Pistons Mailbag - March 24, 2021

The trade deadline, college stars playing in the NCAA tournament, Sekou Doumbouya’s future and a whole lot more in this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag.



Curtis (@HonestPistonFan): Delon Wright gone? Killian Hayes back by the first week of April if everything goes as planned?





Langlois: Wright’s a guy capable of starting or coming off the bench with positional flexibility, so if there’s a team short a player in its perimeter rotation then Wright would be a valuable piece of the puzzle. Is there a team that fits that description? Probably a few, at least, given that with the play-in tournament being instituted this season there will be 10 teams in each conference – and two or three more, perhaps, believing they can be one of those 10 – that will still be playing after the May 16 conclusion of the regular season. The Pistons haven’t given any indication that they’re looking to trade Wright or any of the few other remaining veterans on the roster, of course, but Troy Weaver surely has had conversations with most (or all) of the 29 other front offices and surely isn’t hesitant about making moves he thinks enhance the future of the Pistons. I’m not sure the chances of the Pistons making any other moves – remember, they’ve already traded Svi Mykhailiuk for Hamidou Diallo this month – are better than 50-50, so the odds they’ll trade any one player are long, it follows. As for Hayes, he’s taking part in practices to some degree but he’s been off for nearly three months. Hayes said last week he expected to be back in two to three weeks and the Pistons said it would be three more weeks – so during the first week of April – when he would be re-evaluated. That probably would be the earliest possible return for him.



Oliver (Tartu, Estonia): How will the selection of players to the Motor City Cruise be made? Probably Sekou Doumbouya, Saben Lee, Deividas Sirvydis, Tyler Cook and Frank Jackson will play there next season, but where will Rob Murphy and Troy Weaver find permanent players?





Langlois: Dwane Casey has said that even young players with spots in the Pistons rotation would be candidates to play games with the Cruise next season, something he says happened with players like Pascal Siakam and Normal Powell when he was in Toronto. If Saddiq Bey is playing close to 30 minutes a game, he probably wouldn’t be likely to play in the G League, but let’s say Saben Lee wins the backup point guard spot next season and averages 12 minutes a game. I think it’s possible that if the Pistons aren’t amid a road trip and the Cruise plays on a night when the Pistons are off that he makes the short drive from the Pistons Performance Center to the Wayne State campus where the Cruise will play home games to get some additional time and experience playing 30-plus minutes. Whatever young players are on the Pistons roster next season will be in the mix to suit up for the Cruise. As for finding the players who’ll make up the core of the Cruise – not players among the 15-man Pistons roster or the two two-way players, who also will play many games with the Cruise – it will start no later than draft night when the Pistons will contact players who interest them and went undrafted. Teams can sign up to 20 players for training camp, so that leaves three players outside the 17 on standard or two-way deals who can be signed to Exhibit 10 contracts that enable the parent NBA team to steer players to their G League affiliate. Of course, if another NBA team wants to sign one of those players to a roster spot – either a standard or two-way contract – the Pistons or Cruise would have no way of blocking such a move.



Pistons Hooper Fan (@hooperFan1): How do you explain the Big Ten’s failure in the NCAA tournament this year?





Langlois: I’ve never subscribed to the theory that you can tell much about the relative strengths of conferences based on random single-game matchups in the tournament. The fact there were far fewer non-conference and intersectional games this college season due to the COVID-19 pandemic made it that much more difficult to judge conference strength than typically. The consensus this season was that the Big Ten was the nation’s best conference and the Big 12 was next. Both are down to a single team among the Sweet 16. The Pac-12 was roundly denigrated and wound up with four teams – 25 percent of the field – in the Sweet 16. Does that mean the Pac-12 was the best conference? Not to me. It might be, but I would hesitate to draw conclusions based on tournament results in a one-and-done environment. Would any Pac-12 team have beaten Loyola last weekend? No idea. Neither does anybody else. I think it’s fair to say that teams like Purdue and Ohio State underperformed, but I’m not extrapolating beyond that to say the Big Ten was overrated.

Langlois: I know we’re more than 1½ seasons into his career, but I don’t think we have nearly enough to go on yet to make anything approaching a confident projection of what it can become. Maybe it’s more accurate to say there isn’t enough yet to guess with any degree of certainty what the odds are that Doumbouya can realize his potential. His size, length and athletic ability – and you can see the latter just watching him run up and down the floor – give him the tools to be able to play at a high level. Whether he can polish the skills and hone instincts that only can be realized with repetitions – repetitions he hasn’t had as a relative newcomer to the sport and the conditions of the last year-plus – is hard to gauge yet. Troy Weaver said earlier this month, “I was taught that when you’re tired of being patient, then you’ve got to be patient some more. So definitely being patient with him as he continues to develop and he can continue to grow. I’ve seen tremendous growth in his work ethic and his attitude. He has a great spirit about him. We’re definitely being patient with him.”



Byron (Detroit): I think Sekou would be more productive if he was used a certain way during his limited playing time, like in transition and in the post instead of spot-up shooting. What are your thoughts?





Langlois: Transition is certainly his most effective and comfortable area right now but there’s not much Dwane Casey or anyone else can do to “use” a player in transition other than encourage him to play defense to allow a transition opportunity and then run hard the other way. As for post-ups, no, I don’t suspect that’s in the cards for Doumbouya. Post-ups aren’t much a part of the offense for most teams any more unless you’re blessed with a Joel Embiid or similar and you could count on one hand the number of combination forwards, a la Doumbouya, who have post-ups scripted for them. Even if post-ups were still a thing, he’d be a pretty unlikely candidate. Effective post play – if that’s not already an oxymoron – requires a high skill level, sophisticated footwork and keen passing instincts. Those are all areas where Doumbouya simply hasn’t had enough basketball experience to qualify as proficient.



Mike Evans (@_MichaelEvans_): The Pistons would be foolish to trade Saddiq Bey or Saben Lee before the trade deadline, right? I’d like to see them ride this year out and see where the lottery falls.





Langlois: I don’t think you have to worry about those guys going anywhere. There was a Yahoo! report that claimed the Pistons turned down the Sacramento Kings’ offer of Marvin Bagley, the No. 2 pick of a strong 2018 draft, for Bey. Troy Weaver calls Bey, Lee, Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart the “core four” of the franchise. That doesn’t mean they won’t ever be traded, but it would be hard to conceive of a realistic deal for any of them at this point.



Mob (@MobHoops): Weird question, but do you think Rodney McGruder can be traded in a deal or by himself for a very late second? He’s a solid vet who could help a contender.





Langlois: He’s a consummate pro who keeps himself prepared and is versatile enough to pinch hit at point guard and is shooting 43.5 percent from the 3-point line this season in a smallish sample size. His contract is manageable but it’s not a minimum deal, so there might be some teams that would rule him out just based on other players who cost less and might be available to them. The thing about trying to set a trade value on any particular player is that you never know what one team – one general manager – might be willing to offer or how any one front office views the value of a particular player on another team. So while a consensus opinion of the 29 other teams might say that McGruder is worth a second-round pick or, perhaps, wouldn’t fetch that type of return, it’s all meaningless if one trade partner thinks otherwise and offers something that appeals to the Pistons.



Ian (Westland, Mich.): What a great win against the Toronto Raptors. Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart really showed some great potential. Jerami Grant and Bey could become a potent 1-2 punch. I just hope the Pistons are still able to draft talent for the next two to three years.





Langlois: I’m going to assume that by “still able to draft talent for the next two to three years” you mean you hope the Pistons don’t win enough to risk not having a high lottery pick. When Troy Weaver spoke last June about the traditional way of thinking of rebuilding projects being obsolete, I took it to mean he’s not game-planning the future based on having two or three or four high lottery picks. He’s going to make moves as they present themselves that better position the Pistons to realize prolonged success. I don’t think he’d pass up any opportunity to do that because it would make the Pistons good enough in the present to lower their chances of picking in the top half of the lottery.



Ahmed (San Antonio): During March Madness, which college superstars should we watch for – the players who have a chance to become a superstar in the NBA?





Langlois: The player that seems almost a unanimous No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State, saw his season – and his college career – end on Sunday with a loss to Oregon State. The two other college players considered very likely top-five picks – Evan Mobley of Southern Cal and Jalen Suggs of Gonzaga – are still alive and playing in the Sweet 16 this weekend. The two other players considered likely top-five picks – Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga – played for the G League Ignite team that wrapped up play in the league’s Orlando bubble earlier this month. Other players still involved in the NCAA tournament who qualify as likely or potential lottery picks include Florida State’s Scottie Barnes, Arkansas’ Moses Moody, Michigan’s Franz Wagner and Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert. Baylor guards Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler are potential first-round picks. Oregon’s Chris Duarte also falls into that category.



Peter (Jackson, Mich.): Does the signing of Tyler Cook indicate that Mason Plumlee might be on the market before the trade deadline? Cook possesses the same skills Plumlee has. Or is the signing just insurance until Jahlil Okafor returns?





Langlois: I don’t think there is any correlation between Cook being signed to a 10-day contract and any trade possibilities. It had to do with Blake Griffin’s buyout creating a roster opening and the Pistons getting the chance to temporarily fill it by taking a look at a player who’s been one of the best interior players in the G League and is still just 23 years old. It might not lead to anything past the expiration of the 10-day deal this weekend or it could lead to a second 10-day deal and something beyond that. But it almost certainly has nothing to do with the Pistons considering any deals ahead of the trade deadline. It makes sense for the Pistons to go into the deadline with an open roster spot to give them trade flexibility, so temporarily filling the 15th spot with a 10-day deal was the way to go.



Ottapide (@ottapide): What are the lottery and draft dates this year?





Langlois: Those dates have yet to be set. We can probably speculate with some degree of accuracy, though, based on what we know. The lottery usually happens about five weeks before the draft, which usually occurs within a week after the last possible date for the NBA Finals. In the last “normal” season, 2018-19, the Finals would have ended on June 16 if the Raptors hadn’t won it in six games on June 13. The draft was on June 20. The lottery was held on May 14. This year, the last possible date for the NBA playoffs to end has been set at July 22. That’s a Thursday. The draft is typically held on a Thursday, so I’d ballpark this year’s draft for July 29. If form holds, the lottery would then likely be held the week of June 20. I’d guess June 22, a Tuesday. One wild card to consider is the Olympics, which are scheduled to run July 24-August 8. The NBA, by credible reporting, built its 2020-21 season schedule with the goal of concluding in time for NBA players to represent their countries in the Olympics. So would the league hold the draft with the Games ongoing? I don’t know that they’d consider that much of a conflict or something that would dampen enthusiasm for their audience for the draft, but maybe. The other consideration is how much importance the NBA puts on having something resembling a normal Summer League, whether it’s in Las Vegas or something more like the Orlando bubble. If the league hopes to build a 2021-22 schedule that hews more to its traditional calendar – meaning training camps opening around Oct. 1 – then it would probably want to get Summer League concluded by the end of August. That would put some pressure on to hold the draft as soon as possible after the Finals conclude. I’m guessing the draft will occur during the Olympics and probably before July ends.