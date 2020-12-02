Pistons Mailbag - December 2, 2020

Draft, trades, free agency – after months of down time, the Pistons have hit the ground running and that means an overstuffed Pistons Mailbag has been delivered for your consumption.



Xegesis (@xegesis): Will the Pistons prioritize developing Sekou and the four rookies drafted over winning this year?





Langlois: The question assumes those are mutually exclusive aims, which, I’m guessing, Dwane Casey and Troy Weaver would push back against. Casey, in fact, talked about that on Tuesday as training camp opened with activity limited to staggered individual workouts. (The Pistons will be allowed to hold a full-squad workout for the first time on Sunday, Casey said.) “The goal is always to win,” he said. “To have the mentality to win but also the organizational goal is to develop all of those draft picks we had this year.” Casey lumped Sekou Doumbouya in with draft picks Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, Saddiq Bey and Saben Lee, citing their importance to the goal of building a program with the chance of enjoying sustained success. But it doesn’t mean Casey is going to reduce the roles of his stars, Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, or cut playing time of Jerami Grant or Svy Mykhailiuk. He’s not going to employ a “sink or swim” mentality with the young players and give them more than they earn with their work habits and ability to process mistakes and make progress. “We want to develop, but we want to win. We want to push to win and learn how to compete to win. The great thing about our team is there’s competition for time. That helps the growth of young players. We’re not just going to roll the ball out (and say), ‘Killian, you’ve got 40 minutes; make as many mistakes as you want to.’ We’re not here for that. We would do all the young players a disservice by having that approach. We want to compete to win. We’re going to have that attitude going in.”



Ken (Dharamsala, India): The Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship with a big, talented front line but also with just a lot of bigs on their roster, allowing them to pack the paint on defense and get grinder-line buckets on offense. The Lakers won with something quite other than a Warriors-like 3-point barrage. Granted, James and Davis can shoot threes. In the draft and free agency, the Pistons got mostly athletic bigs. What does Troy Weaver’s new influx of players tell us about what Pistons management deems important player attributes and what style of play might we expect from Weaver’s selections?





Langlois: I don’t make too much of the fact the Lakers won the title and had a number of bigs on the roster, including Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee. The overriding reason the Lakers won is that they had – almost inarguably – two of the five greatest players on the planet and arguably the two best. If you’re a general manager and you start with James and Davis, there are any number of pathways open to your roster-construction aims. As for Weaver’s preferences, it seems he likes long and athletic players across all positions. In Killian Hayes, the Pistons drafted a 6-foot-5 point guard. In Isaiah Stewart – though some might say he’s undersized at 6-foot-9 – they got a center with a 7-foot-5 wingspan and a standing reach of a little more than 9 feet. In Jerami Grant, they got a wing player with a 7-foot-3 wingspan capable of guarding virtually at any spot on the court. Saddiq Bey has great size on the wing. Saben Lee is incredibly bouncy and athletic in the backcourt. More than anything, though, I think Weaver made clear that what he was looking for in the draft (and other acquisitions) was a highly competitive DNA. The character references on the four rookies are sterling. Size at the position, athleticism, high character: those seem the key checkpoints for Weaver’s acquisition model.



Derrick (Shelby Twp., Mich.): Do you know what the reasoning was in not signing Christian Wood? Was it a case of him not wanting to be here and playing for a winner instead of a team in a rebuilding mode?





Langlois: There have been no public comments on free agency from Pistons executives – namely, general manager Troy Weaver, scheduled to meet with the media this afternoon – as of yet because Pistons free-agent additions were only made official Tuesday night. As for Wood’s case, it’s fair to assume the Rockets, keenly aware of their window of opportunity with James Harden and Russell Westbrook both on the wrong side of 30, were willing to gamble on Wood building off of the breakout experienced in the last month of the 2019-20 season after Andre Drummond was traded. He went from a non-guaranteed minimum deal to a reported $17 million average over three years. Weaver said about a month before free agency that he had a number in mind for Wood; I think we can now ascertain it certainly wasn’t enough north of $17 million a season to keep Wood from agreeing to terms with an NBA contender. It’s a good situation for Wood in that, on a star-heavy team, he doesn’t have to be the first or second option. Maybe the calculation on the Pistons end was that it was too much of an unknown – for a team starting its rebuilding process – to expect Wood, a player available for a waiver claim a little more than a year ago, to suddenly be the centerpiece of a rebuilding franchise. That’s a heavy lift.



Ian (Westland, Mich.): I am happy we drafted Killian Hayes! He seems like a hard worker and has high potential. The Jerami Grant signing is pretty nice, too. I am a bit confused as far as the other deals go and wondering what our strategy is but we should be exciting to watch if Blake Griffin is healthy. So what is our strategy heading into the season?





Langlois: As I wrote on what Dwane Casey said in an earlier question, the Pistons understand where they’re at and they want to prioritize developing the many young players on the roster – but not at the expense of not giving themselves a chance to win games or play meaningful fourth quarters. They’re going to get those young players in games, but they won’t bench productive players to do so and they won’t take the ball out of the hands of Blake Griffin or Derrick Rose when a game’s on the line. Casey isn’t going to coach to avoid wins with the aim of accumulating better lottery odds. Part of player development is honing their skills and giving them game experience to put that work to the test, but just as surely part of player development is putting players in position to win games and learning to despise the feeling that comes with losing. The goal is to build a championship-level team. The steps to doing that include continually and incrementally improving the talent base of the roster and the Pistons have embarked on the first steps toward that outcome.



Aaron (Staunton, Ill.): What has happened to Justin Patton? With all the recent Pistons moves, I haven’t seen his name mentioned.





Langlois: Patton wound up being included in the three-team deal involving the Clippers and Nets that saw Bruce Brown go to Brooklyn and Luke Kennard to Los Angeles with the No. 19 pick – used to draft Saddiq Bey – plus Rodney McGruder, Dzanan Musa and Jaylen Hands joining the Pistons.



Pistons 2020 Draft Class (@pistons2020): What is the injury report of the roster going into training camp? Any guys with any type of injury or rehab going on at the moment?





Langlois: Dwane Casey said on Tuesday that all players are healthy and ready to go when the first group workout is held on Sunday.



JagsCity (@JagscityonIG): When are we going to be seeing footage of Killian Hayes and the other rookies in Pistons uniforms and working in Detroit or with the team?





Langlois: Everything’s up in the air in this unprecedented season, but stay tuned. I’m sure there will be video posted on Pistons.com once camp gets into full swing.



Kristofer Klein (@ktwice6): Why the heck did the Pistons sign/draft so many bigs?





Langlois: They drafted one, Isaiah Stewart, and signed two others in free agency. It might not be universally true that all teams have three centers any more, but it’s certainly not unusual. As one questioner pointed out above – and as Troy Weaver noted after the draft – the Lakers won the NBA title with a big, physical roster.



Superbowl 2021 (@averagelionsfan): Will the Pistons continue to make moves prior to the preseason?





Langlois: They’ll have some roster trimming to do before the regular season opens, but I wouldn’t expect any other significant moves to come before the first preseason game on Dec. 11. They only have four holdover players from last season as it is and they have a full complement of players now. Since most other teams have also mostly finalized their rosters, it doesn’t seem likely that more moves are coming until teams see what they have and needs arise, whether by injury or otherwise.



NubsGetDubs (@NubsGetDubs): The Pistons have drafted very few All-Stars. My question: What is Troy Weaver’s commitment level to acquiring highly skilled players?





Langlois: Why would it be anything less than 100 percent? Why would anyone charged with exercising a draft pick do anything less than try to nail it – to take the player he thinks has a chance to become a Hall of Famer? At some point in every draft – maybe even at the No. 1 pick – that player doesn’t exist. But I don’t understand why anyone would question Weaver’s intent to draft great players. Of all the qualities that make up a successful front-office chief executive, that was the one that identified Weaver as a candidate to run his own front office. So, yeah, I would hazard a guess that Weaver is fully, 100 percent committed to drafting highly skilled players.



Dee-Troit Basketball (@bdgougeon): Even with the Plumlee/Stewart/Okafor acquisitions, do you see the Pistons ever running smaller with Blake Griffin or Jerami Grant at the five?





Langlois: Dwane Casey mentioned after the team camp in September/October that he experimented with lineups that included Sekou Doumbouya at the five. So, yeah, I think he’s fully prepared to match other teams that go small and perhaps even to make them react to a smaller Pistons lineup.



Jason (Catonsville, Md.): I heard the Pistons acquired Mason Plumlee and Jahlil Okafor as free agents, but I don’t see them listed on the roster. Is there a reason they’re not listed?





Langlois: They’re on there now. The free-agent acquisitions the Pistons made didn’t become official until Tuesday night. The NBA was hit with an unprecedented wave of transactions due to the fact that the trade embargo wasn’t lifted until two days before the draft, which came two days before the opening of free agency. There were scores of transactions the NBA had to vet to make certain all conformed to collective bargaining agreement parameters. And since most teams sequence their transactions in a way that allows them to get the most out of the salary cap, free-agent acquisitions – as opposed to acquisitions made via sign-and-trade deals, which was how the Jerami Grant acquisition was structured – are often put last in line. Those free-agent acquisitions – especially for teams over the cap, which was more than two-thirds of the league when free agency opened this season – are usually made with cap exceptions and all have to meet the requirements of the exception.



Terrence (Taylor, Mich.): With the season fast approaching, do you think Killian Hayes will be a starter or come off the bench to provide energy?





Langlois: I don’t know if Dwane Casey knows that yet. The first full-team workout is scheduled for Sunday – camp opened Tuesday but it’s just staggered individual workouts until then – and the first preseason game is Dec. 11. Casey could go any number of ways, but I think with 72 games jammed into 145 days – a slightly more compressed schedule than the typical 82-game season, which is put into a 178-day window typically – they’ll be even more mindful of managing minutes for Derrick Rose, who is now 32. Ideally, Hayes could start, Rose would come off the bench and Delon Wright will play starter’s minutes and man both backcourt spots. But managing minutes is only part of Casey’s consideration. Hayes in the starting lineup means he’s going to be getting most of his minutes against the very best point guards and that could be a little overwhelming for a 19-year-old. If Hayes starts and the Pistons find themselves playing from behind constantly, that won’t serve anyone’s interests. It’s probably going to depend more than anything on Hayes’ readiness and how much he’s capable of handling.



Doug (Dallas): Longtime Pistons fans since 1964 and was frustrated with the NBA but I love the Pistons and Dwane Casey. Could you help us know who is really on the team? I like Louis King and Jordan Bone but Bone is gone. What about Zhaire Smith and others? Can you help?





Langlois: The full training camp roster should be finalized and released to the public any day … any minute, perhaps. But King is still around with his contract status to be determined. He could be fighting for a two-way contract again. Bone has signed with Orlando on a two-way deal. Smith, acquired in trade from Philadelphia, has been reported as having been waived with his contract stretched.



Eric (Lansing, Mich.): Is Devidas Sirvydis still with the Pistons? If so, will he be joining the roster this coming season?





Langlois: It was announced on Tuesday night that he’d signed a contract, so he’ll be in training camp. We’ll see where he fits once the final roster is set. He’s still just 20 years old and has the type of size and shooting ability on the wing that give him a path to an NBA career if he matures physically and can tighten up some of the other areas of his game.