Top 10 Pelicans Instagram posts of 2018
It was a fun year on and off the court in New Orleans. Check out the Pelicans Instagram posts that you connected with the most in our Top 10 moments from 2018!
View this post on Instagram
The New Orleans #Pelicans today unveiled their Nike City Edition uniform, which the team will wear during 12 games throughout the 2018-19 regular season. Presented in partnership with @Zatarains, the team’s City Edition uniform will debut on February 4 when the Pelicans host the Indiana Pacers at the Smoothie King Center! More info available at our bio link #doitBIG
View this post on Instagram
TRADE: The #Pelicans have acquired forward Nikola Mirotić and a 2018 2nd-round pick from the Bulls in exchange for: Omer Asik, Tony Allen, Jameer Nelson, and a 2018 first-round draft pick. In addition, Chicago will have the right to swap its 2021 second-round pick with New Orleans’ own 2021 second-round pick.
