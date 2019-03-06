Pistons Mailbag - March 6, 2019

With the Pistons on a roll, the buzz is mostly about where they go from here and what type of noise they could make in the playoffs. Without further ado, the latest edition of Pistons Mailbag.

Icarusanicity (@cpjackson79): I love that they’re making the most of this roster. I love that Luke is showing some poise and making plays. I love that they’re hanging with the top teams in the East and clawing out some tough wins. I think they could shock someone in the playoffs. Do they have another gear?

Langlois: Since beating Denver on Feb. 4, the Pistons are 9-2 with the NBA’s No. 1 offense and No. 6 defense. No, I don’t think they have another gear than that. The challenge will be to keep both offensive and defensive units in the top 10 for the final 20 games. If they can keep their defense in the top 10 alone and their offense in the top 15, even, they’d be a much different team than they were over the first 50 games. Even when the Pistons started the season 13-7, offense was often a struggle for them. Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard are both shooting nearly 50 percent from the 3-point line over the past month. That’s probably not sustainable. But even if those numbers drop to closer to 40, the Pistons will still be a much better offensive team than they were over the first 50 games. And I think that’s sustainable.

Michael (Ferndale, Mich.): Why is Thon Maker getting significant minutes when Henry Ellenson couldn’t get any? They seem to be similar, both being bigs who can shoot the three but struggle on defense and are at a similar skill level. I would give Ellenson the slight edge.

Langlois: I don’t think Maker and Ellenson are all that similar, actually. Ellenson is the more rounded offensive player with the ability to put the ball on the floor with either hand. That was always his best attribute. Knocking down shots became the issue for Ellenson during his time with the Pistons. If he was going to overcome his defensive limitations – Ellenson struggled with lateral quickness, primarily, and strength as all young big men carry as a deficiency early in their careers – he needed to be a more efficient scorer. Maker’s best attribute right now is his ability to defend from the rim to the 3-point arc. He moves very well laterally. He’s also extraordinarily long with the ability to distract shooters. He needs to become a better 3-point shooter. Dwane Casey wants to add some diversity to his offense over the off-season, but improved 3-point shooting is the quickest way for Maker to take a leap offensively. He, like Ellenson, also needs to add strength. Maker doesn’t have the frame that makes it likely he’ll ever be a guy who can score efficiently in traffic, but incremental gains in strength will help him establish and hold his position at both ends.

Alan (@AlanFThomas): Will Blake Griffin have gas left in the tank to push us through a playoff series? He looked tired against Toronto.

Langlois: The first quarter took a lot out of him, I think. Dwane Casey took the blame for not getting Griffin out of the game for more of a break in the first half, but Andre Drummond picked up two fouls in the first five minutes and that threw off his normal substitution pattern. Casey usually would have gotten Griffin out with two or three minutes left in the first quarter. It was a high-intensity game and Griffin wound up playing 42 minutes. No surprise he looked gassed for much of the second half. It also was a back to back, remember. No such thing as back to backs in the playoffs. He’s in remarkable shape. The Pistons will ride him as hard as they have to in the regular season to register enough wins to secure their playoff spot. They’ll have at least two days with a 50-50 shot at having three days off before the playoffs start. No one is ever 100 percent for the start of the playoffs after six months of pounding, but if they get there healthy no one from the Pistons will fret about the wear on their tread.

Charles (Redford Twp., Mich.): When will the NBA get its next big spike in cap money like the summer of 2016?

Langlois: The contracts with ESPN and TNT run through the 2024-25 season. That would be the next theoretical opportunity for a large spike. It’s possible – in fact, typical – for the cap to tick upward even under an existing media rights deal as revenues in general increase. But for there to be the sort of dramatic spike there was in 2016 – jumping from $70 million per team to $94 million – it would almost certainly require a new and sharply higher TV revenue stream. The assumption is TV rights deals will keep increasing. Can we even imagine what the marketplace will look like in another five or six years, though, as streaming services become more commonplace and innovative? Maybe TV rights as we understand them today decrease the next time around but other media rights revenue is created.

That Guy (@DtownDgen): Could you talk about how Reggie Jackson has been awesome all along and is finally healthy enough to show us?

Langlois: He was a top-10 point guard in 2015-16 in a golden era for NBA point guards. He wasn’t that at all for the first half of this season, but Dwane Casey kept insisting that it was going to take Jackson more than a month or two to regain his peak form after missing so much time – regular season and summers – for the past two years. On top of the physical hardships, Jackson was also adjusting to Casey’s offensive system which created a significantly different role for him than the traditional pick-and-roll point guard responsibilities he’d always been assigned. Jackson said it was more about his physical status than the adjustment in roles but acknowledges that each played a part. In any case, he exudes a far higher air of confidence these days. He’s averaging 19.3 points and shooting 51 percent overall and 48.5 percent from the 3-point arc over the 9-2 stretch since Feb. 4.

Adam (St. Petersburg, Fla.): Can you detail which draft picks the Pistons owe other teams and which picks they have coming from other teams over the next few seasons?

Langlois: The Pistons have all of their own No.1 picks and don’t have any No. 1 picks owed to them by other teams. As for No. 2 picks, it’s a little messier. The Pistons own their No. 2 pick this season. After that, they don’t own their own No. 2 pick for the next four seasons. Their 2020 No. 2 pick belongs to Sacramento. The Pistons traded it to Phoenix for Marcus Morris and Reggie Bullock – and, wow, what a great trade that was – way back in 2015. The Pistons went into free agency that summer focused on landing one of the top two free-agent small forwards, DeMarre Carroll or Danny Green, but when both were off the board before noon on July 1 they pivoted to the trade market and got Morris (plus Bullock) for a No. 2 pick five years down the road. Phoenix wanted to clear cap space to make a run at LaMarcus Aldridge. Their 2021 and ’23 second-rounders were both dealt to Philadelphia on draft night last June for the 38th pick that the Pistons used on Khyri Thomas. Philly sent those No. 2 picks to the Clippers last month in the deal for Tobias Harris. Their 2022 pick was sent to Memphis last February for James Ennis. It could wind up going to Chicago – with the Bulls then sending their No. 2 pick to Memphis – depending on which pick is more favorable, a condition of the deal last February for Jameer Nelson. The Pistons will get a 2021 No. 2 pick from the Lakers as part of the Bullock-Svi Mykhailiuk trade last month. That’s it.

Shaun (@greatmurbinski): What is the ceiling for this team? Can they win a playoff series? Maybe two?

Langlois: There’s been a pretty clear divide between the top five teams in the East – Milwaukee, Toronto, Indiana, Philadelphia and Boston – and the field for the past few months. But the Pistons are a vastly different team since the start of February than they were for the first 50 games, too. Matchups are always paramount in the playoffs. That’s 20 games away. If the Pistons can maintain the same level of play for that long – if they go into the playoffs on a 30-game roll, in other words, then, yeah, I think they’ll go in with a legitimate chance to extend their playoff series.

AustBarr (@DubsAces): How is Dwane Casey getting more out of these players than Stan Van Gundy did? Are we in this same position if Van Gundy is still the coach?

Langlois: Van Gundy really never got to coach the team he envisioned after the Blake Griffin trade. They played a handful of games together after Reggie Jackson returned in late March from his severe ankle injury and before Griffin was shut down for the season with eight games remaining due to a bone bruise. The Jackson who came back last season wasn’t anywhere close to himself. So let’s start with that. Andre Drummond is amid what I deem the best basketball of his career over the last month, but he’s improved year over year and that started under Van Gundy. Luke Kennard has been a difference maker for the past month, but to say Van Gundy held him back last season ignores the fact he was a rookie after two college seasons and had acknowledged defensive deficiencies when he arrived. Players and teams evolve. Casey implemented a significantly different offensive system and that was always going to take some time for the results to show. The real credit Casey deserves is for keeping the team engaged even as they went 9-22, dealing with several injuries along the way, after their 13-7 start.

Brian (@b_the_myth): I understand rotations and earned roles, etc. But do you speculate Svi getting any substantial minutes if we get into the playoffs? The guy can flat-out shoot and, unlike Ellington, he does have an effective mid-range game.

Langlois: Unless a few injuries hit the wing group, no, I don’t see Svi Mykhailiuk becoming a part of the rotation. Wayne Ellington, Bruce Brown, Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway are going to be ahead of him and Khyri Thomas probably would be next in line based on his advanced defensive readiness. But you’re right about Mykhailiuk’s potential as a shooter. There’s a big difference between shooting well in drills and being able to carry that over into games, but it’s also true that you don’t shoot well in games unless you start by shooting well in drills. And nobody shoots it better in drills on the Pistons than Mykhailiuk. It’s going to require experience for him to be able to translate that into games where the speed and length of NBA defenders adds challenges to the equation, so it will be an important off-season for Mykhailiuk with Casey’s player development coaches as they work on his mechanics and approximate as best they can shooting under game conditions. But given his size and the opportunity for playing time the Pistons will have at small forward next season, I could see him playing an important role then.

David (@no1noles_fan): How does Dwane Casey plan to tighten up the rotation?

Langlois: I don’t think there’s any tightening required, really. He’s going five deep into his bench most nights. On occasion, he’ll use six players off the bench but it only gets that deep if he needs a few minutes because of foul trouble or a particular matchup where he sees a better fit with one of the players not currently on the first or second unit. After the five starters – Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson, Wayne Ellington, Bruce Brown – the sure things every night are Ish Smith and Luke Kennard. Thon Maker and Zaza Pachulia are the backups for Griffin and Drummond with Jon Leuer available for either spot. A team that uses five perimeter shooters – as Cleveland did at times in their weekend matchup – might call for Leuer and Maker over Pachulia. I don’t think it will be a regular thing, but if there’s a critical game with a playoff spot on the line, Casey could pare the big man rotation down to three – using Griffin as a backup five, for instance, and then choosing one from the trio of Maker, Leuer and Pachulia – and pare the wing rotation to three, as well, perhaps using Kennard, Ellington and Brown only. But that’s not going to be an every-game deal.

O11O (@O11APIDE): Assuming no trades, how much cap space will the Pistons have this summer? Luxury tax is projected at $132 million and the Pistons will have the mid-level and biannual exceptions, but how much does that all amount to in terms of cap money to spend in free agency?

Langlois: If the Pistons pick up the option on Glenn Robinson III’s contract, they’ll have 11 players under contract for next season at just less than $114 million. If they decline Robinson’s option, they’d have 10 players under contract at somewhere between $109 million and $110 million. (Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson, Jon Leuer, Langston Galloway, Robinson, Luke Kennard, Thon Maker, Bruce Brown, Khyri Thomas, Svi Mykhailiuk are the players under team control for 2019-20. Ish Smith, Wayne Ellington, Jose Calderon and Zaza Pachulia will be free agents.) The salary cap is projected to be $109 million for 2019-20, though the exact number isn’t determined until the eve of free agency when 2018-19 revenue is determined to establish the parameters for the coming season. So it’s conceivable that picking up or declining Robinson’s contract will be the difference between being over or under (barely) the cap for next season. In any case, the Pistons figure to have the full mid-level exception at their disposal because even if they’re technically under the cap it won’t be by enough to matter. For 2018-19, the full MLE was $8.6 million and the biannual was $3.4 million. The Pistons could sign a player to each slot and still be below the luxury tax even if you slot in the dollars required for a middle-of-the-first-round guarantee. As you wrote, the luxury tax for next season is projected at $132 million. Even if the Pistons were to pick up Robinson’s option, they’d still be $18 million under the tax line.