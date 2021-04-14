Pistons Mailbag - April 14, 2021

Killian Hayes, Cory Joseph, Saben Lee – it’s a point-guard heavy edition of Pistons Mailbag with a little draft talk, a little Frank Jackson and a little Isaiah Stewart thrown in for good measure.



Mob (@MobHoops): Do you think we could see Killian Hayes start once he’s off the minutes restriction?





Langlois: It wouldn’t be a surprise if he starts selectively over the course of the final 18 games. Dwane Casey has been putting players in every situation conceivable – starting, coming off the bench, out of the rotation, used in various lineup combinations – as a way of gaining as much information as possible to carry into the off-season and exposing players to a wide array of experiences. The Pistons are going to be cautious with Hayes, as they should be, so that he’s ready to hit the ground running for what will be a very focused and comprehensive off-season of conditioning and on-court instruction. They’ll keep his minutes reasonable, I would imagine, but they’re going to expose him to a little bit of everything. I don’t think starting is necessarily a big deal one way or the other – he got a taste of that in his first seven games before getting injured – but neither do I think there’s any particular reason to shy away from giving him a little more of that experience.



Pistons Hooper Fan (@hooperFan1): How does playing Cory Joseph over Saben Lee help the franchise right now if Joseph is going to get waived this summer anyway?





Langlois: I don’t think you can argue that Joseph hasn’t been a good, productive player in his time with the Pistons – 11.7 points, 6.1 assists against 1.9 turnovers and .527 shooting over 25 minutes a game. If you’re asking why Joseph gets minutes if he increases the chances that the Pistons win games and put at risk their chances of getting a favorable lottery pick, that’s another matter. The Pistons – from ownership to management to Dwane Casey – believe it’s important to instill a culture of competitiveness and prioritize acquiring players who espouse all the right qualities, putting team goals first. It would send wildly conflicting signals to the young players they regard as their future if they doled out playing time on something other than merit. The Pistons love Saben Lee and he’s gotten more minutes than any rookie taken 38th overall and playing on a two-way contract would logically expect to be awarded. He’ll continue to get playing time over the final 18 games and it probably will become more prominent as the season unfolds. But players know the value Joseph provides, so evident in the way the offense operates most often when he’s at the helm. And part of player development is giving them the opportunity to succeed in their roles, so having a point guard who gets the offense organized and functioning – as Joseph has done with aplomb – helps the organization right now in that regard, too. A big part of a coach’s hold on a team is his credibility. The biggest reason the Pistons have played so consistently hard and been so consistently competitive this season is Casey’s vigilance on never cheating the game and firmly establishing the importance of a winning attitude and spirit. Joseph – given his pedigree and his wealth of experience – can clearly help put the Pistons in position to compete and win games. His teammates know that. Giving him a role disproportionate with his ability to contribute to winning would violate the spirit of the most important principles Casey has devoted the season to imparting to the young players who are their future. And I wouldn’t automatically assume Joseph won’t be part of the Pistons next season. Sure, part of the appeal of the trade was the difference in commitment between Joseph’s deal for 2021-22 and Delon Wright’s, but the Pistons are almost surely going to have a veteran point guard on the roster next season and Joseph would be a pretty ideal candidate – not the only one out there, but a very good one. So even if the Pistons don’t pick up the fully guaranteed contract for next season and make Joseph a free agent, there might still be mutual interest in a reunion and a way to make it happen.



Oliver (Tartu, Estonia): Presuming that Bennedict Mathurin, Roko Prkacin, Ibou Badji, J.T. Thor, Vrenz Bleighenbergh will declare for the 2021 NBA draft, which one of these very young players would you consider drafting in the second round?





Langlois: Whichever one Troy Weaver likes best. I’ve spent a collective zero minutes watching those guys play and, in fact, had to Google “Vrenz Bleighenbergh” – for purely selfish reasons having to do with deadlines and spellcheck, please, no – to make sure you weren’t slipping in a phony name as a belated April Fool’s joke on me. Prkacin seems to be the guy with the best shot at being drafted if he stays in, probably followed by Mathurin. Based on the smattering of draft rankings I scanned for the five players, I’d be surprised if all of them – or three of them, for that matter – actually stayed in the draft. But Weaver and his scouting staff will be well versed on all of them, to be sure, and if the Pistons wind up keeping all three of their second-round picks and exercise them in this draft, then it’s pretty likely they’ll be looking to use at least one of them on a draft-and-stash type like the players you reference here.

Beyond Cade and Suggs, who should the Pistons have next on their draft board, if they get a top 5 pick? — David Wallace (@StimmGawdDave) April 13, 2021



Langlois: Given Troy Weaver’s self-proclaimed love for big men, I would imagine Evan Mobley is firmly in the mix no matter where the lottery gods steer the Pistons this time around. He’s a jack-of-all-trades type who, I imagine, could fit in virtually any lineup configuration and allow a team to play small without really being small. As it stands now – and there’s not much wiggle room left since everyone considered a likely top-10 pick has concluded their season – the draft has a pretty clear consensus on a top five of Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Mobley, Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga. Beyond that, there is nothing close to a consensus on what the next five or the five after that should look like and plenty of room for movement within those groups. Now, whether Weaver agrees on the top five or whether he sees a huge chasm between his No. 5 prospect and his No. 6 is something we don’t know and quite possibly never will. But if ever there was a year when the Pistons could use a little lottery luck – something they’ve never had with their own lottery pick – this is it.



Lou (Indio, Calif.): It looks like Killian Hayes has finally arrived. I love Frank Jackson. With all the guards, does he have a realistic shot here?





Langlois: Killian Hayes has played 11 NBA games, so “finally” should definitely be in quotes. Frank Jackson, yes, he’s got a realistic shot to be around next season. Dwane Casey hasn’t really couched his remarks about Jackson. As recently as Sunday night, after Jackson scored 17 points – the fifth time in seven games he’s scored in double figures while coming off the bench, not an easy thing for anyone, never mind a 22-year-old – Casey said, “He’s a big part of our future. Love the way Frank is playing.” The fact Jackson is knocking down more than 40 percent of his 3-point shots this season has elevated him to a different category of player. Jackson’s got elite athleticism and he uses that to get into the paint, but combine that with an above-average or elite 3-point shot and now you’ve got an intriguing offensive prospect. At this point, I think I’d be more surprised if Jackson isn’t back next year than if he is.



Jonas (@JonasWeinmann1): In how long do you see the Pistons becoming contenders?





Langlois: They’re on year one of a rebuilding, so it’s a little too early to have a reliable road map for how long it’s going to take to get to contender status. If you’re talking legitimate NBA title contender, you’re talking about a very select group of teams, maybe a handful, certainly less than two handfuls. If enough things go right this off-season – a full summer to work with leading to leaps for all the first- and second-year guys who were robbed of that last off-season, lottery luck and hitting on the top pick, a veteran acquisition in line with the Jerami Grant move – it wouldn’t be out of the question to be in the running for a play-in berth next season. Incremental gains over the next two off-seasons could have the Pistons looking at a very different picture than they have today with promising prospects having developed into average or above-average starters and role players. If Troy Weaver keeps stringing personnel wins together, the turnaround will come faster than conventional wisdom suggests. That’s what Weaver was getting at, I think, when he talked at his hiring last summer about the traditional way of looking at rebuilding being a thing of the past. It can be a long climb to go from rebuilding to playoff team – just look around at some of the franchises that have tried it and are now on a second or third rebuilding – but only when the big decisions don’t pay off. So far, Weaver’s big decisions have been almost universally successful – and that’s the most encouraging development for the future of the Pistons that could have possibly come out of this season.



NBAfanfan (@BIMarios): Should the Pistons move Isaiah Stewart to power forward or keep him at center considering his success at the position recently?





Langlois: Stewart’s play is going to dictate that more than anything. A generation ago, he would have been a power forward all the way. Today, he’s more likely to stick at center for 80 percent or more of his minutes. But who knows what the NBA will look like in five years? (Or exactly in which way Stewart’s development will take him?) It could be it’ll swing back to something that a little more resembles the NBA of five or 10 years ago and Stewart will split his time over two positions. As it stands now, I think he’ll be used far more at center. As he becomes more comfortable on the perimeter he could be used some at power forward – but I suspect it will be precipitated by matchups. If the opposition goes big, then Stewart’s versatility would allow the Pistons to use him at power forward. And some of it will be dictated by having the type of center who would command the minutes that would incentivize the Pistons to find ways to use both of them together.



Aaron (Staunton, Ill.): Historically, winning teams benefit from having not only better players but also better nicknames associated with their organizations. With a name like Beef Stew going for us, I see no way to ever trade away Isaiah Stewart. What say you?





Langlois: Pretty sure the nickname would be pretty low on the list of reasons for not trading Stewart, but your point is well taken to this degree: Only players who develop a connection with the fan base – and that’s usually through the merits of their play – are elevated to a sufficient degree in the public consciousness to earn a nickname or to have one already in place become widely known enough to matter.