laimbeer’s coaching prospects.

PRM (@HickmansWord): Why not Becky Hammon?

Langlois: You could do a “why not?” with a lot of people. You’d have a longer list with Hammon than with many and I don’t mean that as a knock. But she’s been an NBA assistant for four seasons – there are dozens with much longer resumes – and she’s never interviewed to be a head coach until reportedly doing so sometime this week with Milwaukee. So there simply isn’t much of a book on her. (Hammon also interviewed last summer for Milwaukee’s open general manager position.) By many accounts, Hammon is first in line to get the chance to become the first female NBA head coach. The fact she for four years has been on staff under Gregg Popovich with the Spurs– the pre-eminent breeding ground for future NBA head coaches – puts her in the pipeline. But as with all pioneers, Hammon needs to be careful about picking her spot. Fairly or not, her experience will be a litmus test for all women who hope to follow her as NBA head coaches. That means she’ll need to feel fully supported by the owner who hires her and fully confident of the culture in place providing a fighting chance for success. If Joe Blow got hired after four years as a Popovich assistant and didn’t successfully further his team’s fortunes in two seasons and was fired, it would reflect on Joe Blow only. If Hammon gets hired and her team doesn’t show the expected gains, that will reflect on women – unfairly, but that will be the indelible impression. So if Hammon gets an interview with the Pistons and advances to the point where she’ll sit down with Tom Gores, it will be about the connection they foster as to why or why not.

Keeb (@keebkahn): What are your thoughts on the Pistons trying to buy a draft pick in the late first round seeing as though they have no cap room?

Langlois: I’m sure they’ll explore the possibility of trading into the back end of the first round among those teams – usually playoff contenders with bloated payrolls and often a desire to avoid adding a rookie guaranteed contract for a player with little prospect of cracking the rotation for the foreseeable future – lukewarm to the available talent. I don’t know what ammunition they’d have, necessarily. I wouldn’t expect those teams to have much interest in selling a pick for cash. And the Pistons have to be careful here, too. They’re already flirting with the luxury tax line and they have 12 players under contract for next season who were at one time or another a part of their rotation last season. This wouldn’t seem to be the off-season to be buying your way into the first round.

Isaac (Irvine, Calif.): Some writers like yourself say the Pistons just need to stay healthy and they will improve to one of the top teams in the East (paraphrased) and some say the Pistons are doomed with all these bad contracts. I think it’s best to remember after two years the Pistons will only have two guaranteed contracts – the All-Star frontcourt, that is. Wouldn’t it be a good strategy to see what you can get out of this team the next two years without committing to big contracts longer than that, then depending on how it’s going after two years rebuild or build more around Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin?

Langlois: You raise a good point. When critics talk about the Pistons (or any team) as being “locked in to” their roster, the reality is that in an era where contracts have been shortened to four years for free agents (five when retaining your own free agent) you’re never far away from the opportunity to get under the cap and retool. If the Pistons made no trades the next two off-seasons, they’d be without cap space in both 2018 and ’19. That’s not all that long. And while we’ll see what the new administration things about the core, the old one was very eager to see what this core would do over the next two years. After the 2019-20 season, Griffin will still be under contract and it’s likely the Pistons will pick up the fourth year option on Luke Kennard. Reggie Jackson’s contract will be up and there’s a reasonable probability that Andre Drummond will opt out of the fifth season of his deal. (He’ll be 26 and unless his track record of remarkable durability is altered between now and then, he’d be certain to score another long-term contract.) So two more seasons with this core that was just put together with the Griffin trade three months ago and then they’ll be free to go in any number of directions.

Kevin (Farmington Hills, Mich.): “Get your tickets here! Best seats in the house! Come see the show!” P.T. LeBarnum James – arguably the GOAT in NBA history – once again makes a mockery of the regular season. I’d like to read your take on the Cavs sweeping the Eastern Conference top seed, Toronto.

Langlois: For all we know about LeBron James’ history and growing legend and all we’ve seen of Toronto’s playoff shortcomings, I was still taken aback at how swiftly and decisively Cleveland dismissed Toronto. The Raptors should have won Game 1, blew it and never recovered. That could send tremors through the franchise. Repeated postseason disappointments have a way of causing organizational malaise. It’s a risk to break it up, of course, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Raptors made some franchise-altering moves this off-season. From a broader perspective, the series further affirmed James’ status as an all-time great. I’ve never wavered from my belief that Magic Johnson is the greatest player in NBA history and I’m aware that the majority opinion would assign that honorific to Michael Jordan. James has to be mentioned in the same breath. And I couldn’t mount much of a countering argument if you were to contend that nobody held the mantle of best player in the game for a longer period of time than James has. That he doesn’t appear to be losing an iota of his greatness 15 years into his career – indeed, might even be better than ever – is astounding.