Pistons Mailbag - August 11, 2021

Summer League is off and running, free agency has largely played out and those topics provide a launch point for this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag.



Lou (Indio, Calif.): I find myself checking twice a day to see if Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo have signed yet. I believe that they are crucial pieces for us this year. Do you have a status update?





Langlois: Diallo and Frank Jackson are both restricted free agents. Almost always, the home team has considerable advantages in retaining them. So the expectation was always that the Pistons would be the favorites to bring back both players and nothing has changed on that front. If anything, it seems even more certain today than it did when free agency opened simply because we’ve gone this long without any team – most of them having committed most or all of their resources elsewhere by this point – coming up with an offer sheet Diallo or Jackson found suitable. Jackson is reported to be in agreement with the Pistons, in fact, to return on a two-year deal that seems to hold great value given Jackson’s role from last season and the final year, reportedly, is a team option. The one team that has notable cap space remaining is Oklahoma City and seeing as how the Thunder waived Jackson coming out of training camp last December and traded Diallo to the Pistons in March – for a player, Svi Mykhailiuk, that Oklahoma City pulled its qualifying offer to make an unrestricted free agent, no less – it wouldn’t seem likely that an offer sheet from the Thunder will be forthcoming. My prediction is we’ll see both Diallo and Jackson with the Pistons in 2021-22.



Robert (Albany, Ore.): Any rumor on offers to Hamidou Diallo? I suspect he is most likely to be signed to an offer sheet. Anything over $5 million will be tough to match.





Langlois: Anything’s possible, but I can’t come up with a logical suitor for Diallo at this point. It’s not only that there are so few options left with regard to cap space, but there aren’t a whole lot of roster spots left, either. If I had to guess the price point the Pistons anticipated for Diallo, it would be north of $5 million. I think they probably thought there was at least the possibility that another team would offer something close to the mid-level exception of $9.5 million. Trading for him meant they got Bird rights on Diallo so they can go over the cap to sign him if that’s what it takes. Trading for him implied the Pistons were intent on retaining Diallo at the time of the trade and giving themselves nearly two months with him to get a firsthand look to help determine their sense of his market value.

Can a very young team like this make a push for the playoffs or are we still a year away? — Rob Chapman (@robchapman6) August 10, 2021



Langlois: If Isaiah Stewart hadn’t suffered the ankle injury last month with the U.S. Select Team, he’d be the starting center in Summer League. I note that because it would have given the Pistons four potential – perhaps likely – starters for their regular season from Summer League in Stewart, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey and Cade Cunningham. That might be an NBA first. That team would be favored to win the NCAA title, but the NBA is a different animal. I don’t think we’ll hear Troy Weaver or Dwane Casey explicitly talk about the playoffs one way or the other before the season opens. They’re clearly intending to field a competitive team, but when players in their first and second seasons – and second seasons following a less-than-complete rookie experience, no less – are in so many critical positions, it’s tough to project the type of team success required of a playoff-worthy record. They’ll focus on player development again and they’ll be vigilant, as they were last season, to emphasize putting forth maximum effort nightly. But wins and losses probably won’t be their ultimate yardstick. And they’ll focus intently on internal growth, but competing for the playoffs isn’t done in a vacuum. The reality is that the East now has three or four teams (Bucks, Nets, 76ers, Heat, maybe even the Hawks) that go into the season thinking of themselves as legitimate title contenders and another handful after that (Knicks, Celtics, Raptors, Pacers, Wizards, Bulls) at a different stage than the Pistons and rightly expectant of a playoff berth. The conference looks more competitive than it’s been in a long time.



Isaac J. Miller (@dailyarchetype): Are the second years of Frank Jackson and Cory Joseph’s contracts guaranteed? Does it look like Jahlil Okafor and Balsa Koprivica will both be on the roster? It looks like someone will have to get cut in addition to the previously announced cuts.





Langlois: The reported terms of Jackson’s two-year deal claim the second year is a team option. There’s been no reported details I’ve seen on Joseph’s deal. I think it’s unlikely at this point that Koprivica will have a roster spot for 2021-22. Those things still need to be sorted out. The first domino was the signing of 42nd pick Isaiah Livers to a standard contract. The Pistons created roster space by waiving both Tyler Cook and Deividas Sirvydis, whose presence on the Summer League roster at least suggests one of them could be in line to return and likely on a two-way deal, and Livers fills one spot. The question now is whether the Pistons sign Garza to a standard deal, a two-way deal – they currently have one of their allotted two two-way deals committed to undrafted UCLA rookie Chris Smith, recovering from an ACL injury – or perhaps find a home for him on an international roster for a season. The latter option still seems the likeliest course for Koprivica, but nothing has been determined yet.



@klupton2403/IG: How important is this Cade Cunningham vs. Jalen Green matchup?





Langlois: In the big picture, not at all – at least to how it predicts their futures or whether it validates the decision the Pistons made to draft Cunningham No. 1. Cunningham and Green are 19-year-olds who’ll probably be in the NBA for the better part of the next two decades. Their first Summer League game will be a mere footnote to the history of their careers. There are scores of examples on both sides of the equation – players who looked like All-Stars in their first Summer League experience and went on to have little to no NBA impact, players who struggled in their first taste of NBA Summer League but blossomed into stars. It’s a tiny first step on a long journey. Judge what happened in Tuesday’s game – in which both Cunningham and Green gave their fan bases plenty to provide hope – at your own peril.

Philip (Auburn Hills, Mich.): With all the draft picks and free-agent signings, how do you see the rotation looking this season. I have to imagine we’re paying Kelly Olynyk that much money to start rather than come off the bench.





Langlois: The financial commitment to Olynyk indicates the Pistons see a significant role for him, but I’d stop short of saying it means he’ll be the starter. Isaiah Stewart’s rookie season gave the Pistons the opportunity to reimagine the roster a little and the opening to add Olynyk and trade Mason Plumlee probably doesn’t occur if Stewart’s performance hadn’t liberated the front office, in a sense, to make those moves. Olynyk’s 3-point threat will change the way the Pistons function offensively. Stewart can provide many of the things the Pistons valued in Plumlee. I would expect both Stewart and Olynyk to average more than 20 minutes per game, perhaps some of their minutes overlapping given the versatility they afford Dwane Casey.



Paul (Phoenix): I’m trying to make sense of this team after free agency. Kelly Olynyk as a bench scorer and stretch big is OK. A little pricey, but OK. Trey Lyles? I don’t understand that move. Cory Joseph is understandable at that price range. So where does that leave Saben Lee? I thought he earned a place with this team and was a spark plug off the bench. Now with five centers, where is the room? Hayes has not proven he is a starting point guard as yet, Joseph is a solid vet, so where is the third point guard? That also makes me wonder about Sekou Doumbouya. Do I want Lyles over Doumbouya? Absolutely not.





Langlois: Olynyk and Stewart offer some positional versatility. Not sure where you see five centers unless you’re counting both second-round draft picks, Luka Garza and Balsa Koprivica, in addition to Jahlil Okafor plus Olynyk and Stewart. I think there is very little chance that the Pistons commit roster spots – either the 15 standard or two two-way spots – to both Garza and Koprivica. Stashing at least one of them seems almost certain. Signing Isaiah Livers to a standard deal seems to open the possibility of a two-way spot, at least, for Garza. (Remember, the Pistons have one two-way contract committed to UCLA’s Chris Smith.) There was never much doubt the Pistons were going to add a veteran point guard in free agency. The fact they prioritized the big man over the point guard in free agency seems to be a good sign for Lee. If they had spent the bulk of their free-agent space on a point guard as opposed to a big man, Olynyk, then it would have been a little tougher to see a path to a role for Lee. As it is, Dwane Casey is intent on putting multiple ballhandlers on the floor in the season ahead. I think we’ve even seen that game plan playing out in Summer League, where the Pistons have used lineups that include all three of Killian Hayes, Saben Lee and Cade Cunningham. Here’s what Summer League coach and Casey assistant J.D. DuBois said after Sunday’s opener: “The beauty of having multiple playmakers like Case talks about is they both can bring it up, they both can play off the ball.” He went on to talk about using Lee, Hayes and Cunningham interchangeably and in every conceivable combination. I don’t know that Lee will be part of the everyday rotation, but I won’t be surprised if Casey throws three point guards in games simultaneously often next season. Having the size Hayes and Cunningham offer gives him the latitude to do so and still employ lineups that include Lee. As for Lyles and Doumbouya, the Pistons had cap space and saw value in Lyles. I think he’s a candidate to play some small-ball center, too. Also keep this in mind: There are still several weeks between now and training camp. I’d guess it’s more likely than not that Troy Weaver has a deal up his sleeve before the camp roster is set.



Doug (Dallas): I wanted to know if you could share the Pistons timetable over the next couple of months for the players. Haven’t been this excited for the guys in decades.





Langlois: After Summer League, it’ll be time for everybody to catch their breath for a few weeks. The many young players on the Pistons roster have been going pretty hard since late May, mostly at the Pistons Performance Center, and Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey both participated with USA Basketball on the Select Team in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. The four drafted rookies were going through the rigor of predraft workouts, though Isaiah Livers’ recovery from foot surgery obviously puts him on a different path. So I’d expect them to use the last half of August to rest up and stay away from basketball for a little bit. By September, they’ll begin assembling at the PPC for voluntary team workouts and then training camp opens the last week of the month with the regular season scheduled to tip off Oct. 19.



Eric (Lansing, Mich.): Why did the Pistons trade for Dewayne Dedmon last year and then cut and stretch his contract as soon as you trade for him?





Langlois: It was a way to create more cap space last November ahead of the 2020-21 season. Tony Snell’s contract was expiring after the season while Dedmon’s had another year to run but had a very small portion of the 2022-23 season guaranteed. That technically meant he had two years remaining on his contract and you can stretch a two-year deal over five years but a one-year deal can only be stretched over three years. So if the Pistons had created cap space by simply waiving and stretching Snell, they would have had to take a cap hit of more than $4 million for each of the next three seasons. By trading for Dedmon, even though they would have to pay him a little more money, they stretched it over five years and saved more than $1 million annually on the cap. Atlanta was willing to make the trade because it enabled the Hawks to save about $1 million last year; the Pistons were motivated to do it to also create more cap space over multiple years by stretching a similar deal over five years instead of three.



Milton Sample (@MisterSample3): What does the future hold for Jahlil Okafor?





Langlois: He’s got another year left on his contract at the veteran’s minimum. The Pistons are getting a little tight on roster space and they’re going to need to figure out over the next month or so what to do with Luka Garza. When you draft 52nd, where Garza was taken, you probably aren’t projecting that player to be on your 17-man roster – 15 standard, two two-way contracts – for the upcoming season. But Garza might be doing enough in Summer League practices and games to make them consider their options. As I wrote to a previous question, I would not be surprised to see another trade coming ahead of training camp and that could provide an opening for Garza. Would the Pistons keep four centers? Maybe, especially since both Isaiah Stewart and Kelly Olynyk offer a degree of positional versatility.