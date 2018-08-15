Pistons Mailbag - August 15, 2018

The Jon Leuer injury and its implications for others on the roster – Stanley Johnson and Henry Ellenson foremost – is a hot topic in this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag.

Kumar (Troy, Mich.): The DeAndre Jordan-Blake Griffin-Chris Paul experiment did not work out for the Clippers. Why do we believe Andre Drummond-Griffin-Reggie Jackson will work for the Pistons?

Langlois: The Clippers had a pretty good run – a .658 winning percentage over the six seasons prior to last year, or very nearly winning two of every three games – but also pretty bad timing. The early part of that run came at the end of the Tim Duncan era in San Antonio and the latter part came against the Golden State behemoth. They never managed to get out of the second round of the playoffs, though, and injuries undermined more than one playoff run. Griffin played only three of the seven games in the first-round upset loss to Utah in seven games in 2017. After taking a 2-0 lead in the first round against Portland in 2016, the Clippers lost both Griffin and Paul to injury over the course of the series and lost in six. In 2015, the Clippers won the first two games of the conference semifinals against Houston – and did so without Paul – but lost in seven games in a terrific series after knocking off San Antonio in another great seven-game series. That was probably their best shot at a championship, winning 56 games and posting the NBA’s best offensive rating during the regular season despite Griffin missing 15 games. In 2014, the Clippers won 57 games and knocked off Golden State in a seven-game first round, then lost to Oklahoma City in six games in the second round. I mean, you can call that a failed experiment, I suppose, but only in a binary world where there are only two possible outcomes: a championship and failure. Yeah, I know, the goal of every franchise is to win championships, but if your standard is championship or failure that’s a pretty harsh filter. Golden State’s margin for error has grown so wide as to skew all perspective for the moment. But in most eras, there are at least five or six rosters good enough to win it all given reasonable fortune. The Clippers had one of those five or six rosters for a good five- or six-year window. Sign me up for that every time. It remains to be seen if Griffin-Drummond-Jackson can approach that level, but it’s the most talented roster to start a season the Pistons have had in more than a decade. So sign me up for that, too.

Cherokee Jack (@ksteph5): Do we even have room in our rotation for Jon Leuer?

Langlois: If he’s one of the nine or 10 best players, yeah. Casey’s history shows he’ll go deeper into his bench more frequently than Stan Van Gundy did. Van Gundy sometimes went with a full five-man bench unit but more often his comfort level was nine and it wasn’t unusual for him to go with eight players in the second half of games. There’s no doubt about Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson’s spots. They’ll start. Stanley Johnson and Reggie Bullock are the favorites for the two other spots and Luke Kennard is certain to play a prominent role, most likely as a scoring anchor for the bench unit. Ish Smith is very likely to be the backup point guard, though Jose Calderon and his familiarity with Casey make him an option for that role. After that, it’s a little more up for grabs. Glenn Robinson III is going to get a wide berth to claim a rotation spot given his size, athleticism, shooting range and defensive versatility. That’s eight. There will be at least one backup big man in the rotation and quite likely two, given Casey’s history with his benches, but the pecking order for Jon Leuer, Henry Ellenson and Zaza Pachulia is up in the air – compounded by Leuer’s knee surgery last week and uncertain timetable for recovery. But if Leuer’s healthy, he’s the most versatile of the three if you consider both ends of the floor. Ellenson has the highest offensive ceiling. Pachulia is the most consistent at what he does. Based on everything we’ve heard from Ed Stefanski and Casey, they’re going to give Ellenson every chance to carve out a niche. I’d bet on him opening the season in the rotation whether Leuer is ready to go or not. Leuer’s ability to play both spots wouldn’t block Ellenson’s access to the rotation.

JLW (@WolletBullet): Will the Pistons play small ball with Jon Leuer out of the lineup? Stanley Johnson at the four?

Langlois: I mentioned that as one possibility when I analyzed the ripple effects possible should Leuer’s rehabilitation cost him any regular-season games. Blake Griffin, of course, will be the starter at power forward, but even without Leuer’s situation I think lineups that feature Johnson at power forward might be utilized in certain situations. If the Pistons are protecting a lead and the opposition fields small-ball lineups with shooting at both forward spots, surely Dwane Casey will consider countering with Johnson and someone else – Glenn Robinson III, Reggie Bullock, Luke Kennard – at the other forward spot.

Ian (Westland, Mich.): I’m not a fan of the Jose Calderon signing. We didn’t need another point guard and it takes a roster spot that could have been used on someone like Donte Grantham.

Langlois: Disagree – strongly – that the Pistons didn’t need another point guard. Reggie Jackson and Ish Smith are the only two obvious fits at point guard on the roster other than Calderon. Bruce Brown might show enough as a rookie to give them roster flexibility next season in not adding a No. 3 point guard, but they surely weren’t going to assume he was up to that task as a rookie based on a few Summer League practices before they agreed to terms with Calderon in free agency. Calderon’s history with Dwane Casey made that a comfortable fit and his ability to play off the ball – or allow Jackson to do so – and knock down 3-point shots mean Calderon could be used even if Jackson and Smith stay healthy for all 82 games. On that count, I’m not about to buy the theory of Jackson as an injury-prone player based on two unrelated injuries in consecutive seasons, but point guard is not a position where you want to go light. A true Pistons depth chart would show only Stanley Johnson and Glenn Robinson III at small forward, for example, but Brown, Reggie Bullock, Luke Kennard and even Khyri Thomas could play there if need be. Trying to plug minutes at point guard with a player who isn’t one is a dangerous supposition.

Charles (Redford Twp., Mich.): Another surgery for Jon Leuer? I had high hopes he would work his way out of his shooting slump of the last year and be a big part of the rotation. Now he will be rehabbing instead of working on his shot. How we do get him off the roster? Trade, buyout?

Langlois: We don’t know the severity of Leuer’s injury. Meniscus injuries – damage to knee cartilage – come in all shapes and sizes. Rehab can be relatively quick – there are six weeks until training camp opens and it’s not out of the question that Leuer could be back by then if on the spectrum of meniscus tears his was at the low end – or it can be a career-threatening issue if no cartilage can be spared and a player is left with a bone-on-bone condition. A relatively straightforward cleanup procedure on a partial cartilage tear is often a six-week rehab. There’s no reason to skip ahead to ways to excise Leuer from the roster. If healthy, I expect he’ll be a piece of the frontcourt puzzle. You can argue that Leuer got overpaid – as many did in the summer of 2016 when the cap spiked by more than $20 million and virtually every team had space – but a healthy Leuer remains a functional player.

Jub.Cul (@Jpcveinti2): Who do you feel will have a better season – Stanley Johnson or Glenn Robinson III? Do you see a trade coming before camp opens, maybe unloading Ish Smith?

Langlois: Let’s start with your second question: I wouldn’t expect a deal at this point – the Pistons are well staffed at every position – but there’s no predicting deals somebody else might propose that makes sense for your team. Smith doesn’t seem like he’d be going anywhere unless it’s part of a larger deal or one that involved swapping out one point guard for another. The Jose Calderon signing made sense for the Pistons based on his relationship and trust level with Dwane Casey, his 3-point shooting and his ability to adapt to either a regular rotation spot or long bouts of relative inactivity. But the indications are that Calderon wasn’t signed to be Reggie Jackson’s primary backup and that seems prudent at this stage of his career. Calderon will turn 37 in training camp. As for the Johnson-Robinson question, I’d guess Johnson gets more minutes and thus bigger numbers. But if you were to ask me which players on the roster are in line for the biggest jumps, Johnson, Robinson and Henry Ellenson might be the top three guesses.

Mahian (Dallas): What are the chances we’ll see the Houston Rockets beat the Golden State Warriors?

Langlois: We’ll never know what might have happened if Chris Paul doesn’t pull a hamstring and miss the final two games of the Western Conference finals with the Rockets up 3-2 over Golden State. Since then, it’s hard to argue that Houston got better after losing Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute. Both teams made splashy signings – DeMarcus Cousins for Golden State, Carmelo Anthony for Houston – but it’s right to be skeptical of either’s ability to improve their teams. If Golden State stays healthy, it’s hard to see anyone besting it in a seven-game series. If you’re going to bet on Golden State or the field, you’d probably be better off taking Golden State – and that’s an outrageous proposition for a 30-team league governed by a salary cap.

Kevin (Farmington Hills, Mich.): I read that the minimum team payroll according to the collective bargaining agreement is approximately $96.7 million. Hypothetically, a team is in a “process” and has only $40 million to $50 million on its payroll for the coming season with only two roster spots to fill. No superstars are coming. What scenarios can happen next?

Langlois: All teams are obligated to spend 90 percent of the full salary cap on their payroll as calculated at season’s end. A team could start the season at your absurdly low number without consequences and then add salary during the season, presumably taking on bloated contracts in exchange for draft-pick compensation or, alternatively, young players on more favorable contracts while sending back heavily protected second-round picks – likely never realized – or rights to players previously drafted and unlikely to ever play in the NBA. For the coming season, the salary cap is $101.9 million and the minimum team salary is $91.7 million. There shouldn’t be any teams in danger of slipping under the minimum this season. But it happened a few years ago to Philadelphia at the height (depth?) of its “process” of harvesting high lottery picks by stocking the roster with journeymen to lose as many games as possible. The remedy is that the NBA charges teams the amount of money under the salary floor and that money is divided among the team’s players with the distribution determined by the players union. Generally, players who play at least 41 games – half a season – are granted a full share of the pie and it adjusts downward from there.