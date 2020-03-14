Pelicans Zion Williamson pledges to cover salaries for Smoothie King Center workers for 30 days

In an announcement on social media on Saturday, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson pledged to cover the salaries of all workers at the Smoothie King Center for 30 days amid the NBA's action to suspend game play for the 2019-20 season.

Williamson took to Instagram to announce the donation, and his appreciation for the Smoothie King Center staff since his arrival in New Orleans after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

On March 11, the NBA announced that the league was suspending game play until further notice in response to a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily testing positive for COVID-19. The statement from the league said it would use the haitus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

Williamson wrote: The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.