Pistons Mailbag - July 18, 2018

The addition of Glenn Robinson III to round out the wing rotation gives Dwane Casey a number of lineup options – and that’s the launching point for this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag.

Outlaw (@Wanted_Outlaw): Could you see Stanley Johnson getting some playing time at power forward with the lack of depth currently at the position?

Langlois: It won’t be for lack of depth – the Pistons have Blake Griffin, Jon Leuer and Henry Ellenson to play power forward – but, yeah, Johnson will be the best matchup defensively when teams downsize late in games, especially when those teams are looking to put as many shooters on the floor as possible to spark a comeback. The Pistons could use both Stanley Johnson and Glenn Robinson III against such lineups and put Blake Griffin at center if that’s a more natural matchup – say, when the Pistons are playing Cleveland and the Cavs have Kevin Love at center – than it would be for Andre Drummond. I’ve talked to a number of NBA people over the last few years who believe that power forward might well be Stanley Johnson’s future, given the direction the NBA has trended toward the past several seasons.

Kairos313(@Lorenzob313): My starting five thus far: Jackson, Johnson, Robinson, Griffin, Drummond. Bullock sixth man. Thoughts?

Langlois: Interesting. Could happen. It’s as close to a lock as it gets that Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson are starting. At the two wing positions, it will be some combination of Stanley Johnson, Reggie Bullock, Luke Kennard and Glenn Robinson III. Of the four, I’d give Bullock a slight edge over Johnson as the most likely starter based on two things: (1) his 3-point proficiency and Dwane Casey’s stated desire to make the 3-pointer a more integral component of his offense; and (2) Bullock’s complementary fit next to the Griffin-Drummond tandem. Griffin and Bullock especially displayed good chemistry. I’d give Johnson the slight edge over Kennard as the second most likely starter based on his defense and the ability to match his minutes against the opposition’s best wing scorer who, presumably, would also be a starter. But if Robinson proves himself to legitimately be something close to a 40 percent 3-pointshooter and emerges as the defensive player his athleticism and size suggest he should be, he could push for a starting spot. I think both Johnson and Robinson are better suited to small forward than shooting guard – and, in fact, both could be in line for minutes at power forward as opponents downsize more frequently – but those are blurrier distinctions every season, it seems. A wing cohort of Johnson, Bullock, Robinson and Kennard gives Casey a lot of weapons and lot of versatility. How they’re used and in what combinations could depend on the opponent as much as anything.

The Detroit Lion (@RThaTruth): I know Summer League is a small sample size, but do you think Bruce Brown has a future at point guard and do you think he’s a better shooter than advertised?

Langlois: I thought he didn’t look uncomfortable there. You’d need a bigger sample size to say with any clarity whether he’s got enough of a playmaking bent – the ability to play in pick and roll, turn the corner and make defenses react to him – to be more than a guy who gets it over half-court and then lets somebody else be the catalyst. But Brown said that his college coach, Jim Larranaga, believes point guard is ultimately his position. The fact the Pistons gave him a taste of it in Summer League suggests they’re at least interested in exploring that option.

Charles (Redford Twp, Mich.): In order for me to really get behind this current team, I’m going to need a little insight into Griffin’s defense. He made Tobias Harris look like a first-team All-Defensive player. Please tell me it was just getting used to a new team.

Langlois: Your measuring stick of Harris would not be one the past administration and coaching staff would validate. Stan Van Gundy did his best to avoid putting Harris on opposition small forwards, believing he could better hold up against power forwards. For the most part, that was the case. But Harris struggled to guard bigger power forwards such as Kevin Love or Kristaps Porzingis or, yeah, Blake Griffin. Griffin is as physically imposing as any power forward. If there are some who’ll challenge him on the perimeter, the Pistons will likely take the tradeoff of Griffin overpowering those types near the rim. It’s understandable to hold your breath about Griffin’s durability; I wouldn’t fret over his defense.

Ken (Dharamsala, India): In the 2014-15 season, the Warriors won it all. Since then they have added Kevin Durant and now DeMarcus Cousins. They get talent and the Pistons don’t, mostly. Tom Gores has said he will spend to get players. So far he really hasn’t. Blake Griffin has maybe three years before he is NBA old. Will Gores reach in his pocket and buy some talent? Soon? The clock is ticking.

Langlois: It took a perfect storm of rare circumstances for the Warriors to add Durant – the unprecedented cap spike of 2016 the biggest piece in a series of events that enabled it. The Cousins signing is a world apart from that. I didn’t get the hysteria over the Warriors signing of Cousins. He’s coming off arguably the worst injury a basketball player can endure and he’s a very large man which suggests (to me, at least) that the recovery could be even more problematic than it was for someone like, say, the relatively elfin Brandon Jennings. If you recall how Jennings – hurt at a similar time of the season – looked when he came back a full 11 months after the injury, that gives Cousins maybe half a season, likely in a significantly diminished capacity, with the Warriors before moving on in free agency. (If he doesn’t move on in free agency, then it definitively says Cousins is greatly damaged goods and he knows it because the Warriors, without any variety of Bird rights, will be hamstrung in their ability to offer anything close to market value for the Cousins of old.) As it applies to the Pistons, this seems a curious argument. If you want to quibble with aspects of Gores’ ownership, his willingness to spend money wouldn’t appear to be a valid one. He’s spent beyond the salary cap and up to the luxury tax on payroll, he pumped in $40 million-plus to renovate The Palace and – after deciding it was in the best long-term interests of the franchise to move the Pistons back to Detroit – he’s spending tens of millions more on a new team HQ/practice facility, state of the art by all early appraisals. He took on the Griffin contract when his basketball operations team took the trade offer to him for approval. He fired Van Gundy with a year – and $7 million, reportedly – left on his deal, then turned around and paid top dollar for the reigning Coach of the Year, Dwane Casey. If he’s willing to spend at that level with a team looking to establish its bona fides, I think it’s fair to assume that if the Pistons approach Golden State’s strata he’ll spend whatever is necessary to either take the final step or preserve a dynasty. Golden State’s willingness to spend only came after its basketball operations staff hit on multiple draft picks – none in the top five – including Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. That was the impetus for Durant to go elsewhere. Any team in the league would have paid Durant what Golden State paid him. To characterize the amassing of talent by Golden State as primarily a reflection of ownership’s willingness to spend badly misses the mark.

AYOcheck12( @HashTag_Tizzle): What are the odds the Pistons finish with the same roster this season? We’ve made a deadline deal each year these past few years?

Langlois: It’s pretty rare when a team goes through a season without one tweak to the roster. I’m not predicting anything one way or the other because it’s impossible to know how injuries or similar unforeseen circumstances alter thinking. The Pistons essentially dedicated off-season cap space to 2015 and ’16 trade-deadline deals for Reggie Jackson and Tobias Harris. Last year’s moves for James Ennis and Jameer Nelson were minor deals for pending free agents to address roster shortcomings. There won’t be a deal in the Jackson-Harris column in 2019 because the Pistons won’t have off-season cap space as a factor in their calculations this season. Injuries … stay tuned.

Dwayne (San Antonio): What did you see from the Pistons in Summer League that is going to help them in the NBA season?

Langlois: The two rookies, Bruce Brown and Khyri Thomas, proved as advertised – physically mature, strong, fundamentally sound players with a defensive mentality. I don’t think they’ll look out of place or overmatched if they’re asked to fill a role due to injury to players ahead of them on the depth chart. Henry Ellenson was asked to step outside his comfort zone a little – not having Luke Kennard available due to his minor knee injury factored in his expanded role – and that almost certainly contributed to his subpar shooting numbers. But shot-making is the least of the concerns with Ellenson. I still think he’ll emerge as a contributor off the bench this season.

Alex (@AlexMakiUSA): As the roster stands right now, do you like last year’s roster or this year’s roster in terms of getting the most wins?

Langlois: Last year’s roster didn’t have Blake Griffin nor the No. 1 pick the Pistons would have had without the Griffin trade, so I’ll take this year’s roster with Griffin on it. The asterisk is he has to stay relatively healthy. And by that, I mean play 65-plus games.

Javi (@Javi_Ourense): Could Khris Middleton return to the Pistons via trade?

Langlois: Any reason to expect the Bucks are interested in trading their second-best player? Realistically, the answer is no. They just let Jabari Parker walk away in free agency. Among other things, that tells you how they value Middleton.

Pete (Los Angeles): Are Reggie Jackson, Glenn Robinson III and Jon Leuer 100 percent and expected to be ready for training camp with no limitations? Jackson might be easiest to answer since he was back at the end of the season, but still very interested to learn what his off-season has consisted of.

Langlois: Yes, yes and yes. Jackson, as you noted, was back to finish out last season. He’ll have a full off-season of conditioning, which he didn’t get last season – at all. The protocol for recovery from the knee injury that dogged his 2016-17 season severely limited his workouts last summer. Robinson had an ankle injury similar to Jackson’s involving torn ligaments and he, too, returned in late February last season. Leuer was due to be cleared for a full off-season after undergoing ankle surgery last winter. Unless something happens between now and the end of September, all three are anticipated to be full participants in training camp.

Mike (@DwanesWorldDET): Bruce Brown looked impressive in Summer League. With the caveat that it’s a small sample size, do you sense he will crack the rotation?

Langlois: If everyone’s healthy, it’s hard to see him leap frogging any of the following perimeter players: Reggie Jackson, Stanley Johnson, Luke Kennard, Reggie Bullock, Glenn Robinson III or Ish Smith. That doesn’t mean they’ll hold Brown back. If he shows in training camp he has more to offer than one or more of those players – and don’t overlook the other rookie, Khyri Thomas, either – then he’ll be in the mix for playing time. I wouldn’t bet on him being in the rotation as it stands today, but the Pistons left Las Vegas feeling they got it right on draft night with Thomas and Brown.