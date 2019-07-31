Pistons Mailbag - July 31, 2019

Sekou Doumbouya’s chances to crack the starting lineup, Andre Drummond’s contract and future with the Pistons and how the Pistons might utilize Derrick Rose are on the menu for this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag.

Mike (@Mikevp100): Could we see a starting lineup of Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Sekou Doumbouya, Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond?

Langlois: If I were a betting man, I’d put the over/under on games Doumbouya starts this season at 0.5. He’s 18 and barely dipped his toe in the water in Summer League, playing sparingly in the finale after nursing a hamstring injury. Ed Stefanski said he wouldn’t be surprised if Doumbouya eventually works his way into the rotation and maybe that happens. But let’s not underestimate the odds he has to overcome. Again, he’s the youngest player drafted since the NBA rewrote eligibility rules after the 2005 draft. He’s played one season at the highest level of France’s pro league. He’ll be adjusting to a new country, a new language – he communicates in English, but he’s much more comfortable in his native tongue – and a different style of basketball as an 18-year-old in a man’s world. The Pistons love his potential and thought he was an easy call at 15 when most credible draft evaluations had him as a top-10 pick. But there will be players picked after him who are better situated to contribute as rookies.

Steve (@BurqueWorldwide): Any chance the team brings in a veteran like Vince Carter or Joe Johnson?

Langlois: They don’t have any open roster spots and any move to clear one to sign a player – even on a minimum contract – puts them over the luxury tax. Pistons owner Tom Gores often has said he’ll go into the luxury tax for a difference maker, but I don’t think adding to the bottom of the roster qualifies.

Curt (Grand Rapids, Mich.): Why is Kenneth Faried not an option for the Pistons at backup center? I can’t believe he’s still unsigned this late in the summer and we obviously have a need. He had a nice bounce-back year with Houston and he could provide a valuable spark off of the bench.

Langlois: The book on Faried is that he’s a defensive liability and when you’re talking about a backup center the single quality a coach wants most is defensive reliability. That doesn’t mean you have to be an All-Defense team candidate, but a coach needs to know that if called on for six minutes while Andre Drummond sits your team isn’t going to give up 20 points because the paint is as open as a six-lane interstate. Also, as discussed above, one reason Faried or anyone else isn’t an option at this point: The Pistons have a full 15-man roster.

O11APIDE (@O11APIDE): Could we expect Luke Kennard to get around 28-30 minutes a night even if he comes off of the bench. Also, is Langston Galloway expected to be part of the rotation?

Langlois: Kennard averaged 23 minutes a game last season and that was despite an off-season knee injury that slowed his development – Kennard struggled in preseason and early in the regular season, if you recall – further complicated by the separated shoulder that cost him another six weeks early in the season. But playing time is a zero-sum game. If Kennard gets more minutes, it comes at somebody’s expense. Bruce Brown’s strong Summer League and the trust Dwane Casey has in his defense makes him a likely candidate for more minutes than last season, too. Casey is bullish on Khyri Thomas’ future, so he’s another contender. Tony Snell’s size and defense will have him on the floor when the situation calls for his best traits. It’s not easy to play 30 minutes a game off of the bench and lineup dynamics might again dictate that the Pistons are best served by having Kennard play with the second unit, though Derrick Rose’s presence might tip the scales enough to make Casey look again at playing Kennard with the starters even if that means he’ll play off of the ball more than he often did with the second unit. Whether Galloway retains his rotation hold depends some on him and a lot on the progress of Brown, Thomas and Svi Mykhailiuk.

Will (@Will_Michaels): What are your vibes on the team after one year of Dwane Casey? How is it different from Stan Van Gundy?

Langlois: Players clearly responded well to Casey. Blake Griffin spoke eloquently and forcefully after the season about the enjoyable environment that existed for the 2018-19 Pistons and that goes mostly to the culture Casey created from day one. I have profound respect for Stan Van Gundy. His imprint on the organization helped re-establish a degree of credibility for the franchise over his four years. That said, when a team has limited success over a four-year span – one playoff berth – human nature dictates that the effectiveness of the message becomes diluted. A lot of that was out of his control, largely the two critical injuries to Reggie Jackson to undermine playoff bids in both 2017 and ’18. The harsh reality is those mitigating circumstances don’t really buy a coach more time once his message loses its resonance. Was that the case with Van Gundy and the Pistons? I can’t say that for certain, but the way players responded to Casey might lead you to that conclusion.

Seb_lco (@seb_lco): Is Derrick Rose going to start next season or will he be our sixth man?

Langlois: I’d bet on Rose coming off the bench. That makes sense for a few reasons. One, Reggie Jackson played 82 games last season and got markedly better from February on as he got further removed from the effects of his catastrophic December 2017 ankle injury. Two, Rose’s health history would seem to make considering him a starter at this stage ill advised. My guess is the Pistons will want to keep Rose at about 25 minutes a game while giving him the occasional night off, perhaps in back to backs, to get the best version of Derrick Rose as often as possible.

Matthew (@MatthewCrowe313): Has there been any conversation between the front office and Andre Drummond’s camp about his upcoming player option? What is the likelihood of him exercising it and given the changes in the league, does the front office still value him as a max-contract type of player?

Langlois: It would be reasonable to assume Drummond’s side and the Pistons will discuss the parameters of a contract extension that makes both sides comfortable. I think it’s likely that if the Pistons were to signal that they’d be open to an extension at maximum dollars, Drummond – who has consistently maintained he’d like to continue as a Piston – would be amenable. That said, most times players wind up going to free agency. I would fully expect Drummond, should he finish next season without any injury concerns, to opt out if no extension agreement is in place. He’ll be 26 – very much in his prime – and the dominant rebounder of his generation. The changes in the NBA you’ve referenced haven’t done anything to diminish Drummond’s value. The guys most affected are big men who can’t guard anywhere but around the rim. That doesn’t describe Drummond. He’s among the very best at getting out and disrupting pick-and-roll plays and he runs the floor with most guards.

Bob (@BobNajduk): What’s the likelihood Andre Drummond is traded this season given his ability to opt out of his deal at season’s end?

Langlois: Very slim. The Pistons see themselves as an ascending playoff team a year away from financial flexibility. They don’t have a young center ready to step into his role unless Christian Wood is a much more polished and competent player than you’d expect for a waiver-wire pickup. Trades that are purely talent for talent are more the exception than the rule in today’s NBA – it’s usually about one team needing cap space or another looking to rebuild by acquiring draft capital – so if the Pistons trade Drummond anytime soon then it probably means they’ve had reason to radically alter philosophical course.

Dakoda (Hudsonville, Mich.): Even with so many All-Stars declining to attend camp, the United States is all but assured the gold at the FIBA World Cup even with our B team. What do you expect Andre Drummond’s role will be on Team USA and how does a decision to participate in an event like this, as opposed to sitting out like Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard, affect him next season?

Langlois: Let’s see if Drummond really winds up participating. If he plays, his role would be to rebound at an elite level, set a ton of screens and roll hard to the rim, and defend, defend, defend. The same things that make him valuable to the Pistons are the things they’d ask him to do on that stage. Also, not sure I’d agree that a United States B team is assured of gold, though I say that with no real knowledge of what other nations’ rosters look like, either. It’s true that there doesn’t appear to be a clear threat like the old Argentina rosters with Manu Ginobili and Luis Scola and friends, or the Spanish teams of the Gasol brothers, though Serbia (Nikola Jokic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, et al) is positioned to have a solid international core for a long time. Neighboring Croatia and Slovenia (Luke Doncic) could also field some formidable teams in the near future. (And if Yugoslavia hadn’t splintered, it would be the clear front-runner to challenge the United States for world supremacy.)

Kevin (@killerkevy): What’s a realistic goal? The No. 4 seed?

Langlois: Too many variables to accurately gauge that sort of thing. Milwaukee and Philadelphia look like the class of the East with Toronto and Boston in the next tier. Indiana has had such a drastic overhaul – four starters (Darren Collison, Wes Matthews Jr., Bojan Bodganovic, Thaddeus Young) and key bench players (Cory Joseph, Tyreke Evans) gone from last season’s team – that it’s tough to peg the Pacers, though they have the talent to replicate 2018-19 success, doubly so if Victor Oladipo returns at full strength, a big if. That said, if the Pistons had split the 26 games Ish Smith missed last season instead of going 8-18, they’d have finished 46-36 and been in the running for a top-four seed. Adding Derrick Rose and Tim Frazier at point guard and Markieff Morris in the frontcourt better protects the Pistons against injury and improves depth over 82 games. There’s very little separating a team from seven or eight games under .500 to seven or eight over. The difference is the lottery or potentially a home-court advantage in the first round. The Pistons are in that range.

Charles (Redford Twp., Mich.): Tom Gores said he will pay whatever it takes to get the players we need to win. Would he be willing to trade for Bradley Beal? That would mean taking on John Wall’s contract with him – then just buy Wall out.

Langlois: If you’re suggesting the Pistons engage Washington in trade talks for Bradley Beal with the acknowledgment that doing so would mean taking back the four-year, $171 million left on John Wall’s contract, then I wouldn’t hold my breath. But it has nothing to do with Gores’ willingness to spend for a winner and everything to do with the parameters of the collective bargaining agreement and, well, with reality and sane management. The Pistons are hard capped after using their biannual exception to sign Markieff Morris. To take on the $65 million-plus owed Beal and Wall combined next season, the Pistons would have to send that much back to Washington. If they kept Blake Griffin, they’d have to send out Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson, Tony Snell, Langston Galloway and somebody else (Sekou Doumbouya?) – and free agents they just signed aren’t eligible to be traded until Dec. 15 – and good luck fielding a roster now. And buying Wall out wouldn’t take his contract off the books for cap purposes. They could stretch him, which would be mind-boggling. By my rough math, the Pistons would have to carry a $19 million cap hit on their books for the next nine years. (When a contract is stretched, it’s two times the number of years left – four, in Wall’s case – plus one, so four times two plus one equals nine divided into 171). That would make the Josh Smith buyout look like lunch money. You’d be essentially giving up about 20 percent of your cap for the foreseeable future for two seasons of a Blake Griffin-Bradley Beal core with depth gutted by the trade and no real pathway to improve the roster aside from the draft. You’d be setting the franchise back a decade.