Boston Celtics v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 26: Jaxson Hayes #10 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics on January 26, 2020 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Twitter Q&A with New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jaxson Hayes

Posted: May 26, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jaxson Hayes celebrated his 20th birthday on Saturday, May 23rd. Hayes participated in a Twitter Q&A with the official NBA Twitter account on his special day.  

 

Tags
Hayes, Jaxson, Pelicans, NBA, Twitter Q&A

Related Content

Hayes, Jaxson

Pelicans

NBA

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter