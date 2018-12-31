Top 10 Pelicans Instagram posts of 2018

Posted: Dec 31, 2018

It was a fun year on and off the court in New Orleans. Check out the Pelicans Instagram posts that you connected with the most in our Top 10 moments from 2018!



  3. View this post on Instagram


    Welcome @elfrid to the #Pelicans!

    A post shared by New Orleans Pelicans (@pelicansnba) on



  8. View this post on Instagram


    DONE DEAL. #DoitBigger

    A post shared by New Orleans Pelicans (@pelicansnba) on



  9. View this post on Instagram


    PLAYOFF BOUND! #DoItBigger

    A post shared by New Orleans Pelicans (@pelicansnba) on

