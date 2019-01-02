Pistons Mailbag - January 2, 2018

Pistons Mailbag toasts 2019 with discussions on their future, Dwane Casey’s defensive and offensive philosophies, Andre Drummond’s value and Stanley Johnson’s 3-point shooting.

Kumar (Troy, Mich.): For a third straight year the Pistons have gotten off to a good start and then injuries hit. They should still make it to the playoffs, most likely as one of the last two seeds. If they were to lose in the first round, do you see management continuing to tinker with the roster or would you see them break it up and start a rebuild? I ask this as our only true assets are Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond. The rest aren’t going to fetch any game changers.

Langlois: They’ve got 47 games remaining to come to a more complete assessment of what their off-season direction should be. Their cap situation and some of the contracts on their books make it more likely than not that there won’t be a significant move made before the deadline – nothing on the order of the in-season deals over the past four years for Reggie Jackson, Tobias Harris and Blake Griffin, in other words – but they’ll have a little more flexibility in the off-season. I seriously doubt the front office has come to any sweeping conclusions about the path they’ll take next July at this point. With each game, each week that goes by now, they’re gathering more information to shape those decisions when the time comes. They’re also engaged in the due diligence of front offices everywhere by checking in with their peers around the league. If an opportunity to tweak the roster comes between now and the February trade deadline, they’ll act on it. More likely, the discourse they’re having now will better position them to act in the off-season. And whether or not they make the playoffs will play a fairly minor role in the decision, I would suspect. They’ll know what their needs are whether they win 42 games and make the playoffs or win 37 and miss.

Adam (St. Petersburg, Fla.): Why was Dwane Casey so hot when the Milwaukee game ended?

Langlois: He was upset by how official Karl Lane responded to him when he asked to review a play in which Langston Galloway wound up on the floor. Casey was informed by others on the Pistons bench that he took an elbow to the area near his eye. “I was trying to get the officials to review it and Karl Lane yelled at me, ‘Turn it in, then!’ That’s not the way our league should be presented. Talk with respect. We got our butts spanked, but show us some respect. I’ve been in this league a long time – a lot longer than he has – and seen a lot. So I have the right to tell him to at least look at it and see what it was. I didn’t see it, but the players (said) he got elbowed in the eye and I have the right to ask him to look at it.”

David (Grand Rapids, Mich.): Entering 2019, Stanley Johnson’s 3-point percentage has moved from .307 in his first season to .292 to .286 to .278. What do you think best explains this pattern of decline? In addition, his average number of 3-point attempts per game has steadily increased except for his second season. How might you account for these two patterns taken together? Do you have a sense of what to expect from Stanley and 3-point shooting in the future?

Langlois: I can’t tell you what the future might hold other than the general expectation that young players who work on their 3-point shooting faithfully generally improve. Does Johnson put in the work? Yes. When the Pistons practiced at a county recreation center in Orlando on Saturday, there was one player who stayed behind to work on his shooting as the team bus headed back to the hotel: Johnson. I was expecting signs of improved shooting to surface this season, but it’s again come in fits and starts for Johnson. I don’t think the slight decline in Johnson’s percentage represents much of a trend, though. A decline of that nature is almost statistically insignificant. What is striking is how many more he’s taking this season after his per-36 minute average had held virtually steady over his first three seasons (4.4 attempts per 36 minutes as a rookie, then 4.0 and 4.4 the last two seasons). This year, he’s taking 7.3 triples per 36 minutes. That’s more than Reggie Bullock (7.2) and Luke Kennard (5.9) and barely behind Langston Gallloway (7.7) – the three best shooters on the team. The only players other than rookies Zach Lofton and Khyri Thomas, who’d played a total of 35 minutes between them until Thomas got thrown into the mix at Milwaukee with Johnson unable to play, averaging more 3-point attempts per 36 minutes than Johnson are Galloway and Reggie Jackson (7.4). Whether it’s advisable for Johnson to be taking so many 3-point shots is another discussion, but the fact his 3-point attempts per 36 minutes have spiked by 65 percent over a season ago tells me that he’s taking shots he passed up in his first three years and it’s fair to assume that some of those shots aren’t the most desirable 3-point attempts. That almost surely factors into the (again, slight) decline in his accuracy.

Lee (Los Angeles): In a recent column, Zach Lowe called Andre Drummond “an elite garbage man” not worth his contract despite his league-leading rebounding and increased points per game. Lowe criticized his defense (opponents shoot 63 percent on shots at the rim when he plays) and poor shooting in the post (0.71 points per possessions). Do you agree with his assessment?

Langlois: The numbers are the numbers. You always have to look at them by taking a step back, though. The on/off numbers for Drummond don’t tell you that he rarely plays against backups, so the guys shooting 63 percent at the rim are the opposition’s best scorers. If that number falls when he’s on the bench, it has more to do with the players in the game for the other team than the identity of the rim protecter for the Pistons. I’m not the first to point this out, but the NBA’s imposition of a maximum contract has created a skewed reality of a player’s value. The Pistons understood when it came time for Drummond to get a contract extension off of his rookie deal that if he hit free agency, at least one of the NBA’s 29 other teams was going to offer him the maximum. It’s the same quandary every team with a very good player about to hit free agency must address. It’s why Otto Porter is going to make more than $55 million over the next two seasons, essentially the same money as Chris Paul and Kevin Durant and C.J. McCollum. Does anybody think Porter holds the same value as those players? No. But the Wizards had to decide whether to pay him several million more than they were comfortable paying or lose him for nothing but the cap space his departure would have provided. When the Pistons gave Drummond the five-year contract in 2016, he was 23 years old and there was a reasonable expectation he would continue to progress. In fact, he has. He plays with significantly more consistency and effort today than even two years ago and over the past two seasons has become a more responsible defender while improving as a free-throw shooter. If Drummond avoids serious injury between now and the end of the 2019-20 season, I fully expect that he’ll opt out of the final year of the contract. He’ll be 27 and on the open market. Will he get a maximum contract again? I would expect that there’ll be at least one team who thinks he represents good value at whatever the maximum deal will be for a veteran of his experience (he’ll have eight years of service at that point, which means he could get 30 percent of the cap, so that means a first-year salary of more than $30 million). Whether the Pistons are that team is impossible to say today. They’ll have another 130 or so games of a Drummond-Blake Griffin combination to study and use to inform their decision at that point.

That Guy (@DtownDgen): How can we stop giving up 50-plus points in the paint a game?

Langlois: It’s an issue. The Pistons rank 24th in the NBA in allowing points in the paint (51.4) and they’ve given up big numbers – 68 last week at Indiana, 66 Tuesday at Milwaukee – of late. Dwane Casey’s defensive philosophy starts with trying to take away the 3-point line or, more realistically, limiting the most desirable 3-point attempts. It puts more of the onus for taking away the pick and roll to the two defenders assigned to the pick-and-roll partners without a third player helping. The intent isn’t to allow penetration but in effect a defense becomes more susceptible to giving up layups because there aren’t as many bodies in the paint. Casey’s belief is that as the Pistons become more attuned to the philosophy, a departure from last year’s central tenets, they’ll become more adept at executing it.

Greg (@GregSombati7): Miami lost Goran Dragic for six to eight weeks and the Heat are playing Justise Winslow at point guard. He’s been playing very well, shooting the three much better and playing defense. Could the Pistons look at Bruce Brown in this role? He won’t shoot the three that well but he’s been a great defender.

Langlois: They turned to Brown at point guard early in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s loss at Milwaukee and Dwane Casey has talked since training camp of using Brown at point guard in the future. When Ish Smith returns, I don’t think Brown will get much, if any, time at point guard this season. But both Smith and Jose Calderon will be free agents in July. They’d like to go into the off-season with an idea of Brown’s ability to handle the point. It would lend that much more clarity to Ed Stefanski’s task of building the roster if he could count on that.

Ben (@brgulker): The Pistons are the league’s worst 3-point shooting team but are nearly in the top five for 3-point attempts per game. Should Dwane Casey adjust the system based on personnel? Or keep letting it fly no matter how poor the shooters on the roster are?

Langlois: They’re 29th in accuracy (32.5 percent) and seventh in attempts (33.7). The numbers show that the Pistons are among the league leaders in shots defined as “wide open.” Casey is convinced that those shots are going to fall eventually. He believes the analytics, which argue pretty loudly that making the league average for 3-point shots will give you the edge if you shoot more of them than the opposition. The issue is that the Pistons are shooting about 2 full percentage points less than the league average, which costs them about three points a game. Even if it winds up costing the Pistons in the short term – and, ultimately, that could mean costing them a playoff spot if it continues at this rate – I suspect Casey believes strongly enough in the value of ingraining the philosophy that he might say it’s worth it. Because it’s not like the alternative is guaranteed to work. On shots within 10 feet of the basket, the Pistons rank 29th in the NBA – same as their rank in 3-point accuracy – at 52.4 percent. I’d rather shoot more 3-point shots even at 32.5 percent than shoot worse than all but one other team near the rim. It’s not folly to think the Pistons will improve from the 3-point arc. I’d bet on Reggie Bullock, Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway collectively outperforming their present numbers the rest of the season.

Fatima (@felmoukahal99): Do you think there will be a trade coming soon?

Langlois: How often do you see trades coming? Only when you have a leaky front office – or are engaged in talks with a leaky front office – and that hasn’t been the Pistons, not under Joe Dumars, not under Stan Van Gundy and not under Ed Stefanski. As I’ve written often, the Pistons’ reality – their cap situation and their assets collection – doesn’t make a trade of real consequence seem very likely at any point during the regular season, but you never know. It only takes one trade partner to make it happen.