Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
Twitter Q&A with New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jaxson Hayes
New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jaxson Hayes celebrated his 20th birthday on Saturday, May 23rd. Hayes participated in a Twitter Q&A with the official NBA Twitter account on his special day.
Q: How are you celebrating your birthday today?#NBATogether— NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2020
- @PelicansNBA
A:@hayes_jaxson pic.twitter.com/ZKVKZwheBa
Q: What is your favorite game-winner in NBA History? #NBATogether— NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2020
- @NBAHistory
A:@hayes_jaxson@KingJames pic.twitter.com/LtIKkubpHk
Q: What advice do you have for young players with dreams to play professionally? #NBATogether— NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2020
- @NBADraft
A:@hayes_jaxson pic.twitter.com/B42dsfo7Pp
Q: What is your favorite memory as a Texas Longhorn? #NBATogether— NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2020
- @ttinanguyen
A:@hayes_jaxson pic.twitter.com/Zsf4iEakw9
Q: If you could have any super power, what would it be? #NBATogether— NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2020
- @jrnba
A:@hayes_jaxson pic.twitter.com/WN6zqWLqwY
Q: Which teammate has the best #NBAKicks and which teammate has the best #NBAStyle? #NBATogether— NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2020
- @NBAKicks
A:@hayes_jaxson
@NickeilAW@B_Ingram13 & @FWJackson15 pic.twitter.com/feiAApdjS0
NEXT UP: