Swin Cash interacts with fans via Twitter Q&A

Pelicans' vice president of basketball operations and team development, Swin Cash, answered questions from fans on Twitter this afternoon. Check out her answers below.

Q: What is the key element that sets the Pelicans organisation apart from all of the other NBA orgs? #AskSwin

- @uk_pelican



A: pic.twitter.com/3oCusV35bv — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 24, 2019

Q: @PelicansNBA HEY SWIN what is your favorite thing about being in New Orleans so far?! #AskSwin

- @karenwaldrup



A: pic.twitter.com/iwFsd5h84q — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 24, 2019

Q: How will the play of the rookies in summer league, play out with an already crowded team searching for minutes? #AskSwin

- @_BHubbard



A: pic.twitter.com/vzJxmIEo1e — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 24, 2019

Q: In order who are the top 5 UCONN players of all time? #AskSwin

- @LJSunTzu



A: @UCONNWBB pic.twitter.com/CGlZwLilHv — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 24, 2019

Q: #AskSwin how does being a women in the organization help close the gap between @PelicansNBA and women/girls fans

- @Emaculate2



A: pic.twitter.com/92OfGaHEVd — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 24, 2019