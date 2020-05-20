Pistons Mailbag - May 20, 2020

Lots of discussion about what changes might be in store for the NBA upon its return, a little draft talk and a look back at Chauncey Billups and the Goin' to Work Pistons in this week's edition of Pistons Mailbag.



Charles (Redford Twp., Mich.): What have you heard about the one-time amnesty clause being reinstated because of the predicted cap hit the NBA will face next season because of the coronavirus pandemic? And if and how it could be used against Blake Griffin's contract?





Langlois: There's been no talk of an amnesty clause or any other major changes to the collective bargaining agreement coming from official channels. Commissioner Adam Silver was reported to have told owners at last week's Board of Governors teleconference that a decision on a path forward for the NBA would come within two to four weeks, so sometime in late May or early June. Once the NBA knows how the 2019-20 season will be resolved, they'll be a little closer to knowing how to proceed with the 2020-21 season – and how the CBA might be adjusted to accommodate the economic impact of the changing landscape. The amnesty clause could only be collectively bargained. ESPN's Bobby Marks, who spent the bulk of his career in the Nets front office, proposed invoking an amnesty clause as among the potential remedies for a return that includes a salary cap far different from what was projected. Marks estimates that instead of a $115 million cap, it could be $95 million once adjusted for the change in anticipated revenue. Here's what he says about the amnesty clause: “The amnesty provision introduced in the 2011 CBA allowed teams to waive a player and remove his cap hit from the books, though they were still responsible for paying his salary. A one-year reintroduction of the rule could help cash-strapped teams, especially if the cap drops or remains flat. Two teams told ESPN that the provision would help a franchise like the Detroit Pistons the most. Blake Griffin will count against the cap for $36.8 million and $38.9 million in the next two seasons. With this proposal, Detroit could amnesty Griffin and have over $50 million in room; without the provision it would have less than $20 million in space under a flat cap.” To be clear, Marks is reporting that two NBA teams identified the Pistons as a team that would be able to create a large amount of cap space if an amnesty clause were to be agreed to be owners and players – not suggesting the Pistons are pushing the clause or intent on using it on Griffin if it were available. The Pistons were projected to have around $35 million in cap space when the cap was at its original 2020-21 estimate of $115 million. Marks is basing his estimate that they'd have less than $20 in space – and more than $50 million if Griffin doesn't count – on an adjusted cap of $95 million. The NBA had an amnesty clause in 2005 and again in 2011. In the 2005 instance, amnestied contracts still counted against the salary cap but not against the luxury tax. In the 2011 version, contracts signed before the 2011 CBA could be amnestied and be removed from both the cap and tax sheets. It's all subject to negotiation and would be again if it's deemed an appropriate response to unprecedented circumstances.



Adam (St. Petersburg, Fla.): Let's say the Pistons get the No. 4 pick in the draft and the first three picks, in some order, are LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman. Who are the Pistons taking?





Langlois: In a more typical draft year, I think you could narrow it down to two or maybe three names. It's a wider pool than that this year for the Pistons – and while I think you've got the three right names for the most likely top three picks, even that is much more in doubt with some question about the appeal Wiseman, the consensus overall top prospect a year ago at this time, as a big man in today's game. The odds are much better than 50-50 that somebody else will break into the top three than it's a Ball-Edwards-Wiseman start to the draft. But for the sake of argument, let's go with your scenario. The Pistons will have a pecking order among the point guards – Ball, Killian Hayes, Tyrese Halliburton, Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Kira Lewis – so whoever heads their list will be a strong contender to be the pick if they all make it past the top three. Deni Avdija, Onyeka Okongwu, Obi Toppin and Isaac Okoro are others considered top-10 worthy. If I'm throwing a dart at the board, it lands on Hayes. I can't shake the feeling that if it comes down to a tiebreaker, the Pistons are going to lean toward a point guard and Hayes has appealing size and passing. The 3-point shot is the biggest red flag, but there aren't any sure things in this draft.



Al (Wolverine Lake, Mich.): When will see be able to see a game at Little Caesars Arena again?





Langlois: The virus will let us know. It's not just an NBA decision, either. In fact, the NBA is going to be subject to the mandates of state and local governments. In Michigan, Gov. Whitmer has made it clear that science and data will dictate the pace of reopening. Without a vaccine or a proven effective treatment for those infected with COVID-19, caution will be the order of the day against a pathogen as contagious and virulent as this one appears to be. Without widespread, reliable testing available, it's impossible to project how and when the NBA will be able to return in its fullest form – with all 30 teams being able to host games before live audiences. It appears we're making progress on the testing front, so that's going to be the first key to a return. The NBA's return is likely to come in stages. Perhaps the conclusion of the 2019-20 season will take place in the “bubble” environment – teams housed in a central location, playing in gyms without fans and only skeletal operations and support staff present. There are preliminary signs that vaccines – if they stand up to clinical trials in the intervening months – could be ready for production by late 2020 or early 2021. How soon they can ramp up to scale is another matter, but it at least gives the NBA some optimism that fans can be reintroduced to the equation at some point in a 2020-21 season. Maybe that means 25 percent capacity initially or something less than full capacity, at least. It's going to take a number of hurdles to be cleared – progress on the treatment and prevention (vaccine) fronts, marked improvement in testing and tracing capacity, greater understanding of the virus itself and its ability to mutate and more insight into how it's most commonly spread – before the NBA of the future resembles the NBA of the past. And you can substitute “the world at large” for “NBA” in that sentence construction.



Rakeem (Detroit): Enjoyed reading the story about how the Pistons signed Chauncey Billups. It got me to thinking, what was the most important move that was made in building the team that won the 2004 championship?





Langlois: Ask five diehard Pistons fans and you'll probably get five different answers to that question, which is why that team remains the most unique NBA champion not just of its generation but perhaps over the past 50 years or more. Even the Bad Boys, as balanced and deep as they were, had more of a hierarchy than the Goin' to Work Pistons. Isiah Thomas was the first building block and remained the most important member of the team, though the gap between Thomas and players like Joe Dumars, Bill Laimbeer and Dennis Rodman wasn't as wide as it typically is among NBA champions. I recall 76ers coach Jim O'Brien during the 2005 playoffs remarking that a survey of five NBA coaches as to the MVP of that Pistons team might evoke five different responses. Ben Wallace was the first building block and the anchor of the defense that came to be their calling card. Billups was the point guard and tone setter. Rip Hamilton's consistent scoring in an era of oppressive defense was critical. Tayshaun Prince's versatility at both ends was invaluable. And Rasheed Wallace's pure talent, size and swagger completed them. All but Prince played in an All-Star game while wearing Pistons uniforms and he was a four-time All-Defense second team member. Ben Wallace and Billups were named to All-NBA teams, though never to the first team. You could credibly argue that all five were among the top five players at their positions in the NBA and that was the key to what made them so good, so balanced and so unique. One of the reasons they were so unique, especially for the times, is that it's really difficult in a salary-cap system to get five players among the best at their position simultaneously. They're all going to command salaries well into eight figures annually. When Prince was still on his rookie contract, the Pistons managed the situation. When Ben Wallace was up for a new contract after the 2005-06 season and everybody else by that point was getting paid commensurate with their contributions, it became impossible to keep the team together.



Mark (Las Vegas): Is there any news on what the NBA will do about the lottery this season – when it might be held and what, if any, changes will be made to the process?





Langlois: Nothing has been announced except the postponement from the original date of May 19. The lottery would have been held Tuesday if the season hadn't been suspended and the pandemic had never happened. A report on Tuesday by ESPN.com said that the general impression among NBA teams was that there wouldn't be any fundamental changes to the system that was implemented last season that changed from three to four the number of picks the lottery determines and flattened the odds in an attempt to disincentivize tanking. The Pistons were in the No. 5 lottery position at the time the season was suspended on March 11. If that's where they wind up, they'd have a 10.5 percent shot at the No. 1 pick and a 42.1 percent shot at a top-four pick. Last year, three of the top four picks wound up going to the teams that finished tied for seventh and 11th in lottery odds.