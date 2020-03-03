Zion Williamson named KIA NBA Western Conference rookie of the month for February

The NBA announced today that Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been named the KIA NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in February.

Williamson, 6-6, 285, appeared in nine games for New Orleans during the month of February, posting averages of 25.7 points on .563 shooting from the floor, 6.2 rebounds (including 3.2 offensive), 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals. Among the rookie class, Williamson finished first in scoring while holding the highest field goal percentage among the top 13 scorers, third in rebounding and tenth in steals. The Duke University product finished the month with a total plus/minus of plus-57, the highest among all rookies. Across the entire NBA, Williamson’s scoring average ranked 11th, while his shooting percentage was the highest among the top 11 scorers in the league. During the month, the South Carolina native strung together four consecutive games with 25-plus points while shooting over 57-percent from the field in all four contests, becoming the first rookie to do so since Michael Jordan.

On the season, Williamson is currently averaging 24.1 points on .593 shooting from the floor, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 15 games, and is currently riding an 11-game streak with 20-plus points, surpassing Carmelo Anthony for the longest streak of consecutive 20-point outings by a teenager in NBA history (9).

Williamson is the fifth player in New Orleans franchise history to earn Rookie of the Month honors, joining J.R. Smith (2004-05; three times), Chris Paul (2005-06; six times), Darren Collison (2009-10) and Buddy Hield (2016-17).