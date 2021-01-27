Pistons Mailbag - January 27, 2021

What would the Pistons do with the No. 1 pick? Do they really need to create even more playing time for their many young players? That and much more in the latest edition of Pistons Mailbag.



Pistons Court (@CourtPistons): Lots of growing acclaim for Troy Weaver’s recruitment moves. Looking at the team’s present list, what would you think would be the positional priority for the Pistons if the draft was next week and they had the No. 1 pick?





Langlois: I don’t think there would be any positional priority. Or next to none, at least. I fully believe that if Troy Weaver had the No. 1 pick and felt the guy in the draft with the best likelihood of becoming a superstar was a point guard, he’d take that guy despite drafting Killian Hayes last season. In part, that’s due to Hayes’ nature. He’s got the size to pair with virtually any other type of guard the Pistons play alongside him. But it’s mostly due to the nature of having the No. 1 pick. Your biggest mission when executing that pick is to get someone who can be an All-NBA player. The two guys that seem to have gathered the most momentum to be the No. 1 pick are Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Southern Cal’s Evan Mobley. Cunningham is a big wing with a point guard’s skill set and that would fit on any team regardless of roster makeup. Mobley is a versatile 7-footer who is comfortable facing the basket. I think you can work with that on just about any roster, too. So, yeah, I just don’t think the presence of Hayes or Isaiah Stewart or Saddiq Bey or anyone else on the roster would shape the identity of the No. 1 pick if the Pistons were to be so lucky to get it.



Kirk (Fairborn, Ohio): I love Troy Weaver’s moves with one exception. Why wouldn’t he use the Plumlee/McGruder/Okafor money to sign Christian Wood? That’s my only struggle. Thoughts?





Langlois: Weaver had about $30 million in cap space and he wanted to use all of it to stock as many players who embodied the characteristics he coveted on the Pistons roster. It seems likley now, in retrospect, that the Pistons were only going to retain Wood if they could sign him by using the early Bird exception. That would have allowed them to keep Wood’s cap hold of $1.7 million on their cap sheet and then – once they’d exhausted their space in other moves – sign Wood using the cap exception that would have enabled them to pay him the average NBA salary for 2019-20, or a first-year salary of about $10 million. Houston understood that offering Wood a contract that started above that figure by a fair amount would get it done for them, so Wood wound up getting a first-year salary of $13 million on a three-year, $41 million contract. The Pistons got Plumlee for $24 million over the same three years. Then Okafor signed a veteran minimum deal and McGruder’s contract came with him from the Clippers in the deal that netted the Pistons the No. 19 pick used for Saddiq Bey. So, in both cases – one a minimum exception, the other as the necessary contract the Clippers needed to offload to take back Luke Kennard’s contract – it’s apples and oranges to say adding those players cost the Pistons a shot at retaining Wood.



Si Curtis (@stagonopleura): Last season, Sekou Doumbouya was playing the three predominantly. What’s changed in either the Pistons roster or offensive/defensive philosophy that’s meant his role has changed.





Langlois: According to BasketballReference.com, Doumbouya spent 86 percent of his minutes last season at power forward. He had his best success over his first few weeks when Blake Griffin and Markieff Morris were first injured and he definitely was playing power forward at that time. Christian Wood started playing more power forward after the Andre Drummond trade when he became the starter with John Henson at center, but Doumbouya was coming off the bench behind Wood for much of that time. As for why Doumbouya isn’t playing small forward now, start with the fact he’s better suited for power forward. It’s tough to stay with smaller wings defensively. But there’s also the fact Griffin is back and when he sits, lineups with Jerami Grant at power forward have been among the best Pistons units. With Grant starting at small forward and Saddiq Bey coming off the bench, there’s no clear path to playing time for him there. Doumbouya said Tuesday that he’s equally comfortable playing either one.



Edmund (Manistee, Mich.): It seems clear this team is really bad. Why are we playing Blake Griffin, Wayne Ellington, Delon Wright and Mason Plumlee so many minutes? Jerami Grant might be part of the future if the Pistons get really lucky and find a superstar with a top-three pick. Griffin is not part of this team in two years. Can anyone explain why Saddiq Bey, Sekou Doumbouya, Isaiah Stewart, Saben Lee and Josh Jackson aren’t playing at least 25 minutes every night? Why spend four second-round picks and not play Bey. He was setting records and then he sat for two games.





Langlois: Jackson’s playing 23, Bey 19 and Stewart 17 minutes a game. All have a foothold in the rotation. Bey’s minutes were reduced based on his level of play diminishing for a few games. Throwing a bunch of young guys together and giving them more minutes than they’re reasonably ready to shoulder doesn’t further the needs of anyone – player or franchise. Here’s what Griffin said about awarding playing time to young players ahead of them earning it: “With young players, you can pick up bad habits really quickly if you’re not a veteran or you don’t have a good example. Some fans are all about taking and playing the young guys as much as possible. Bringing guys along and not giving them too much at one time is very important. The common fan doesn’t understand the ins and outs of everything that goes on in practice, game prep, the game, film sessions. It’s very important to have those guys – and our coaching staff does a good job – of giving guys you know what they can handle and bringing them along. And when the young guys are in, they get their minutes. You’re seeing that with Isaiah early on and Saddiq early on. They’ve done everything the right way. They come in and they do what is asked of them. That’s just how basketball works, from top to bottom. You’ve just got to do what you’re asked and continue to raise your game, so I think it’s very important to have these veterans – I’m biased, being a veteran – but it’s very important.” It’s a canard that playing experience alone spurs development. It's way more nuanced than that. Playing experience before a proper foundation is laid to allow it to yield a positive outcome can, in fact, retard development.



Ken (Grand Rapids, Mich.): Troy Weaver was asked about the signing of Mason Plumlee and Jahlil Okafor and said he likes bigs and wants to win the rebounding category in every game. How do you feel the Pistons do collectively or individually as rebounders and how can they improve?





Langlois: The Pistons are eighth in offensive rebounding percentage but 23rd in defensive rebounding percentage and 21st in overall rebounding percentage. We’re nearly a quarter of the way through the season – the Pistons will hit that landmark with their 18th game tonight at Cleveland – so it’s become a decent sample size. But there were two aberrant games: Utah outrebounded the Pistons 63-39 and Atlanta (in their second meeting) held a 63-42 advantage. The Pistons have been outrebounded by 49 rebounds for the season and those two games account for 92 percent of the total. I think it’s fair to say the Pistons are about an average rebounding team.



Philip (Negaunee, Mich.): The kids seem to compete every night, especially when Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose rest. How long before they’re traded? Both good, solid pros who deserve to be on a contender. Also more minutes for the kids.





Langlois: The Pistons have made clear they value Griffin and Rose here for their roles on many fronts, starting with having the ball in their hands as anchors of both starting and bench units so the kids, as you refer to them, can start off with manageable assignments. Beyond that, the way they carry themselves and how they interact with the coaching staff sets an invaluable example for young players who need guideposts for how to become a professional. There might well come a time the Pistons feel Rose and Griffin yield more long-term value as trade chips, but that time isn’t now. And as we’ve detailed, there are problems in dealing them for different reasons. Griffin’s contract isn’t easy to move by the sheer weight of it. And the fact so many teams are unable to trade No. 1 picks at this point – effectively, half the league can’t trade a first-round pick in multiple years and nearly a quarter of the league doesn’t have a first-round pick available to trade at all and many of those teams are the ones that would be logical destinations for proven veteran scorers – really limits the market. The Pistons don’t want to find themselves in a position where they are forced to give more minutes to young players than they are ready to absorb.



Vince (Windsor, Ontario): I thought when Dwane Casey was let go by the Toronto Raptors and then they won the championship the following season it was unfortunate and he could have done the same. I have always wondered why the Raptors dumped him because he is such a good leader and teacher. I can’t help but wonder, as the Pistons lose these close games, if there is a flaw in his ability to win close games and if that’s the reason the Raptors moved on?





Langlois: Toronto lost in the second round twice and the conference finals once – all to LeBron James and Cleveland – and there was the sense around the Raptors that something needed to change, as is often the case when a team stumbles over the same obstacle multiple times. It’s fair to wonder if the Raptors had been able to make the Kawhi Leonard trade in May 2018 instead of two months later if ownership/management would have still felt the change needed to be made at the coach’s office. Casey, after all, had led the Raptors to the five most successful regular seasons in franchise history at the time he was let go – which counters the notion that they couldn’t win close games. When you’re winning 50-plus games a season, it stands to reason you’re winning more than your share of close games. It’s apples and oranges to compare this year’s Pistons team with those Raptors editions. The Pistons are failing to close out games for very obvious and predictable reasons. Namely, they’re relying on players who’ve never been put in the positions they currently occupy to win those games.



Griffia (@udaman24): With the surprising play of rookie Isaiah Stewart, do you think the Pistons will attempt to trade Mason Plumlee?





Langlois: No. I don’t know what the internal expectation was for Stewart’s rookie season, but I would bet on the fact that the 17 minutes a game he’s playing already was at least on the upper end of them – and likely exceeded them. The Pistons signed not only Plumlee but Jahlil Okafor to protect themselves for needing to rely on a 19-year-old as a staple of the rotation. It’s probably toughest for centers among all positions to hold their own as rookies and double that when the rookie is 19. As strong and physically well-conditioned as Stewart is, he’s going against players usually bigger and more physically mature than him every night. And that’s not the half of it. The mental strain on being the defensive quarterback as a rookie, when the game is whizzing by at 100 mph, is enormous. So, no, the Pistons very deliberately targeted Plumlee for his experience and his basketball IQ to help a young team through this transition phase.



Dave (@spartydc): The Pistons have too many players that need minutes. What realistic trade pieces do we have to free time up for others? Wayne Ellington is the only one that stands out for me.





Langlois: I think Troy Weaver and Dwane Casey would respond by saying in a normal year a lot of those players you’re talking about – Saben Lee, Sekou Doumbouya, Deividas Sirvydis, even Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart – would be getting those minutes in large part in G League games. So trades of the nature you suggest – veterans dealt for future assets – might be coming down the road and closer to the March 26 trade deadline, perhaps, but they won’t be motivated primarily by a desire to create playing time for younger players. Ellington isn’t likely to continue to make more than half of his 3-point attempts because those are uncharted waters, but he’s a widely admired pro who not only is a borderline elite 3-point shooter (38 percent over a 12-year career) but a shooter who gets them off at high volume, which is the element that really affects defenses. So many of the players in the Pistons rotation are young and not obvious trade candidates. But Weaver proved in November that he’s fearless and decisive in making moves. We might get a surprise move or two before the trade deadline closes.