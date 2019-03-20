Pistons Mailbag - March 20, 2019

Playoff matchups, rest, Luke Kennard’s future and a peek at the draft top the docket in this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag.

Brad (@Constrictor_14): The last few games haven’t been as good. How many do we need to win to get in now?

Langlois: The 538.com projection model has Brooklyn getting in with 40 wins and the Pistons finishing in the No. 6 spot with 42 wins. Orlando, by its account, will be the No. 8 seed with 39 wins. The Pistons are 36-34 with 12 games remaining. If they go .500, they’ll get to 42. If they go 3-9, they’ll have 39 wins and – if the projection model holds for Orlando – it would come down to the tiebreaker between the Pistons and Magic. If the Pistons beat Orlando on March 28, their first game off of the Western road trip that starts on Thursday at Phoenix, they’ll own the tiebreaker. If Orlando wins, the teams would be tied 2-2 in their season series and it would go to conference record. Both teams are three games over .500 in the conference as of now with the Magic having nine conference games remaining to only five for the Pistons. If Orlando beats the Pistons, it will be tough for the Pistons to edge them based on conference record. Going 4-8, the projection models say, gets the Pistons in the playoffs. I’m certain that won’t make Dwane Casey rest any easier. And I’m sure Casey would ask what the projection models said about their chances to win in Cleveland before the Cavaliers shot 79 percent in the fourth quarter to beat them Monday night.

Ian (Westland, Mich.): Hopefully, Luke Kennard will continue his growth and then all we need for a complete team is a starting-caliber small forward. Who in the draft could fill this role? Do you like Ignas Brazdeikis?

Langlois: He’s a good player, but if you’re thinking he can slide in as an NBA starter and hold his own, well, that is very unlikely. Where the Pistons figure to be drafting – on their current course, outside the lottery in the late teens – it would take a minor miracle for them to draft a player capable of starting as a rookie and not being a liability in that role. I took a peek at the ESPN.com mock draft to get a sense of the quality of the draft in that range and the player they have going to the Pistons, conveniently enough, is a small forward, Nassir Little. He came into the season considered on a par with Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish, just behind R.J. Barrett, as a top-four or top-five pick. He’s averaging about nine points in 18 minutes a game off of North Carolina’s bench. He’s an electric athlete who needs tons of skill development as his 3-point shooting (.265) suggests. It’s not considered a strong draft. It’s always a long shot that you’ll get an NBA-ready player outside the lottery (or inside of it, for that matter, at least beyond the top five), but in this draft it appears especially true. A guy who might be closest to NBA ready in that range could be Litlte’s Carolina teammate, Cameron Johnson, a 23-year-old Pitt transfer. The Pistons have a greater likelihood of picking up an NBA starter in free agency, even though they’ll have only the mid-level and biannual exceptions as tools, than via the draft.

Fatima (Dearborn, Mich.): Do you think Luke Kennard will be a starter next season?

Langlois: I think he’ll get starter’s minutes. I would expect he’d be among their five or six minutes-per-game leaders. Whether he actually starts or comes off the bench really depends more on how the roster fills out over the summer. One reason Kennard isn’t starting now is fit. Overlapping Kennard’s minutes with Reggie Jackson’s and Blake Griffin’s means the ball isn’t going to come to him as frequently as it does with the second unit. Without a Lou Williams-type scorer for the bench, the Pistons have a greater need for Kennard’s skill set off the bench now than they do in the starting lineup. They slid Wayne Ellington into the lineup in Reggie Bullock’s vacated slot because Ellington, like Bullock, is such an effective catch-and-shoot option playing off of Griffin. Kennard can fill that role, too, but he’s also got some playmaking ability and that’s best utilized with the current roster on the second unit. So if the question is, “Can Luke Kennard be a starter next season,” then the answer is almost certainly yes. He’ll be good enough to warrant a spot in the starting lineup. But as for what’s best for the team, it might still be having Kennard play as a primary scorer and secondary ballhandler with the bench unit.

Sports Betting Picks (@threedailypicks): Do you think Dwane Casey should tell Thon Maker to shoot a three only if the shot clock is running out? Seems like he takes a three whenever he is open and rarely hits them.

Langlois: He’s a .324 career 3-point shooter but only a .275 3-point shooter since joining the Pistons. That’s probably sample-size noise, but the numbers say he’s a slightly below average 3-point shooter – not unexpected given he’s a 22-year-old 7-footer. From that perspective, he’s probably ahead of the curve. Dwane Casey has talked already about the big summer plans he has for his coaching staff to engage in development work with all the young players on the roster – Maker, Svi Mykhailiuk, Khyri Thomas, Bruce Brown and Luke Kennard foremost. But as to your question, no, Casey believes – with ample foundation – that the only way to become a proficient 3-point shooting team is to foster a universally held understanding that if the right 3-point shot presents itself, it’s to the detriment of the team if it doesn’t get taken. The corner 3-point shot would be at the top of the list. Open 3-pointers taken in rhythm off of ball reversal or after penetration and a pass are what his offense is designed to create along with layups. Pass up enough of those shots and you’ll risk playing time as surely as if you turn the ball over excessively or routinely blow defensive assignments.

Fatima (@felmoukahal99): Do you know if we are going to rest any players and if that will affect us?

Langlois: We can’t know for sure, but I wouldn’t expect any more days of rest for anyone unless the Pistons have their playoff fate clinched before the end of the regular season. The Pistons have two more back to backs – one this weekend when they play Portland on Saturday and Golden State on Sunday – and one to wrap up the season. That finale, at New York on April 10, is the one where Dwane Casey would be likely to sit his starters if there’s nothing at stake. There’s a chance, I suppose, that Blake Griffin would be held out of Sunday’s game at Golden State, but I’m not expecting it unless Casey sees something in the first two games of the road trip.

Philip (Fort Myers Beach, Fla.): Who should we be rooting for as Pistons fans for a first-round playoff matchup?

Langlois: Barring some unexpected turns, it looks like Milwaukee, Toronto and Philadelphia – in that order – will occupy the top three spots in the conference. So if the Pistons finish as the No. 6 seed, Philadelphia is the likely opponent; if they’re the No. 7 seed, Toronto; and if they’re the No. 8 seed, Milwaukee. I don’t know that there’s a huge difference in the quality of the opponent. They’re all big, deep and powerful. The Pistons are going to have some challenging individual matchups no matter the opponent. The fact they’re 0-4 against Milwaukee this season, 1-3 against Philadelphia and 3-0 against Toronto argues for a matchup with the Raptors as their best shot at pulling the first-round upset. But the first win over the Raptors came in November, before their trade-deadline acquisition of Marc Gasol, and the two recent games include one win when Kawhi Leonard was out and another when Kyle Lowry sat. So the Pistons haven’t really faced the Raptors at full strength since adding Gasol. They haven’t played Philadelphia since Dec. 10, not long after Jimmy Butler had joined the 76ers and well before Tobias Harris was added. They also haven’t played Milwaukee since late January, before the Bucks added Nikola Mirotic. In each matchup, the Pistons would have to deal with size disadvantages on their wings. Players like Kawhi Leoanrd, Ben Simmons, Butler, Harris and Giannis Antetokounmpo present matchup problems – for everyone, to be sure, but even more keenly for the Pistons with their current roster makeup.

Adam (St. Petersburg, Fla.): Did you ever make your prediction, as you have in years past well in advance of the draft, who would be the Pistons first-round pick this year? I remember the one year when you guessed in the middle of the summer that the Pistons would draft Domantas Sabonis. That would have been a good pick.

Langlois: You’re the first to ask, so I’ll give it a shot. When I guessed on Sabonis, before the college season had even begun, he was not considered a likely lottery pick. He wound up going 10th, which was surprising even on draft night but has proven to be a very astute pick by Oklahoma City (which traded Serge Ibaka to Orlando, which technically made the selection of Sabonis). But even the Thunder probably didn’t foresee Sabonis having this level of impact so soon. This year I’ll guess Virginia Tech’s Nickeill Alexander-Walker, which will take a while to type correctly on the first try. That’s based on nothing more than seeing Virginia Tech randomly a handful of times this season and liking his skill set. He can handle the ball and pass and shoot pretty well and he’s rangy and athletic. Another kid who’s caught my eye a few times is Tyler Herro of Kentucky. Put me down for one of those two but keep in mind: It seems like every year I watch less and less college basketball, so I’m just throwing darts here.

Al (Kalamazoo, Mich.): I see that the Pistons are honoring the 1989 and ’90 championship teams on March 30. How do you think those Pistons teams would do in today’s NBA?

Langlois: Good question. I plan to write something about just that before that weekend gathering and game against Portland at Little Caesars Arena. I won’t give it all away, but there’s a perception, I think, that the Bad Boys – and the rough-and-tumble image they projected and, truth be told, relished – would get circles run around them by today’s run-and-shoot practitioners. And that is, plain and simple, badly misguided. Start with the fact that Chuck Daly would cause nightly matchup nightmares for teams by unleashing a three-guard lineup of Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars and Vinnie Johnson. Yeah, in today’s NBA, he’d use all three together – not to start games, but almost surely to finish them. Dennis Rodman would be a devastating force in today’s NBA. Bill Laimbeer was the pioneer of the pick-and-pop big man. Mark Aguirre would be liberated by the 3-point revolution. The Pistons, for certain, would be an irresistible force – and still an unmovable object – in the modern NBA.