Pistons Mailbag - January 23, 2018

Exploring the trade market with two weeks to go until the trade deadline, what’s ahead for new Piston Kalin Lucas and the recruitment of a mystery superstar top the docket for the latest edition of Pistons Mailbag.

Matthew (@MattBuck10): Is there any chance they can move Andre Drummond before the trade deadline?

Langlois: Unless you know something, there’s been no indication the Pistons have chosen that path. Dwane Casey hasn’t given any indication that his vision for the future doesn’t include Drummond. He’s spoken of building around Blake Griffin, Drummond, rookies Bruce Brown and Khyri Thomas plus Luke Kennard at various times. If they were to suddenly tack right, they’d have two weeks to put something together. (The trade deadline is 3 p.m. Feb. 7.) That’s not a lot of time to smoke out interested trade partners and iron out a deal satisfactory to both sides. I’d bet – heavily – against it. That said, I wouldn’t be shocked by anything this side of a Blake Griffin trade. A new administration arrived with a blank slate and, presumably, allegiances only to winning and advancing the franchise forward. If they feel that could be better accomplished by whatever they can acquire in a Drummond trade, I don’t have any reservations saying they’d do what was necessary. That’s a lot different than saying they’re actively looking to trade him.

Kds Burner (@KdsBurner6): Would an Andre Drummond, Luke Kennard and lottery-protected No. 1 pick for Bradley Beal and Thomas Bryant deal work? I don’t think there’s a reason for two star big men and below-average guards on a team. I’m interested to see how many of Drummond’s 20-20 games we’ve actually won.

Langlois: He’s had seven 20-20 games this season and the Pistons are 4-3 in those games. Hard to say what Washington is seeking in a Beal trade, but I’m not sure there should be any urgency for the Wizards to move him. I would expect the Wizards to exhaust other possibilities first. The Wizards should regard Beal the way the Pistons regard Griffin – highly paid but productive commensurate with his salary and the piece to retain and build around, not to trade. That said, the Wizards might decide that John Wall’s contract is so onerous – four more years at $173 million kicking in next season, when he’ll be coming off season-ending surgery – that they’ll need to deal Beal, too. The Pistons don’t have an analogous situation to Wall’s. Still, if I’m the Wizards, my focus is on working to augment a roster to complement Beal, not to deal him.

Detroit Sad Boys (@CRichardson252): Do you think Kalin Lucas has a good shot at more minutes if Ish Smith isn’t back soon?

Langlois: I think Dwane Casey is prepared to do anything he must to get more production out of the position. His expectation – or at least his hope – was that Reggie Jackson would gradually increase his productivity and efficiency as he got farther removed from the injuries that tore big chunks out of his last two seasons and greatly limited his off-season activities each summer. That hasn’t happened. In fact, Jackson’s play has declined since early December. But Casey said on Tuesday after practice in New Orleans that he saw signs in Monday’s loss at Washington on the defensive end that Jackson is starting to regain his physical explosiveness with the way he attacked screens and got into the ball. As for Lucas, he’s 29 and is more or less a finished product at this point. He’s like a lot of guys in the G League: If he finds the right situation, he absolutely can find a niche in the NBA. If Ish Smith remains out for long – they’re still calling him day to day, which suggests he shouldn’t miss much more time – then as long as point guard production remains spotty for the Pistons, as in Monday’s game, Casey will consider Lucas an option. He was impressed by his scrappiness in his cameo at Washington.

Ntd69 (@NTD1208): This team desperately needs to trade Reggie Jackson for a scoring point guard. As a matter of fact, if there is a trade to acquire Kyle Lowry for Jackson, they should pull the trigger. They need to surround Blake Griffin with shot makers and speed the offense.

Langlois: All due respect, if the Raptors were to “pull the trigger” on a trade of Kyle Lowry – an All-Star for the last four seasons running and starting point guard on a team battling for the No. 1 seed in the East – for Reggie Jackson, the RCMP would be gathering at our border. We’d have to build a wall there and shut the government down again if it ever reopens. What you are proposing almost certainly would threaten the international order and put the world economy at risk. You really want that on your head? In fact, given your apparently randomly selected Twitter handle, I suspect you are a Russian bot just looking to stir up trouble.

Ken (Dharamsala, India): He’s 24 years old, 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, has sprinter speed, leaps like a high jumper. He is a defensive sleuth with the audacity of a jewel thief. He can handle the ball, create his own offense and finish at the rim. He hits 44 percent overall and 38 percent at the arc. He says three words a year. He is kind to furry little creatures and his mother. He can play all three perimeter positions. Coupled with Mr. Inside, Blake Griffin, he is Mr. Outside and can propel the Pistons into the elite four. OK, Keith, I’ve done the hard part – fleshed out the technical specs. You acquire him. What’s your plan?

Langlois: Finding your mushroom supplier? I kid, I kid. Actually, you’ve done the easy part. The hard part will be recruiting him. And we all know he’s going to sign with Duke, anyway, right? But wait. He’s 24? That means he’s been drafted already? You don’t give me his contractual status. Is he an unrestricted free agent or under contract with another team? Because if he’s under contract, and he’s everything you say he is, then I can’t imagine the motivation of his current team to trade him or concoct a package of assets that would be adequate to trade for him. If he’s an unrestricted free agent, then all I can do is wave a maximum contract under his nose, get the creative team to produce the most jaw-dropping pitch video imaginable, drive him through the tony suburbs of the Pointes or Birmingham/Bloomfield to show him how far his $25 million a year would go here as opposed to New York or Los Angeles, get Blake Griffin in on the recruitment and hope the appeal strikes a chord. The Pistons won’t have the requisite cap room to make such an offer this off-season, so let’s hope your scenario plays out in the summer of 2021 when they’ll project to have cap space next. And forward this player’s contact info to Ed Stefanski, 6 Championship Drive.

Andrew (Essexville, Mich.): I think these trades could speed up the Pistons’ rebuild: Terry Rozier for Reggie Bullock. We need a point guard and Boston needs shooting. Ish Smith for Wayne Ellington. We would need to re-add shooting and Miami needs a ballhandler/point guard off the bench and has plenty of shooting guards. Finally, the big one: Reggie Jackson and a lottery-protected first-round pick for Jeremy Lin. Atlanta has its point guard of the future and could use any asset they could get. We finally unload Reggie Jackson’s contract and get Lin’s expiring deal. Let me know what you think about all of this.

Langlois: You had me up until the “lottery-protected first-round pick” for 30 games of Jeremy Lin to get off of one year of Reggie Jackson’s contract. It doesn’t move the needle enough to give the Pistons cap room to sign a starting point guard this summer. Rozier, like Bullock, will be an unrestricted free agent in July. If the Pistons can’t bank on Jackson to get back to his pre-injury form after getting a full off-season of work for the first time in three years, they’re going to have to acquire a point guard somehow, some way. That No. 1 pick you’re cavalierly including in a deal that won’t create the cap space required to do so – yeah, it gets the Pistons off of $18 million next season, but it doesn’t get them nearly that far under the cap unless they’ve got another series of cap-reducing moves in store first – is perhaps their best asset to acquire that player, whether it’s used on a point guard in the draft or in another capacity. The other two trades you suggest are at least in the ballpark of reasonable for both sides. While Boston would find Bullock’s shooting appealing, letting go of Rozier might give the Celtics pause given the options they’d be left with at point guard internally.

Tom (Northville, Mich.): The Pistons are in bad shape. They have only one good player: Blake Griffin. Andre Drummond gets a lot of rebounds but gives away four to six points a game with his relatively poor free-throw shooting and shooting in general. The rest of the players are very good second-string players. They have maxed out on salary, which prohibits getting a good free agent. Any thought as to how they will overcome these problems in the future?

Langlois: It has to start with the draft. The Pistons don’t project to have cap space in 2019 or ’20, barring trades that reshape their roster and cap sheet, but my answer would be “it has to start with the draft” regardless of their cap situation. The Pistons simply haven’t gotten the bang for the buck they needed from draft picks over the last several years. And that’s lottery picks, later first-round picks or second-round picks. It’s tough to project players. But Ed Stefanski’s first draft is encouraging. It was regarded as a deep draft and Stefanski’s move to trade two future second-round picks for the 38th pick, used to draft Khyri Thomas, suggests he agreed. We haven’t seen enough of Thomas to know exactly how his career will unfold, but he’s got the tools to be a very solid two-way player. We’ve seen more of Bruce Brown and see that he’s already won a significant role as the 42nd pick despite an offensive game that lacks the threat of a perimeter shot. If that shot improves – and he’s lately shown that he can knock down corner threes, a promising first step – and he shows he can handle point guard, which Dwane Casey continues to insist is his future, then that pick is going to be very important to the Pistons’ future. They’ll have their first- and second-round picks this season and if they can add two more solid rotation pieces with those picks, they’ll have restocked their assets to the point that they’ll have far more roster latitude. Things could look a lot different for them a year from now given progress from Brown and Thomas, the emergence of Luke Kennard as a key complementary shooter next to Blake Griffin, and a first-round rookie who can work his way into the rotation immediately.

Gary (@gadclark): The Pistons have trade exceptions. If a player is traded into it, is his salary prorated? The Pistons have trouble scoring. Any way Jabari Parker is a fit in trade? On the court?

Langlois: Their biggest trade exception expires before the end of the month – one year from the Jan. 29 trade for Blake Griffin. It’s for $7 million. Using it would put the Pistons over the luxury tax, so unless it’s a deal for someone they’d have under team control beyond this season – and a significant someone, at that – it wouldn’t appear to be a realistic option. The biggest issue with adding Parker also would be cap-centric. He’s making $20 million this season with a non-guaranteed contract (also for $20 million) next season. The Pistons would have to trade a like amount back to Chicago and the Bulls, it can be safely extrapolated, would not be interested in assuming money for next season. It’s hard to imagine a deal that suits Chicago’s needs without throwing the Pistons deep into luxury tax this season and next, unless they were to decline the option on Parker’s contract for next season … and if they were to do that, then why give up whatever it would take to get him?