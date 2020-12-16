Pistons Mailbag - December 16, 2020

Lots of talk about Sekou Doumbouya, Jerami Grant and the rotation puzzle facing Dwane Casey in this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag.



Ken (Ann Arbor, Mich.): Why is no one talking about Svi Mykhailiuk? With the pace of play and his improvement with ballhandling and his step-back jumper, I’m thinking he should average 12 to 16 points this season. He’s a poor man’s Lou Williams.





Langlois: If he’s been overlooked, it’s probably because the Pistons added so many new players and as training camp opens the stories naturally gravitate to what’s new. After those storylines have been explored and exhausted, Mykhailiuk probably would rank four out of four on the marquee among returning players for attention grabbers behind superstars Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose and 2019 No. 1 pick Sekou Doumbouya. But, yeah, your point is well taken. Mykhailiuk turned a corner last season, his second in the NBA, establishing himself as a rotation-worthy player and an elite 3-point shooter. He got better as the season unfolded, by all accounts had a productive off-season and will be in line for a role. The Pistons have more wing depth than they’ve had in a while, so Dwane Casey has lots of options to sort out. But Mykhailiuk’s 3-point shooting is going to be hard to ignore so long as the rest of his game continues its upward trajectory. Whether he can average 12 or more points remains to be seen and depends on how much time he earns.



Joe Truck (@Joe_Truck): Do the Pistons see Jerami Grant as a three long-term or will they try to get him minutes at the four as much as they can and he’s only playing the three because Blake is here?





Langlois: If you go by the adage that “you are what you can defend,” then I think the Pistons see Grant as equally capable of playing either forward spot – and, really, of defending practically any position. Troy Weaver was part of the Oklahoma City front office when Grant played there and developed into a player that Denver was willing to give up a first-round pick to obtain, so I suspect when Weaver targeted Grant in free agency he had position in mind less than the chance to add a really good player who is the prototype for the modern NBA – a rangy wing who can guard almost anywhere and knock down threes at an above-average clip. If Blake Griffin misses time – the Pistons play nine back-to-back sets in the 37-game chunk of schedule released, so almost 25 percent of their games will be on short rest – Griffin probably absorbs most of those minutes, though Sekou Doumbouya could be moving to the front of the line as first alternative for either Griffin or Grant. If the forward combo is Grant and Doumbouya, you might flip a coin as to which one is the three and which is the four. Bottom line, I think the appeal with Grant was the chance to get a versatile 26-year-old player at a point in his career when his best basketball should come during the term of his contract with the Pistons.



Mike (@Mikevp100): Will we get to see a Sekou/Grant/Griffin frontcourt? I think Sekou is more comfortable at the three and Grant at the four. Blake at the five could be a matchup nightmare as well, then Hayes at the one with Svi/Jackson/Rose/Bey.





Langlois: My hunch is if they played that threesome together – and if Sekou Doumbouya’s production in preseason through two games is a valid indication of the off-season progress he’s made over his rookie season, we’ll see more of him and it would be no surprise we’d see that combination at times given the minutes the other two will play – it would be Grant, not Griffin, playing at the five. Start with the fact that they probably wouldn’t play that threesome together against conventional lineups, so Grant wouldn’t be guarding Joel Embiid, most likely. It’s not so much the individual matchup as the general responsibilities of the center defensively, largely rim protection. Grant would also be better suited to be guarding multiple pick-and-roll sets, which involves centers more frequently in the majority of offenses. Given the injury that Griffin is coming off of, my guess is they’ll want to keep him in his spot.



CeSquared (@SquaredCe): What’s the regular-season plan for Sekou Doumbouya this year? Is he still in the low-minutes, watch-and-learn phase? Or will he be getting 18 minutes or so a game with a green light?





Langlois: I don’t think even Dwane Casey could answer that yet because how players perform matters. The organizational intent is to develop the young players, but that’s different than saying they’re playing young players at the expense of everything else. Winning still matters. They’re not selling off the future for the sake of eking out a few more wins this season, but they want to be competitive and win the games within reach because learning how to win is important, too. The deeply held hope is that the young players earn their minutes. They don’t have to knock out the veterans ahead of them to earn them, necessarily, but they have to put in effort and show progress. Work hard, don’t make the same mistakes a thousand times and exhibit the qualities both Casey and Troy Weaver seek – selflessness, toughness, industriousness – and the minutes will follow. I don’t know exactly what you mean by “green light.” Casey gives all his players three bullet points that define their roles. As long as they dutifully fulfill that obligation, they’ll have the opportunity to play and the chance to spread their wings within those defined roles. As they prove capable of doing so consistently, and as they progress in individual workouts with assistant coaches in expanding their games, then they’ll get the chance to get outside of their lanes as appropriate.



Mrshourite (@Mr_Shourite): With the Jerami Grant signing, there is concern about him cutting into Sekou Doumbouya’s playing time – especially with the reported promise to Grant of an expanded role. Do you think he can come off the bench like he did in Denver for the sake of Sekou’s growth and confidence as a starter?





Langlois: Could he? Sure, he’s done it and there’s no reason he couldn’t do it again. But the Pistons pitched Grant – and paid Grant – like a 30-plus-minutes-a-night player, not like a sixth or seventh man. Further, I don’t think Doumbouya’s confidence should be affected by coming off of the bench. He’ll turn 20 in a week. The expectations for him were never that he’d walk in the door and shoulder a starter’s load this early in his career, so it’s not like Doumbouya is feeling the weight of failing to live up to projections. If he’s competing for minutes, working diligently in all the moments fans don’t see and making the strides that naturally follow from that diligence, there’s no reason he’d suffer from a crisis of confidence just because he’s coming off the bench. Players – the vast majority of them, at least – aren’t delusional. They know where they stand and what playing time they deserve. Based on what we’ve seen from Doumbouya so far this preseason, he’s in a good frame of mind and eager to improve and earn his time as opposed to being given a bigger role than he’s ready to take on. If he’s consistently good, he’ll get more minutes and a broader role. The Pistons aren’t going to hold their young guys back; they just don’t want to stunt their growth by giving them a sense of entitlement without meriting it.



Randy Calotti (@CalottiRandy): Why did the front office decide to cut Anthony Lamb, LiAngelo Ball and Louis King already? Couldn’t they have waited until the end of preseason to see if they had potential? Also, I believe the Pistons now have a free two-way spot available? Since they cut King before the end of preseason, do they have a player in mind for that spot?





Langlois: The end of preseason is two games away. In a normal preseason, it wouldn’t be at all unusual for a full training-camp complement of 20 players to get whittled to closer to the 15-man limit with a few preseason games remaining. It also wouldn’t be unusual for the 18th, 19th and 20th players in camp to not get in a preseason game – or to make a token cameo appearance. Given the extreme turnover of the Pistons roster – only four returning players – and the fact so many players are not only new to the team but new or relatively new to the NBA, it’s not really a surprise that Dwane Casey chose to use every minute available to see what he has in the players he knows will be part of the 2020-21 Pistons but needs to learn more about – as they need to learn more about their teammates and the reality of NBA competition. We don’t know yet what the G League season will entail, but it’s also a fact that all teams bring players to camp they know won’t be part of the 15-man roster and they intend to stash with their G League affiliate. Lamb and Ball would seem candidates for that role if there is a G League season. King is in a little different category because he spent last season with the Pistons on a two-way contract. Whether he’ll be part of the G League affiliate or not, should there be a season, remains to be seen. As for the available two-way spot – rookie Saben Lee has been reported as being signed to a two-way contract, thus occupying one of the two each team is allowed – we’ll have to wait and see on that. It could be that Troy Weaver just wanted it available on the chance, or perhaps the expectation, that someone he values will become available as cuts on other teams are made.



Tayshaun’s Block (@TayshaunsBlock): What was Troy Weaver’s thinking between trading for Dewayne Dedmon and Zhaire Smith just to waive and stretch them?





Langlois: He hasn’t been asked specifically about that mechanism specifically to my knowledge, but in talking about the scope of his many moves in general it was clear Weaver put a priority on adding players with the right makeup. And I don’t in any way mean to imply that he didn’t think Dedmon or Smith didn’t represent those qualities, only that he saw their contracts as a means to create the cap space to acquire those he knew did. The price to do that will cost the Pistons about 3.5 percent of the salary cap this season, declining as a percentage of the cap each season as the cap rises. Dedmon’s money is stretched over five years, Smith’s over three. Weaver, as the guy who will have ultimate authority over how resources are allocated, obviously was willing to make the tradeoff – a little less cap room for each of the next four seasons for the chance to hasten the rebuilding effort and get his administration off and running with a roster he was comfortable would represent his vision for what he’s trying to build.



Strauss.haus (@haus_strauss): What will our shooting guard rotation look like? How do you expect it to evolve throughout the season?





Langlois: Three contenders for likely two spots at present: Delon Wright, Svi Mykhailiuk, Wayne Ellington. And it’s really too close to call at this point. Wright started the first two preseason games and Casey said Tuesday he’d like to keep Wright alongside Hayes for the time being. “He’s just a smart player. A lot of the little things he does go unnoticed. I’d like to keep him in there with Killian as much as possible.” But Casey said it would be a situational rotation, probably, throughout the season. “There’s going to be nights Derrick’s going to get big minutes, nights Svi’s going to get big minutes, Wayne. There’s going to be enough minutes for them throughout the year to produce.” Mykhailiuk and Ellington are the two best 3-point shooters on the team – certainly the two who’ll take the highest percentage of their shots from the arc and volume is an important factor in the spacing Casey desires – so it’s not inconceivable Casey finds a way to fit all three in the lineup given that all three have the size to guard the three perimeter positions against most lineups. Josh Jackson said last week he’s also played some at shooting guard in Casey’s system, where the two and three are virtually interchangeable, though Jackson has played small forward exclusively through two games. Rose can also play off the ball, of course, though he hasn’t played with Hayes so far. How it evolves from here is anyone’s guess. Too many moving parts to say with any certainty. It will depend both on individual performance and unit efficiency.



Bill Blasky (@bill_blasky): Did Christian Wood not want to be in Detroit or did Troy Weaver simply not value him at $14 million a year like Houston did? He seemed like the type of big man every team would love to have. He hits threes, can drive, can prove and showed defensive improvement.





Langlois: Haven’t I answered this one before? Feels like I’ve answered this one before. Wood said Houston made him a “slam-dunk” offer, and the way I interpret that is Houston’s offer made it easy for Wood to decide what to do. I don’t know if Houston’s offer was the only one on the table, if it was the offer that gave him considerably more money than any other or if Wood merely thought the money and opportunity to play with James Harden and Russell Westbrook – both still there and to the general public’s knowledge, at least, not railing to be traded away at the time free agency opened – provided the best situation for him. Wood also thanked Dwane Casey for helping him get to the point where any team would make such an offer. I think it’s fair to assume Wood’s side and Pistons management had preliminary discussions and at some point as free agency opened it was clear there wasn’t strong mutual interest in a reunion at a price that satisfied Wood. Simple as that.



Hawk (@5pdog11): With Blake Griffin healthy again, is it in the game plan to have him rim run on transition more and take advantage of his strength and post-up ability to get some easy buckets?





Langlois: To the extent that every coach stresses transition offense as the best way to attack defenses, sure. Griffin is a savvy player and when the opportunity presents itself to get an early-offense scoring chance, he always tries to exploit it. If he’s closing out on a perimeter shooter, the shot misses and the aftermath finds him ahead of the pack with only a guard back to defend him, Griffin will run to the block and look for the ball to be pushed ahead to him for an early scoring chance. That’s not so much part of the game plan as a universal unwritten rule for big men.