Pistons Mailbag - March 17, 2021

Where the Pistons find 3-point shooting after the trade for Hamidou Diallo, plus chatter on Killian Hayes and Sekou Doumbouya in this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag.



Lou (Indio, Calif.): I love the long, athletic wings, but when do we get some guys other than Jerami who can actually put the ball in the hoop?





Langlois: The Pistons have three players left who shoot 3-pointers at both a high volume and at greater than 35 percent accuracy. (League average this season is .368, up from last season’s .358.) The three are Wayne Ellington (.422), Saddiq Bey (.389) and Jerami Grant (.354). The Svi Mykhailiuk trade for Hamidou Diallo cost the Pistons one of their highest-volume 3-point shooters, though Mykhailiuk had slumped this season to 33 percent from last season’s 40 percent. So I get that a team that lacks 3-point shooting made what appears a curious move from a roster balance standpoint when it shipped out Mykhailiuk with his 77 percent 3-point rate (77 percent of his shots come from behind the 3-point line) to a player in Diallo with a meager 14 percent 3-point rate who shoots it at 29 percent. But when you’re going through the phase the Pistons are – a rebuilding, or as Troy Weaver prefers, a “restoration” – roster balance takes a back seat to talent acquisition. The Pistons are making sure they’re fostering a culture of competitiveness by acquiring players who fit the toughness/character profile they seek, but they’re not building a roster strictly to win in the present. So if they believe Diallo is a better player than Mykhailiuk in a vacuum, then that’s enough to drive the deal. A few years from now, if Weaver is comfortable with the talent base acquired, then he would be in a different mode in trade talks. For now, it was enough that he sees Diallo as someone with value who was available for a reasonable cost. At heart, it was a transaction that upped the talent level at the short-term cost, perhaps, of roster fit.

Dwane has said many times that it’s a 3pt league (and his system reflects this). Troy is stocking the team with athletes who can pass and attack the rim, but are not good shooters. Do you see the lack of shooting as a big concern (especially after likely Ellington trade)? Thanks! — DetroitKP (@DetroitKP) March 16, 2021

Langlois: Similar question to the one above. I talked about it at greater length here. Sure, the lack of 3-point shooting is a significant concern but one you can’t worry about at this point in a rebuilding. The foremost concern is building the talent base. You worry about roster fit once you’ve got enough talent to make moves that allow you to contend for playoff position or more.



Nick (Brisbane, Australia): This was a quote from coach Casey after the Nets loss: “We were 8 of 32. We’re a 3-point shooting team. That’s something we’ve really got to continue to work on. We got great looks. Our offense is structured around 3-point shooting.” As currently constructed, this team is a well-below average 3-point shooting team, yet we just traded for a 29 percent 3-point shooter. Any insight into the long-term plan here with the roster?





Langlois: When he said “we’re a 3-point shooting team,” he wasn’t contending that the Pistons are better at shooting 3-pointers now than the average NBA team. He was merely staying the course with his philosophy that the path to success in today’s NBA is to build an offense that emphasizes shots at the rim, free throws and open 3-pointers. Even if the Pistons are lacking in depth of quality 3-point shooters right now, Casey is going to continue to emphasize his “shot spectrum” that allows for a minimal number of mid-range shots and focuses on producing shots at the rim and the 3-point line. The Pistons make player development a priority and a big chunk of player development is in drilling 3-point shooting – endless repetitions under game-like conditions. It will be Troy Weaver’s charge to improve the 3-point shooting with future acquisitions; Casey’s role will be to maximize the 3-point shooting ability of everyone Weaver hands him. And part of that maximization is to design an offense that consistently strives to produce those shots. They’ve got a number of young players on the roster they hope will be the foundation for growing into a contender. They want them being developed in a system they believe will allow them to achieve that status, not one that might be better suited to their talents at present. In other words, they’re not going to put Saben Lee and Isaiah Stewart in an offense in which they might be more comfortable now – to chase a few more wins today – at the expense of helping them grow in areas that will allow them to be the most effective players possible in a system Casey believes is better suited to long-term success.



Aaron Mob (@MobHoops): Do you think Sekou Doumbouya is gone at the deadline? Also, when could we be looking at Killian’s return?





Langlois: My guess is no. I wouldn’t rule anything out, but that would be selling pretty low. The team taking him on would understand it wouldn’t be getting immediate help. It all depends on what impressions Troy Weaver has formed of Doumbouya since coming to the Pistons last June, but he sounded enthusiastic about him when he spoke with the media last week. Here’s what Weaver said when he was asked if he expected more from Doumbouya this season: “I told Sekou he had a clean slate with me and I was going to judge him on our interaction from when I first met him in July and going forward. He’s a young man, young player who’s still developing. I was taught that when you’re tired of being patient, then you’ve got to be patient some more. So definitely being patient with him as he continues to develop and he can continue to grow. I’ve seen tremendous growth in his work ethic and his attitude. He has a great spirit about him. We’re definitely being patient with him.” As for Hayes’ return, read all about it here.



(Quincy, Ill.): On Pistons.com on Saturday there was an article about the team’s involvement in 313 Day. What is 313 Day? Down here in southern Illinois, we don’t know what that is.





Langlois: Well, it was March 13 – 3/13 – and Detroit’s area code is 313. Simple as that. A convergence of the date and area code that also fits into the team’s marketing with 313 branded merchandise. The Pistons used the day to do good work in the community, delivering basketballs to schools, supplies to women’s shelters and coffee, donuts and goodies to front-line workers. Quincy’s area code is 217. Maybe you can launch a 217 Day in southern Illinois on Feb. 17 next year to do good work in your community.



Ian (Westland, Mich.): One of the reasons I’m not so high on Cade Cunningham is his terrible assists-to-turnovers ratio. The other is Killian Hayes. If he turns out right, he’ll be a better player to lead a team. We should be targeting Jalen Green.





Langlois: I wouldn’t sweat Cunningham’s assists-to-turnovers ratio as a college freshman in one of the nation’s best conferences when he’s had placed on his shoulders the responsibility of primary ballhandler. I think NBA scouts are going to be far more apt to look at what Cunningham has done to lead a team that probably doesn’t have another future NBA player on its roster to a 20-8 record. Actually, they got a good look at that when he was at Montverde Academy last season playing with potential first-round picks like Moses Moody, Scottie Barnes, Day’Ron Sharpe and future Michigan freshman Caleb Houstan. I think he might have a few more assists if he was passing it to better players; he’d also have fewer turnovers. Again, college freshman with the ball in his hands on every possession. It’s a huge adjustment. As for the compatibility of Hayes and Cunningham, that’s something else I wouldn’t sweat. Pretty sure the Pistons would be happy to let that situation sort itself out. Two players with the capability to be primary ballhandlers isn’t exactly a problem.



K (Troy, Mich.): Why do teams like the Pistons agree to trade or buy out a player as per the player’s wishes? If a team wants out, they have to pay up the balance of the contract, so when a player wants out shouldn’t he have to compromise?





Langlois: If you’re speaking specifically of Blake Griffin, credible media reports say he surrendered about $13 million in order to be bought out of his contract to allow him to sign with a contender. That qualifies as compromise by my interpretation. It was one of the largest concessions by any player in the history of buyouts. The Pistons were happy to accommodate Griffin, who was nothing but a model citizen and leader upon arrival from the Clippers three years ago not only to help him but to create more opportunity for others. It lets them play Jerami Grant primarily at power forward, where they feel he’s best suited, and creates more minutes for Saddiq Bey and Sekou Doumbouya.



Hoff_27 (@27_Hoff): I really like what Mr. Weaver is doing. I am not a fan of basketball but watching the Pistons play is refreshing simply based on the effort they put in as a young team. I think there is a huge upside to what he is molding.





Langlois: Solid observation for someone who isn’t a fan of basketball. Did you just hit the wrong number on your TV remote one night?



Kirk (Fairborn, Ohio): I’m sure you talked about it predraft 2020, but what was the logic of drafting Killian Hayes over Tyrese Haliburton? I’m not saying it was a bad decision – just curious.





Langlois: Troy Weaver isn’t going to publicly reveal anytime soon why he chose Hayes over any other player in particular. I strongly suspect that it came down to a choice of those two players and it probably wasn’t an easy call, but Hayes is two years younger and the guess is they felt he had a higher ceiling than Haliburton. Hayes’ injury makes any comparison of the two this season pretty meaningless, but we were always going to have to wait a few years to draw anything close to a conclusion about the merits of drafting Hayes over Haliburton. I don’t know if Weaver had concerns about Haliburton’s physical stature, but that was certainly an issue raised in scouting reports of him. He’s undeniably slight. It doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll have trouble holding up over the grind of 82-game seasons, but it was a legitimate area of doubt and perhaps that factored. Hayes is still very much maturing physically, but he’s got a great frame that should easily allow him to facilitate strength gains.



Arom (Paterson, N.J.): Some teams carry 12 players on the roster, others 13. Why is it that some teams have an extra player than others?





Langlois: Teams can carry up to 15 players on standard contracts plus two more on two-way deals for a total of 17. (And the NBA recently allowed more liberal use of two-way players as an accommodation due to the challenges of fielding full lineups amid COVID-19 protocols.) What you might be thinking of is that on game nights, teams have to designate players as inactive or active in order to get down to the 13 players allowed to be in uniform and available to play in any given game. Teams, in fact, must have a minimum of 13 players on the roster, and the league must average 14 players per roster among the 30 teams or compensate the players with a surcharge for unfilled roster spots.