Pistons Mailbag - February 27, 2019

After going 7-1 in their past eight games, the Pistons are back in solid playoff position and that – along with plenty of talk about point guards Reggie Jackson and Ish Smith plus looks at some of their young players – dominates the conversation in the latest edition of Pistons Mailbag.

Kumar (Troy, Mich.): Seeing the moves the Pistons have made and players talked about in connection with the Pistons, I get the feeling – if we can’t complete the one or two trades that would allow us to compete – that we could trade Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson for young players and picks and build from there. This will definitely not be tanking. With the existing young group plus the additions, we could be a very interesting team like the Nets and Kings. Do you believe this is a possible route? Dwane Casey is the only reason I feel we might not go this route. Do you believe Casey would be on board with going all young?

Langlois: I can give you two additional reasons off of the top of my head: Tom Gores and Ed Stefanski. When Gores hired Stefanski as senior adviser last May – effectively to run the front office – Stefanski told him he wasn’t interested in taking the job if the Pistons owner wanted a complete tear down. Gores assured him of what he’s maintained since buying the Pistons nearly eight years ago. He’s not interested in bottoming out, either. I think trading Griffin is a very remote possibility. Everyone from Gores on down – and that most certainly entails Dwane Casey, his coaching staff and Griffin’s teammates – views Griffin as at the heart of what they’re trying to accomplish. Drummond has taken another step forward this season and become a more consistent and efficient player. He’s not far off of Griffin in terms of value to the franchise. Jackson has turned a corner, and pretty dramatically, over the past month. The principals – Gores, Stefanski, Casey – are invested in seeing where this could take them. That doesn’t mean they’d turn a blind eye toward the possibility of moves that would improve them, of course. But the least likely path they’ll take this summer is dismantling the nucleus. Jackson will go into the last year of his contract and Drummond can – and probably should be expected to – opt out of his deal after 2019-20. That gives them next season to see how far they can go with that nucleus and also another off-season plus up to the trade deadline to put the best complementary pieces around them. They feel they took a few nice steps at the trade deadline in adding Thon Maker and Svi Myhhailiuk and winning the recruiting battle for Wayne Ellington, a player who could be in line to be at or near the top of their free-agent shopping list. They’ll have a mid-level exception and two draft picks to further stock the cupboard. That’s the course I anticipate them to take.

Byron (Detroit): What kind of potential do you see in our young guys like Luke Kennard, Thon Maker, Khyri Thomas and Svi Mykhailiuk? I see Thon being able to put the ball on the floor and finish at the rim, even more to go with his shooting ability.

Langlois: I don’t think putting the ball on the floor is going to be a part of Maker’s repertoire, at least not in the near term. Maybe he develops a one- or two-dribble game to get where he needs to go in order to get a shot off, but the first order of business for him is to become a more consistent 3-point shooter from around the arc and not just in the corners. He’s probably going to be somewhat limited throughout his career as a finisher because of his build – he’ll get stronger, but he’s never going to be a guy who muscles his way for points – and his smallish hands, which will make it tough for him to take the ball up in traffic. Kennard’s potential is obvious. And I think there’s a high degree of probability that he gets there. Dwane Casey raves about Thomas’ motor and intellect and if he’s right then he’s going to carve out a long career as a two-way player. More on Mykhailiuk if you keep reading.

Bob (Albany, Ore.): Svi Mykhailiuk is intriguing. What can you tell us about him and how he fits in?

Langlois: Worth keeping in mind that Mykhailiuk, despite playing four years of college basketball, is still only 21 – youngest guy on the team, a full year younger than Luke Kennard – and has oodles of development potential. He’s got a really solid frame, good size at 6-foot-8 and the potential to become an elite 3-point shooter. He’s already got great range and textbook form. The key for Mykhailiuk, as for most young players, will be the ability to pull the trigger to make sure open looks remain open looks against the quickness and length of close-out defenders, which is degrees of magnitude different than 98 percent of college closeouts. Here’s a sample of what Dwane Casey said about Mykhailiuk on Tuesday: “What I envision him being is a 3-point shooter. I envision him being a physical wing guy, big guy. This summer is going to be huge for him with our organization and I expect the future’s going to be bright for him.”

Stephen (@spicychangsauce): What is your prediction when it comes to seeding for the Pistons. Will it be the sixth seed or lower?

Langlois: The projection models are pretty much in agreement that it will be sixth or seventh. It’s so bunched up after the top five of Milwaukee, Toronto, Indiana, Boston and Philadelphia, though, that one or two outlier outcomes will alter the projections fairly dramatically considering that we’re nearly three-quarters of the way through the season. It would be tough enough to give you a prediction even if you could tell me which teams will have the best luck avoiding injuries or which teams will benefit most from opponents resting key players as the playoffs near. Without that and other information, it becomes nothing more than throwing darts. If the Pistons stay healthy and continue to get the type of production at point guard that they lacked for the first 50 games, between Ish Smith’s injuries and Reggie Jackson working back to form after two injury-filled seasons, then they’re going to win more often than not over their final 23 games. That gets them in the playoffs. I’m guessing they’d like to avoid Milwaukee, which swept the season series, so getting to sixth or seventh – assuming the Bucks hold on to the cushion they’ve built – would be advisable. The projection models see Orlando getting the eighth spot with 38 wins. If the Pistons need 40 wins to get to No. 6 or 7, they’ll have to go 11-12 over their final 23. If the models place a greater weight on recent results, then they’ve already accounted for the fact the Pistons are 8-2 over their last 10 games. If they haven’t adjusted for that, then maybe they’re underselling the Pistons. But the same would be true for Orlando, which was also 8-2 in its last 10 until losing at New York on Tuesday.

Zach (Sarasota, Fla.): I’m a firm believer that the Pistons’ losing stretch in December was not only because of the tough schedule but also because of Ish Smith’s injury. Ish just had a great game against the Heat, but this is not his first great game of the year. What would be Ish’s chances to be Sixth Man of the Year if he hadn’t missed so many games?

Langlois: Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams is averaging 19.9 points a game. Ish Smith isn’t overcoming that. He’s valuable to the Pistons, undeniably. As Blake Griffin has acknowledged often, the Pistons are reliant on full health (or as close to it as reasonably possible) to a greater degree than some other teams. They’ve been reasonably fortunate this season – there’s been nothing like a long-term injury to a starter, most relevantly – but when they lost Smith for about six weeks and then endured absences to other rotation players scattered throughout his absence, the effects mounted.

Buzz Blockhead (@BuzzBlockhead): Ish Smith might be the most undervalued player on the team. What do you think it will take to re-sign him in the off-season to keep the second unit core intact?

Langlois: Guessing at what someone’s market value will be in free agency is difficult – unless it’s one of the few no-doubt maximum guys that come up most summers – simply because of the variables in play. Those variables include the number of teams with cap space in any given summer – more this summer than last – the needs of teams with cap space and the depth of free-agent talent at any given position. Smith signed his deal with the Pistons in the crazy summer of 2016 when teams were flush with money – the year the cap spiked as new TV deals were triggered – and there were a bunch of contracts that had little chance of being prudent deals for teams. And yet Smith’s production has easily matched and probably exceeded his contract. What that means for this summer’s free agency for him is anyone’s guess. I would expect that both sides would at least explore a reunion. The Pistons are going to need a backup point guard and Smith, by every indication, enjoys his teammates and Dwane Casey’s influence. That said, it almost always comes down to who offers the most money. I’m sure Smith, who’ll be 31 this summer, will want as many years as he can get. Will someone offer him three years again? Sometimes teams with plenty of cap space and a specific need throw an unexpectedly large one-year offer at a free agent. I don’t think there’ll be anything more pressing for Ed Stefanski and his front office as July 1 nears than finding a backup point guard – it’s possible the Pistons come out of draft night feeling they’ve addressed the position adequately, but not likely – and it’s logical that Smith is one of the guys who hears from the Pistons as midnight strikes.

Steven Welling (@steven_welling): It looks like we’ll be battling Brooklyn if we want the No. 6 seed. What are the tiebreaker scenarios and where do things stand in the schedule for the rest of the season across both teams?

Eric (@Reiter98): Any chance we catch the Nets? Their schedule is pretty easy coming up but so is ours.

Langlois: By luck of the draw, the Pistons and Nets only play each other three times this season despite being in the same conference. There are always four conference opponents – two apiece from the two other divisions in the East, the Southeast and Atlantic – that the Pistons play three times instead of four times each season. The Pistons and Nets won on their home courts when they met twice in October and they play only once again – March 11 at Brooklyn. Advantage, Nets. Whoever wins that game will own the tiebreaker. Because there is no chance the Pistons and Nets can split their season series, there will be no need to go to the next tiebreaker, which would be best conference record. In the event of a three-team tie, then the best head-to-head winning percentage among all tied teams would be the first tiebreaker. As for strength of schedule, the Nets have the fourth-toughest remaining schedule in the NBA. Immediately after their March 11 meeting, the Nets embark on a brutal road trip that takes them to Oklahoma City, Utah, the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento, the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland and Philadelphia. That’s four of the top seven teams in the West plus Sacramento, which is eight games over .500 at home and fighting for a playoff spot plus the current No. 4 seed in the East. The Lakers, on paper, will be the easiest opponent the Nets face over that stretch. The Pistons have their own Western road trip coming up shortly after that with games at Portland, Golden State and Denver in addition to one at Phoenix. But, yeah, the Nets have a tougher remaining schedule than the Pistons, who have the 20th toughest schedule remaining, and they’re tied at present in the loss column with 29 apiece. Projection models still like Brooklyn by a hair, but it’s such a small advantage as to be meaningless. If the Pistons win at Brooklyn, the model will flip to their favor pretty conclusively, I would bet.

Still Unbiased (@thommc18): What are the fundamental changes, the X’s and O’s, that have helped the most over the last two months?

Langlois: This answer will disappoint you, but the answer is … nothing. Dwane Casey might have tweaked here and there with the playbook to accommodate new personnel acquired at the trade deadline, but they’re running the same things, by and large, they were when they went 13-7 over the first six weeks of the season and when they went 9-22 over the next nine weeks. They’re executing better and they’re shooting it significantly better. That’s the Reader’s Digest version of why they’ve gone 8-2 over their last 10 and 7-1 over their last eight. Reggie Jackson’s improved play and, to a lesser extent, Andre Drummond’s elevated production are at the heart of it. None of that is about X’s and O’s, though.

Jlambb (@jlambb): Jon Leuer made a 3! Is this a blip or is he going to start shooting and making them again? Also, why did he stop shooting them?

Langlois: Leuer was never really a “stretch four” in the way we’ve come to know that label. Yes, he shot 38.2 percent from the 3-point arc with Phoenix in the season before signing with the Pistons as a free agent, but that came on only 1.6 attempts per game from the arc. He took 2.2 triples a game for the Pistons in 2016-17 and that was his career high. That was also the season he set a career high for 3-point attempt rate with 25.9 percent of his shots being triples. Compare that to Anthony Tolliver, for one example, who took 81.9 percent of his shots from the 3-point line in 2015-16 and 77.3 percent last season with the Pistons. Leuer’s shooting overall – not only from the 3-point arc – suffered after the All-Star break in 2015-16. He went from .512 overall and .325 from the arc before the break to .409 overall and .205 from the arc after it. He grew visibly hesitant to shoot at times. Last season, the sample sizes were so small as to be almost meaningless, but in eight games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury Leuer took only three triples in 136 minutes and didn’t make any. And he’d taken only nine in 347 minutes before making one in the fourth-quarter comeback to beat Atlanta last week. Given his sporadic playing time, I don’t know that we’ll see enough of Leuer’s 3-point shooting to come to any meaningful conclusions about whether he’s shooting them with confidence or not for the rest of this season.

Ian (Westland, Mich.): If Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond can keep up their high level of play, we will be an exciting team in the postseason. I don’t expect Reggie’s 3-point percentage to stay so high, but if he can average .360 I would be happy. Maybe he can be a championship point guard. If we spend money in the off-season to get one of the good small forwards and then make a trade with future first-rounders, we could have a stacked team.

Langlois: While I don’t think ownership would veto deals that involve future first-rounders neither do I think that Ed Stefanski would rule out including first-rounders in trade, I think there’s a relatively slim likelihood that the Pistons are going to be involved in such a trade. Stefanski is mindful of the fact that the only Pistons first rounder on their roster on a rookie contract is Luke Kennard. If you’re intent on maintaining a semblance of cap flexibility, it’s important to get production out of guys on rookie deals. That’s a big part of the reason Stefanski made the decision to part with Reggie Bullock and his expiring contract – to turn him into two assets (Svi Mykhailiuk and a future second-rounder) that give the Pistons a chance to get production on bargain deals.