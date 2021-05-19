Pistons Mailbag - May 19, 2021

With the season coming to an end, this week’s Pistons Mailbag focuses on what the off-season will bring and whether free agents like Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo are likely to be back for 2021-22.



Jimmie pierce (@pierce_jimmie): Is there room on the roster next year for Josh Jackson, Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo if our first-round pick is a two-guard?





Langlois: Sure. Josh Jackson and Diallo can play both wing spots. Saddiq Bey can get minutes at power forward to make that doable. If it eventually becomes an issue where there aren’t enough available minutes for deserving players, that will be a most welcome problem. If Sekou Doumbouya plays well enough that all of Bey’s minutes have to come at the three and that means Josh Jackson and Diallo have to fight over the 16 minutes or so a game Bey sits and get their other minutes at shooting guard in contention with Frank Jackson and whoever else is added to the mix, then the Pistons will have achieved a level of depth that will make them a tough win for opposing teams. I don’t think the presence of any of those players would dissuade Troy Weaver from drafting another wing, nor would I expect that drafting a wing would alter Weaver’s approach to Diallo and Frank Jackson’s restricted free agency.



Nemesis Thomas (@nemesis_thomas): Which Pistons player will not stay on the roster at the beginning of next season. (Troy Weaver said most of them will.)





Langlois: I wouldn’t be shocked if we don’t see a trade this off-season that involves a player on the current roster. I also wouldn’t be surprised if the only rookie on the opening-night roster is the lottery pick. I’d be only mildly surprised if they don’t sign more than one free agent from another team. Weaver will kick a lot of tires, but he’s already filled the roster with players he wanted. Only 2019 draft picks Sekou Doumbouya and Deividas Sirvydis remain from the cohort of players under Pistons team control Weaver inherited. I think there’s a good chance both of Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo, who’ll be restricted free agents, are back. The unrestricted free agents’ fate is where the potential for roster openings lies.

Which of our own free agents are we likely to re-sign? Who are the likely names to be traded? Will Troy Weaver be aggressive on draft day? — Kamil Kürşat (@KKY23BG) May 18, 2021



Langlois: The three restricted free agents are Frank Jackson, Hamidou Diallo and Dennis Smith Jr. (It’s actually four. Saben Lee will also be a restricted free agent but I’d make it a 99 percent probability he’s back.) Restricted free agents don’t move all that often when the home team has a desire to keep them and every indication is that the Pistons want both Jackson and Diallo. It’s never a slam dunk because you never know what another team might offer and how creative they could get with the poison-pill clauses in an offer sheet. If somebody’s offering a Jackson-Diallo signing as a parlay, I’d take it. Smith is tougher to assess. When the Derrick Rose trade was made, the return was Smith and a No. 2 pick, Charlotte’s, that became the No. 42 pick – a decent shot at getting a player there. Smith had some good moments in his first month or so after the trade, but missed almost all of the second half. His cap hold will be more than $7 million so I would not expect a qualifying offer to be made, which would make Smith unrestricted. If you’re asking me which free agent – restricted or unrestricted – is least likely to be back, I think it’s Smith. It’s a little cloudier with the unrestricted free agents. Dwane Casey loves Wayne Ellington and Ellington thrives in his system, but I think there’ll be options for him if he wants a landing spot where the priority doesn’t lean quite as heavily to young-player development as it will for the Pistons. Ditto for Cory Joseph. Casey loves him and he loves playing for Casey, but with Killian Hayes and Saben Lee for sure on the depth chart it will depend on a few other factors. First, what happens in the draft? If the Pistons get a top-four pick and they wind up with Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs, is there room for Joseph? I’d still wager that they’d bring in another veteran point guard, but perhaps not one with as much tread still on his tires as Joseph. At 29, I would expect Joseph to seek a landing spot where there’s a clear need for a No. 2 point guard, at minimum. If such an opportunity doesn’t present itself for him and the Pistons are still in the market for a veteran point guard, maybe? All of that assumes, of course, that the Pistons decline to pick up the fully guaranteed $12.6 million on Joseph’s 2021-22 contract, making him an unrestricted free agent. It’s possible they’ll say Joseph is valuable to them and just decide to pick up the contract in full. Rodney McGruder is in a similar position with a non-guaranteed deal. Troy Weaver and Casey have also been effusive in their praise of McGruder, but roster spots will be at a premium. He’s a guy I wouldn’t be surprised to see come back to the organization in his post-playing days in another capacity.



Ken (Dharamsala, India): Detroit has been blessed with some wonderful blue-collar players – Dennis Rodman, Joe Dumars, Corliss Williamson, to name a few. Now Ben Wallace is in the Hall of Fame. Do you think Isaiah Stewart sat up and took notice of Big Ben’s induction? Can a blue-collar player – a Rodman or a Wallace – succeed in today’s NBA? Great first year, Stew. Welcome to Detroit and Detroit Basketball – you may just be in the right place. Ball don’t lie, way the right place.





Langlois: Dwane Casey spoke over the weekend about how he’d love for Ben Wallace to work with Stewart because, he said, “that’s who Isaiah can be like – his work ethic, kind of undersized centers but play just as hard and team-first like Ben.” And Casey sees the value in pointing out not only to Stewart but other young players that Wallace won a championship and was recognized by the Hall of Fame despite never averaging in double figures scoring over the course of an NBA season. Stewart spoke reverentially over the course of the season when he was asked what it meant for him to evoke comparisons to players like Wallace and Rodman. Yeah, he gets it. Yeah, there is most definitely a place in the NBA for blue-collar players. But I wouldn’t pigeon-hole Stewart as blue collar. When you relish the things that define blue-collar players but have some of the skills Stewart flashed as a rookie, the intrigue is amplified.



Thomas (Lansing, Mich.): Is there a salary cap in the G League?





Langlois: There is no cap for individual teams, but there is a standard G League contract. The NBA raised the salary level to $35,000 a few years ago for the five-month season. Additionally, the NBA established the Los Angeles-based Ignite franchise and allowed “select” contracts of $125,000 for elite players who choose to play in the G League instead of attending college for one year. But the ante apparently was upped in the case of Jalen Green and a few of the other high-profile players. It was reported that Green – a projected top-five pick – was paid $500,000 or more to choose the Ignite.



Seckin (@SeckinKIRCl17): As draft season approaches, who are the players you have examined closely beyond the top five?





Langlois: “Examined closely” would be a stretch. I would say I have passing familiarity with most of the projected top-20 players and tried to tape all of the Oklahoma State, Gonzaga, Southern Cal and G League Ignite games I could to see as much of Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga as I could digest. But beyond the top five? It’s a muddle as to who comprises the next tier of prospects, but I saw plenty of Franz Wagner’s games at Michigan – like him a lot – and quite a bit of guys like Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer at Tennessee, Moses Moody at Arkansas, Scottie Barnes at Florida State and Isaiah Jackson at Kentucky. Now that the NBA season is over and the draft is a little more than two months away, I’ll get more familiar with some of them. But since the Pistons can’t fall past the No. 6 spot in the draft and only have a 20 percent shot at falling out of the top five, I suspect it won’t be a deep dive.



Jamara (Taylor, Mich.): How quickly can this rebuild move if the Pistons land Cade Cunningham along with the moves they will make in free agency or trades?





Langlois: If you buy the overwhelming consensus that Cunningham will be the No. 1 pick, then there’s an 86 percent chance he won’t be wearing a Pistons uniform next season. Best to prepare yourself for that likelihood now and be pleasantly surprised if the Pistons finally are greeted by good karma on lottery night. Troy Weaver said this week he sees players with star potential at the top of the draft but no one he’d label as franchise-changing, a la LeBron James or Shaquille O’Neal. If they get someone who can have the same level of impact as a rookie that Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart did, that would be a pretty good outcome. More than that would be a great outcome.



@Officiallukestir/IG: If we get the top pick, which elite player would you compare Cade Cunningham to?





Langlois: Luka Doncic is the easy and popular player comp for Cunningham. I’d make it a more relevant comparison for Pistons fans: Grant Hill. I don’t think Cunningham is as athletic as Hill was, but he’ll probably come to the NBA with a better 3-point shot. I think the way they handle the ball and see the floor, their poise and command and how they don’t seem to get sped up are similar.



Lonny (Detroit): With the fast development of their rookies and maybe landing Cade Cunningham in the draft, could Troy Weaver make a bold move to speed this rebuild and trade for a veteran player like Pascal Siakam?





Langlois: If the asking price is right, then I’d never rule out a move that improves the talent base. But you’ve got to be prudent about the timing of big moves like that and selective with the targets. You can improve the talent base and set back a rebuilding project at the same time if you push your chips to the middle of the table at the wrong time while holding the wrong hand. Some would say that’s what Chicago did at the trade deadline by dealing two first-round picks plus recent lottery pick Wendell Carter in a deal for Nic Vucevic. Maybe it will work out. Or maybe the Bulls are now boxed in a corner with a roster with a ceiling of a six seed. Time will tell. I don’t expect that type of move from the Pistons this off-season. Beyond that? The development of the young players on hand will dictate the timing.



@stevebengelink/IG: With all the dead money they took on for some reason, what can the Pistons actually do this off-season?





Langlois: The Pistons could have about $20 million in cap space, but the fact they’re going to have a high lottery pick will eat into that to a significant degree. If they get the No. 1 pick, the cap hold will be more than $8 million. That’s one reason I say it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Pistons brought in just one free agent this summer. Blake Griffin’s $29 million is a big hit, obviously, but that’s about $10 million less than it was going to be without the buyout and it gives the Pistons enough to get a real contributor to add to the core.