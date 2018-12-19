Pistons Mailbag - December 19, 2018

Blake Griffin’s last-possession shot, Reggie Jackson’s fourth-quarter usage and a dive into the NBA’s all-time great coaches are on the menu in this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag.



Korvus (@K0rvus): Why on earth did Blake Griffin take the last shot? The second one, I guess, makes sense since there were only a few seconds, but the first should have never even gone to him. The play should’ve been for Bullock, Johnson or maybe even Kennard.





Langlois: He’s a 37 percent 3-point shooter who’s made big ones in the clutch already this season, was 2 of 5 from the arc at the time for the game and – here’s a critical point – was open at the 3-point line with 11 seconds left in a game the Pistons trailed by three points. Wait for the perfect shot in that situation and chances are you’ll wind up with a much worse option than the one Griffin chose to exercise. Dwane Casey said the play was designed for two people – fair to assume Griffin and Reggie Bullock – and that the Pistons weren’t solely focused on getting a 3-point look. He would have been fine with a quick layup to cut it to one, then foul, even though they were out of timeouts. “Not necessarily (a quick three). If we don’t have the three, drive it. We’ve got to foul. We’ve got no timeouts. We know what we want to do after that. The play is set up for (a quick three) or a drive.” Kennard wasn’t in the game on a night he shot 1 of 7. If they could have sprung Bullock for an open three, they would have done so. But Milwaukee knows the scouting report and you can assume Bucks coaches and players were aware he’d hit 5 of 7 from the 3-point line. They were guarding against a Bullock three at all costs. Griffin’s teammates were A-OK with the game coming down to a last shot for him. Of all things to complain about from that game, that isn’t one of them.



Dakoda (Hudsonville, Mich.): Markelle Fultz and Jabari Parker have both become available. How interested should the Pistons be?





Langlois: Depends on the cost, as always. Fultz is interesting, of course, because he was the No. 1 pick in the draft 18 months ago. But Philadelphia isn’t going to give him away and if you’re giving up something of value then you had better have a deep conviction that Fultz is still the prospect he was in June 2017. The idea of taking a flyer on someone on his rookie contract – when it would likely cost at least a No. 1 pick – is tempered by the fact that as the top overall pick he’ll occupy a considerable $10 million of cap space next season. If the Pistons projected to have ample cap room, that would be an easier call. But they’re going to be over the cap, barring any unlikely and major roster overhauls, so they can’t afford the luxury of carrying Fultz as a developmental project at that price. Reggie Bullock, Stanley Johnson and Ish Smith are all pending free agents and the Pistons are going to be challenged to find a way to retain one or more of them, given their cap situation. If they’re committing $10 million to someone for next season, they need to know it’s a player who’ll give them minutes every night. Parker would be an easier fit because his deal is non-guaranteed for next season, though at his price tag ($20 million) this season the Pistons would have to part with contracts for players that are contributing now.



Gina (Dearborn, Mich.): If a team has the best record for the next four years but doesn’t win the NBA championship, are they considered a dynasty?





Langlois: Emphatically, no. They are remembered as a curiosity. And depending on how it came to be that they lost in the playoffs, perhaps as something more damning. If the lack of a championship was traced to misfortune – injuries in the postseason that left it a team unrecognizable from its regular-season identity – then it would be recalled as a star-crossed team. If it lost simply because it underperformed and fell to lesser opponents, then history would tag the team as a whole – and, very likely, its star player(s) – as incapable of delivering on the biggest stage. But dynasty? Nope.



Ken (Dharamsala, India): In seasons past, Reggie Jackson was particularly effective closing out games in the fourth quarter. Surely Ed Stefanski and Dwane Casey know this. Why isn’t Jackson being his fourth-quarter iceman self?





Langlois: It might surprise you to know that Jackson is still 14th in the NBA in “clutch points” this season even though Blake Griffin – who ranks eighth – is a teammate and clearly the player the Pistons are calling plays for in clutch situations. Clutch points are defined as scoring in the last five minutes of a game or overtime when the differential is five points or less. On Dec. 1, Jackson ranked sixth, Griffin fifth. Jackson hasn’t scored any clutch points since then. So the premise for your question doesn’t comport with the stats. Jackson isn’t going to get as many opportunities as he did before Griffin’s acquisition, of course, and he still isn’t back to his pre-injuries level as he deals with the effects of knee and ankle injuries and – perhaps even more relevantly – the forced idle time they created for him the past two off-seasons. But he’s still among the NBA’s best clutch scorers by the numbers.



PistonFanInIndy (@PistonFanInIndy): Why is Dwane Casey shying away from Reggie Jackson in the fourth quarter?





Langlois: The answer to questions like these is always “because the coach thinks somebody else puts him in better position to win.” Jackson has had good stretches this season but he hasn’t been able to get back to the player he was before the knee and ankle injuries that curtailed his past two seasons for anything approaching a sustained period. Casey still says that’s coming for Jackson. When it does, assuming it does, I would expect him to again be a fourth-quarter staple.



Brenden (@BrendenWelper): Does Reggie Jackson’s recent fourth-quarter benching hint at something bigger?





Langlois: Not by all indications. Dwane Casey simply thought Jose Calderon, given the rhythms of the past few games, was the better option to close things out. Here’s what Casey said on Tuesday about three players coming back from injuries: “I say this about Luke (Kennard) and (Jackson) and Jon Leuer: When you’re coming back, the speed of this game is unbelievable and you’ve got to be ready for the speed of the game. It’s totally different in practice or your shooting in workouts. The more games Luke plays, the more Jon plays, the more games Reggie Jackson plays, the more they’re going to get accustomed to the speed of the game.” One more thing about Jackson, beyond the injuries that have so affected his past few seasons. He’s being asked to play in a much different role than ever before. It’s not just the fact that the offense is now built around Blake Griffin, either. Even if he were playing with the same personnel he was three seasons ago, Casey’s offense – with its greater emphasis on ball movement and quick decisions, or what Casey calls his “point-five mentality” – would represent a major adjustment for Jackson. Casey talked about Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan struggling with that transition, as well. If it turns out as well for Jackson as it did for them, things will get better for Jackson and the Pistons as the season rolls on.



Arom (Paterson, N.J.): My top five NBA coaches of all time are Phil Jackson, Red Auerbach, Gregg Popovich, Larry Brown and Steve Kerr. Who are yours?





Langlois: I believe this would count as a classic troll, coming to Pistons.com and submitting a list of the five greatest NBA coaches of all time that doesn’t include Chuck Daly. Auerbach’s era was so radically different than what came after it that it’s almost an apples-to-oranges comparison, but it would be foolish to leave him off of the list; he was simply so far ahead of everyone else in an era where owners made impulsive decisions and called the shots on trades. In fact, you could make the case that Auerbach’s real real genius was on the personnel side. I suppose he was also a very good coach, but he was starting at the 50-yard line because he was so much better at talent acquisition than his peers. Kerr has been given a roster that’s almost comparable in talent disparity between his and everyone else’s, though it surely will not prove to be as sustainable as Boston’s dominance was in the pre-cap era. I wouldn’t have Kerr on the list – and I think he’s terrific – until he coaches on a more level playing field. Popovich is another obvious Hall of Famer and I’d take him to coach my team any day. On the other hand, what we’re seeing in San Antonio now supports the argument that Tim Duncan’s greatness – not just on the court, though that was profound, but for how his selflessness and lack of ego infused the organization – had as much to do with the Spurs’ sustained excellence as Popovich’s influence. Brown might be No. 1 if you were looking to hire a guy to helicopter in and coach one game with two days to prepare. His personality and vagabond nature keeps him off of a top-five list that doesn’t include Daly, though. Jackson coached perhaps the two greatest players of all-time, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan. He proved an ideal coach in each instance, but – much like judging Kerr now – I have no idea how Jackson would have fared with lesser talent. Daly’s genius is hard to dispute. It’s why USA Basketball knew he was the ideal choice to lead the most talented team ever assembled, the 1992 Dream Team. He led the Pistons to consecutive NBA titles – should have been three but for the phantom foul whistled on Bill Laimbeer in 1988, could have been four with any type of break in the ’87 conference finals – in the most competitive era at the top in NBA history. Daly’s on my list. You can debate the rest.



Brandon (@SFHCommish_1): Do you see a trade coming or does coach Casey and administration feel that time is just simply needed for this team to jell together better?





Langlois: Those two things are not mutually exclusively. Casey insists on virtually a daily basis that he sees progress and believes that sooner or later – as the “habits” he preaches as a daily mantra are honed – everything will fall into place and the Pistons will go on a run. That doesn’t preclude Ed Stefanski and the front office from doing their jobs to both improve the talent base and find more complementary fits for the Blake Griffin-Andre Drummond foundation. So I don’t “see” a trade coming if you’re referring either to anything specific on as a general concept, but I expect they’ll be ready to act decisively if they find the right deal.



Adam (St. Petersburg): I remember two years ago when Aron Baynes was a free agent after signing a two-year contract and the Pistons only had partial Bird rights that they couldn’t offer him as much as they expected he would get in free agency, so they signed Boban Marjanovic. Are they limited in the same way with Reggie Bullock, who signed a two-year contract as a free agent after the 2016-17 season?





Langlois: Good question, but the short answer is no. The Pistons have Bullock’s full Bird rights because even though he signed as a free agent he did not change teams. They only had Baynes’ partial Bird rights and, for that reason, could offer him no more than 175 percent of what he earned the previous season. That would have been a little less than $12 million and Stan Van Gundy’s front office – aware that backup centers like Ian Mahimni, Timofey Mozgov and Bismack Biyombo the previous summer, when the cap spiked, signed for $16 million a year or more – anticipated the market for Baynes would come in at a higher level. As it turned out, with much less available money, he wound up getting a one-year deal for a fraction of that, $4.3 million, and then re-signed with the Celtics for two years and $11 million last July. The Pistons won’t be at a disadvantage with other NBA teams in their pursuit of Bullock, but they will have cap and luxury tax concerns if the bidding runs too high.