Pistons Mailbag - March 27, 2019

The prospects of a winning season with only 8 games remaining, the path forward and late-game strategy are on the table in the latest edition of Pistons Mailbag.

Ken (Dharamsala, India): Several times now the Pistons have not been able to close out a game. Case in point: the Trail Blazers game. Reggie Jackson is playing well now and surely Ed Stefanski and Dwane Casey know that he has the skills to close out a game very effectively. So why not let Reggie do just that?

Langlois: Every game is going to unfold a little differently, but the constant for the Pistons is that critical possessions are going to most often go through Blake Griffin. The days of the Pistons running a Reggie Jackson-Andre Drummond pick and roll on every critical possession – what they did during their last playoff season of 2015-16 – are behind them. That’s a combination of a few things: one, they have Griffin now and it would be foolhardy to overlook that critical difference; two, Jackson only within the last several weeks has begun to regain the burst he flashed consistently then, before the knee and ankle injuries disrupted his last two seasons; and three, Dwane Casey’s system isn’t built to give Jackson the same latitude to probe with his dribble as he had previously. Now, none of that precludes Jackson from exploiting opportunities to attack the paint. If it’s there, whether off of pick and roll or ball reversal or Jackson simply beating his man one on one, he’s encouraged to attack the rim. That’s where Casey’s offense, like almost all offenses, starts with the intent to create scoring chances at the rim or, if that’s shut down, to find open 3-point shooters off of penetration. No one is holding Jackson back in that regard.

Brandon (@SFHCommish_1): Is it possible for them to have a winning record by closing out with a 5-4 record?

Langlois: Your question came in before Tuesday’s loss at Denver, so start with that. The Pistons have five home games remaining and they’ll have a decent shot to win all of them. Portland and Indiana are the two teams of the five remaining home opponents with winning records. Portland obviously now will be without center Jusuf Nurkic, who suffered a season-ending injury on Monday, and C.J. McCollum remains out with a knee injury. Charlotte has surged with four straight wins and is back in the playoff picture, though that could look differently by the time the Hornets arrive on April 7. Thursday’s game with Orlando is arguably – and I made that argument here – the most important game left. The season finale at New York – if there’s still a playoff berth or a seeding difference on the line – should be one the Pistons win, though finales always invite strange results. Bottom line, at 37-37 with eight remaining games, the Pistons can end up with a winning record if they take care of home court and beat the clear lottery teams remaining on their schedule.

Charles (Redford, Mich.): To get more parity in the NBA, I propose a player can only get a super max contract from the team that drafted him. Even if they leave via free agency or trade, they can go back to the team that drafted them to get a super max contract. But if they ask to be traded they give up the super max for the remainder of the contract. Do you have any thoughts on what would create a more even playing field for smaller markets?

Langlois: How about eliminating the concept of maximum contracts altogether without eliminating the salary cap? What has allowed the so-called “super teams” to be amassed is the artificial placement of a cap on individual contracts. There’s no way, for instance, that Miami could have signed both LeBron James and Chris Bosh while retaining Dwyane Wade in 2010 if somebody else could have offered James $50 million a year or Bosh $35 million. It’s been widely documented that Golden State’s ability to add Kevin Durant in 2016 came about because of very fluky circumstances – most critically, the unprecedented spike in the salary cap due to the onset of renegotiated TV deals – but even given that, if somebody had been able to offer Durant $50 million he wouldn’t have wound up joining the Warriors. Players might be willing to give up a million or two in the short term, as Wade did in 2010 to accommodate bringing in James and Bosh. I doubt they’re willing to give up tens of millions over the life of a contract. How many players are there who teams would be willing to pay more than the current max levels? Not very many. Maybe 10? Surely no more than 20. But eliminating the max would mean any two of those would be unlikely to be teammates and any three would be impossible to fit on the same roster. You want more parity? There’s the surest way to get it.

Jlambb (@jlambb): The Pistons have a lot of games and not much rest in between. Am I right to think that some of their key players (like Reggie Jackson) struggle with quick turnarounds between games? Is there anything they are doing to avoid running out of gas?

Langlois: Back to backs challenge everybody. Stan Van Gundy always insisted that contrary to popular belief, older teams handled them much better than younger ones. The Pistons have only one back to back remaining – the last two days of the regular season. There’s a chance that nothing will be at stake in the April 10 finale, in which case you would expect Dwane Casey to rest his key players. As for what he’s done to help counter the rigors of the schedule, he’s cut back on practices between games and eliminated some of the morning shootarounds. There’s only so much you can do, though, while still maintaining a semblance of cohesion and preparedness. Casey said before Tuesday’s tipoff in Denver that veteran teams are better able to maintain the fundamentals of offense and defense in the face of cutting back on practice time to lighten the workload. Most players, if they could set the schedule, would play every other day with the occasional extra off-day sprinkled in. The Pistons will play every other day over the next two weeks leading to the back to back to finish the season. That’s a pretty good rhythm. Once they get over the effects of their week-long road trip – and they need to get over it today, essentially, with the huge Orlando game looming on Thursday – they’ll be OK.

Darren (San Diego): I feel like Joe Dumars trading for Allen Iverson sent us into mediocrity. Do you think we should’ve run it back with Chauncey Billups, Rip Hamilton and Tayshaun Prince? I mean, we went to six straight Eastern Conference finals.

Langlois: Are we re-litigating a trade that happened nearly 11 years ago? I believe the jury came in on that one at least 10 years ago. It was a bad deal. But that didn’t curse the Pistons or doom them to mediocrity. There have been draft choices that didn’t pan out as anticipated and free-agent signings that didn’t yield the expected results and injuries that more recently have cost the Pistons playoff opportunities. For what it’s worth, I don’t really think the Pistons would have any more NBA championship banners hanging at Little Caesars Arena if the Billups-Iverson trade hadn’t been made and I don’t think it had any impact – or very negligible impact, at least – on seasons beyond the first few in the trade’s aftermath. The downfall wouldn’t have been as sudden or as precipitous, most likely, if that trade never happens. But the notion that the Goin’ to Work Pistons had another title run in them doesn’t withstand scrutiny. As for Iverson, he lost it very quickly. It happens. Denver saw it before anyone else and made a good deal, but the Nuggets don’t have any banners to show for it, either. I don’t think the Pistons would have had any additional titles if they had avoided that trade, but they surely wouldn’t have incurred the fan backlash that resulted when it became apparent Iverson wasn’t the same player any longer while Billups had a few sparkling seasons in Denver.

Kumar (Troy, Mich.): This summer the Pistons front office will have to trade Langston Galloway and Jon Leuer (and probably Reggie Jackson) for upgrades at small forward, shooting guard and point guard. If they fail to do so the Pistons will have to go through another year similar to 2018-19 before their salaries clear out and 2020-21 will then be the first year we can upgrade the roster. By then, however, Blake Griffin will be two years older and you wonder if he will be able to perform at his current level. Therefore it is imperative that upgrades are done this summer or it might be better to get the best we can for Griffin now and start over.

Langlois: I don’t think it’s quite as black or white as the picture you paint. Let’s take them case by case. The Pistons don’t have to trade Galloway. He’s amid the best stretch of his career and Dwane Casey clearly loves his fearlessness and intangibles. If the Pistons are as high on Khyri Thomas and Svi Mykhailiuk as Casey and the front office project, then they could dangle Galloway. And he’d have some trade value now with only a year left and production of late perfectly in line with his salary. If the Pistons have the opportunity to flip him for a wing with more size or, perhaps, a point guard who could be a long-term fit, Galloway could fetch a nice return. Leuer would be tougher to trade because of two years where injuries and lack of playing time make moving a $10 million contract problematic. But Leuer, if healthy, can be a contributor. There’s no real urgency to deal him. He could be easy to move during the season if he has an injury-free off-season and comes to camp resembling the player who stood out for the Pistons in 2016-17. A contract down to its last season is movable in almost every instance. Jackson’s play over the second half of the season is also in line with his salary and it becomes much easier to enter into talent-for-talent trade talks at that point than the types of deals that realistically would have included him in the 2018 portion of the schedule when he hadn’t yet regained his burst or confidence. Jackson’s the only point guard on the roster under contract for next season, so any decision to trade him would have to come in concert with a corresponding move to add a starting-quality replacement. And point guards of that level don’t come available all that often. I wouldn’t bet on an off-season trade of Jackson, especially with the Pistons in need of a backup point guard should Ish Smith sign elsewhere in free agency. Lastly, Griffin just turned 30 and the way he’s transformed his game doesn’t suggest he’s in danger of having his contract outlast his impact. If he were still the Blake Griffin who did 90 percent of his damage within 5 feet of the basket, you’d be on to something. But he’s a vastly different player these days. He’ll be barely 33 when his contract expires after the 2021-22 season. The Pistons have the full window to build around him.

JalenVsEverybody (@JalenRoseBat): Can we get old school Teal Jersey Day before the season ends?

Langlois: I suppose it was inevitable that over time the teal jerseys would go from ridiculed and despised to recalled wistfully. But, no, the Pistons have four jerseys: Association, or the traditional home white; Icon, the traditional road blue; Statement, the gray version; and City, which this year is black with gray accents. No teal. But the city edition can be modified every year, so keep hope alive if you’re a fan of the Teal Era.