WYES-TV premieres Tom Benson documentary May 23

WYES-TV presents New Orleans Saints and Pelicans fans with a new documentary – Tom Benson: The Life and Legacy of a New Orleans Saint, presented by Ochsner Health System. The hour-long documentary will premiere on WYES-TV/Channel 12 on Wednesday, May 23 at 7 p.m.

Narrated by Angela Hill, a longtime friend of the Bensons and former news anchor for WWL-TV, the documentary traces the life of the business tycoon.

Filming of the documentary began in August 2017 with the 90th birthday celebration for Tom Benson at the New Orleans Museum of Art. Production continued throughout the football season and provides a behind-the-scenes look at Benson’s game day traditions that begin with a private mass in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Hill sat down with Tom and Gayle for candid interviews about their lives. Interviews also include Benson’s nephew Larry Benson, Jr., Archbishop Gregory Aymond, president of the Saints and Pelicans Dennis Lauscha, Executive Vice President and General Manager Mickey Loomis, Audubon Institute President Ron Forman and others who offer insight into the homegrown hero.

Tom Benson: The Life And Legacy Of A New Orleans Saint Presented by Ochsner Health System was written and produced by Terri Landry. Associate producer is Dawn Smith. edited by Larry Roussarie. Photographers are Lenny Delbert and Lenny Delbert, Jr.

The documentary repeats Thursday, May 24 at 9 p.m.; Saturday, May 26 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, May 27 at 6 p.m.; and Thursday, May 31 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, June 2 at 4 p.m.; Sunday, June 10 at noon; Wednesday, June 20 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 24 at 9:30 p.m.