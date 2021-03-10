Pistons Mailbag - March 10, 2021

Another week, another Pistons Mailbag, this edition featuring trade-deadline chatter and the possibility of a near-term return for Killian Hayes.



Brad Rosen (@BradARosen): In your opinion, who is the most likely player to be dealt before the deadline and what do you think the Pistons can get in return? Ellington? Plumlee?





Langlois: Ellington is the easy answer simply because he’s on an expiring, veteran minimum contract and those are deals that all teams could accommodate. Plumlee signed for a reported three years and $25 million and taking on the balance of the $8 million for this season probably eliminates a number of potential trade partners and taking on an additional two years would eliminate another slice of the field. The Pistons only have a handful of veterans left, but of them Ellington is the obvious most “gettable” for teams looking for help. After that, Rodney McGruder is essentially on an expiring contract (next season is non-guaranteed for him). Svi Mykhailiuk will be a restricted free agent if the Pistons (or a team that trades for him) extends a relatively modest $2.1 million qualifying offer, so he’s another player that most teams would be able to accommodate. Delon Wright has another year at $8.5 million. As for what they could get for, say, Ellington, the negotiating probably starts with a second-round pick and then it becomes how far out it might be pushed and what, if any, protections would be put on it. If you’re the Pistons, you probably want to protect it so it’s not in the bottom half of the round if you can get that stipulation. If you’re the trade partner, you argue the other way. If the Pistons get more than one team in the bidding, they might be able to win that point.

Any specific date on Killian’s return? — Curtis (@CurtisR267) March 9, 2021



Langlois: No specific date. The injury occurred on Jan. 4 and Hayes saw specialists in Cleveland and New York the following week who, in consultation with Pistons team doctors, determined that it was a subluxation injury – a partial dislocation, basically – and it was announced on Jan. 20 that he would undergo a regimen of rest and rehabilitation and be re-evaluated in eight weeks. We’re now seven weeks into that window. And Pistons general manager Troy Weaver on Tuesday gave us an inkling that it will be a positive update when it comes. Here’s what Weaver said: “We’ll provide an update next week, but he’s progressing well. It’s been exciting to see him grow and come back from this setback. He’s been working diligently and he looks great. We’re excited to have him join the team here shortly.” Given the length of his layoff and Hayes’ place in their future, I wouldn’t interpret “join the team here shortly” to mean we’ll see him in games soon after the update is announced, necessarily. It might more likely mean that he’ll be cleared for basketball activity and start taking part in non-contract practice drills initially, then gradually work his way up to full participation to get his basketball conditioning back up to speed. But the season ends May 16, so that gives Hayes plenty of time to work his way back and see the court before then to give him some peace of mind – and a solid base of experience – heading into what becomes an important off-season for him.



John (@JohnPistons1): Whose minutes do you think will be cut when Killian Hayes returns?





Langlois: Hayes won’t be back until after the trade deadline, so the question is moot until that passes. What happens after that will depend on a number of things, including how quickly Hayes is able to get back up to speed and what minutes restrictions, if any, might be placed on his use. If Hayes is limited to a few five- or six-minute stints initially, it’s not going to drastically reduce anyone’s minutes if the hit is spread out among several players. There’s a decent chance – maybe not quite 50-50, but not far off of it – that the Pistons will move a backcourt player at the trade deadline if a reasonable opportunity arises for them. If that player isn’t Delon Wright, then it’s perhaps likely that Dwane Casey reverts to his early-season blueprint of starting Wright at shooting guard and opening point guard minutes up for Hayes, Saben Lee and Dennis Smith Jr.



Detroit Sports Mayor (@DetSportsMayor): Do you think Killian Hayes will return at the point guard position or the shooting guard position?





Langlois: Point guard, almost certainly. The Pistons drafted him to play the point. That’s where his appeal as a prospect was based. He’s got terrific size for a point guard and what makes him a point guard more than any other quality is his vision. It popped in his draft scouting analysis and there was evidence of it in his limited exposure before going down with injury. The Pistons will explore every possibility with Hayes at point guard and move off of that only if they ever become convinced it’s not his position. But there’s no reason to expect that outcome. That doesn’t mean the Pistons would pass on taking a point guard in the draft if they were convinced a point guard at their draft slot was the best player available or it doesn’t mean they would turn down a trade they would clearly win if the return was a point guard. Hayes’ size would give them the versatility to use him to defend shooting guards and having two playmakers is better than having one. But I don’t think there’s any question that when Hayes comes back, it’s as a point guard. Dwane Casey might again try to pair him with Delon Wright to ease some of the load of running the offense for a 19-year-old making the leap to the NBA without benefit of a typical rookie orientation, but the Pistons see Hayes as a point guard.



Nathaniel (Jackson, Mich.): How much will Blake Griffin’s buyout go against the salary cap? Is it stretched over several seasons?





Langlois: The Pistons had the option to stretch it, in which case it would have been spreading the 2021-22 salary over that season and two more, but by all accounts they did not choose that option. Reports are that Griffin and the Pistons agreed to reduce the amount owed him over the remainder of this season and next by about $13.3 million. That’s prorated over this season and next, so the biggest impact for the Pistons will be a cap savings of about $10 million next season. Depending on what other moves the Pistons make with regard to qualifying offers and picking up or declining team options, they’ll either have about $20 million in cap space or be able to use their full mid-level and biannual exceptions.



David (Chapel Hill, N.C.): Both Saben Lee and Dennis Smith Jr. have shown strong on-ball defense. After Delon Wright or Killian Hayes returns, do you think Dwane Casey would play Smith and Lee together a la the “pit bull” combination of Lindsey Hunter and Mike James?





Langlois: Perhaps in unique matchups but I wouldn’t see it as a rotation staple. Neither is a plus 3-point threat – Lee rarely shoots them yet, though he’s been accurate when he has, and Smith, though shooting 35 percent from the arc with the Pistons, is a career 31.5 percent 3-point shooter on modest volume – and they’re also a little undersized as a tandem, particularly for a roster designed to have switchable perimeter defenders with size. Hunter and James were of a different era when the 3-point shot wasn’t nearly as critical, though Hunter was a career 36 percent 3-point shooter who took 39 percent of his shots from the arc – a healthy figure given the time in which he played. The pick and roll wasn’t the overwhelmingly dominant feature of most offenses then as it was today and defenses didn’t routinely switch on most screens as they do in this era. Lee and Smith would make it tough to switch everything one through four, as Casey’s defenses usually do. But if the opponent has a lineup where they use multiple point guards and the size is compatible, sure, it would be an option.



Robert (Albany, Ore.): I’m all in with trading veterans for draft capital. Since the Pistons have three picks this year, can they get better value for picks in 2022 and beyond? Smith and Lee have been excellent.





Langlois: The Pistons probably would prefer draft picks received in trade to be for future years. They’ve got five rookies (the four 2020 draft picks plus Devidias Sirvydis) on the roster this year and three picks already for 2021. And, yes, you probably have a better chance of acquiring a more desirable pick the farther out you push the return – in part because it’s tacitly understood that if you have to wait for value in return the value coming back should be more and in part because today’s buyer probably will be in a weaker position in future seasons by pushing chips to the middle of the table today, bettering the odds of a higher draft pick down the road.



Paul (Phoenix): I just read in Bleacher Report that the Celtics regard Jerami Grant as a top goal at the trade deadline. If so, why would Detroit even listen as he is in Detroit’s timeline. I can’t imagine anything less than two 2021 No. 1 picks and then some. Boston has a huge trade exception – does that mean Detroit wouldn’t have to take back players? I can’t believe the Pistons would gift Boston unless it was an overwhelmingly one-sided deal.





Langlois: Bleacher Report was picking up a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic that said Grant was one of Boston’s top targets. I read that as Boston having a wish list of best fits and Grant being on it because, hey, it’s probably assumed the Pistons have a blinking neon “open for business” sign metaphorically flashing to other NBA teams given their record and the acknowledged rebuilding phase they’re undergoing. But there’s no reason to believe the Pistons are seriously engaged in trade talks for Grant. I think it’s about a 98 percent certainty he’ll be with the Pistons after the March 25 trade deadline comes and goes. But there’s always the chance somebody makes the overwhelming offer you suggest, though I don’t know that it would be one-sided if it winds up adding a just-turned-27-year-old averaging almost 24 points a game, efficiently, while coming in a 6-foot-8 package who fits easily into any defensive scheme. I’d say two No. 1 picks would be the baseline and at least one had better come with light trade protections. Likelihood of that? Probably not very good. The Pistons did not sign Grant to flip him and they’d only consider doing so, one would guess, if it put them in a strong position to add more to their talent base than he already provides. More recent reports have the Celtics linked to Harrison Barnes and, in that, it was mentioned that interest in Barnes was motivated in part by Boston’s understanding that obtaining Grant was a long shot. Troy Weaver wasn’t asked specifically about the likelihood of trading Grant when he talked to the media on Tuesday, but here’s how he responded when asked if he considered any Pistons player untouchable: “Untouchables? No. Nobody’s untouchable, but don’t expect … I’ve learned to never say never, but there’s some guys that are here to stay. We’ll see. Somebody calls me and offers four first-round picks, then they’re not untouchable. Strange things have happened.”