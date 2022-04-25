Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame Quotes | 2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1, Game 4

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On what the difference was handling Chris Paul:

"We just tried to throw different looks at him. Be aggressive. Try denying him the ball at times, but you know it was just a collective effort from all of our guys. Having more of a mindset and a focus on not allowing Chris in the fourth quarter to dominate the game, which he's done and is capable of doing. So we're just proud of the overall effort."

On thoughts of being more disruptive in the second half:

"I thought we did solid. Like we were on point. Our game plan discipline was pretty good. They're a tough team and they make you bring it. We're proud of our guys. The effort, the energy. We competed at a high level for 48 minutes."

Pelicans Forward Herbert Jones

On how important it was to bring more fire and energy tonight against Chris Paul:

“I feel like that’s a huge part of the game, especially in the playoffs. You’ve got to play with a little more fire than usual. I feel like that fuels the entire team, even guys that are not playing, up on the bench. I feel like it all works together.”

On his three blocks on three-point attempts and timing those plays:

“I just try to read what’s going on and try to make the next best play. I just try to get a good contest but most of the time I jump so high I get blocks.”

Pelicans Center Jonas Valančiūnas

On getting into a rhythm on offense early in the game:

“I felt the trust from my teammates. We played together. That’s a big key. It’s fun to play this way. When everyone’s touching the ball, moving, and finding the teammates open, setting loose screens. That’s such a good feeling to play this way – on top of winning the game.”

On Jose Alvarado and Herbert Jones willingness to play physical style of basketball as rookies:

“Never been a question about their physicality. They’re willing to die on the court. They showed it today. Defense, that’s their profession, they’re doing it. Herb, Jose, actually everybody that steps out on the court is willing to play good defense. That’s a key.”

Pelicans Guard Jose Alvarado

On what's running through his mind when he heard the Jose chants in the first quarter:

"Like I said, NOLA man. I love the city, I love what they do, and then hearing that, it never gets old. I see it and I hear it and it's like man, it's crazy. This city got my back and I got their back and that’s 100%.”

On getting a sneaky backcourt steal on Chris Paul:

"Couldn't wave me off of that one, so I got him. I got him. So that's one thing I wanted to do actually. I got him on my list so I'm good."

Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum

On Herbert Jones blocking three three-pointers and his defense:

"It's incredible to see his attention to detail, his athleticism. I was talking to (AJ) Diggs about it earlier. I’ve never seen a guy this young, this sharp, this smart, this unbothered, unfazed. I mean he's getting the toughest assignments every night, unbothered. He comes with the same personality, the same swagger. You know what you are going to get from him, and I think the really cool part is that he can guard on the ball and off the ball. A lot of guys can't do that, especially as rookies. Either you got on ball stoppers or you got guys who can chase. He can do both and his ability to close space is unlike anything I've seen. He's not blocking shots out of the hand, he's meeting the ball in the air which is incredible, the wingspan, the timing, the length, and then him being able to get into the ball. He's always into the ball, he's always after it. He's got great help-side awareness and he doesn't get enough credit for his jump shot. His form is really good. He works on it. The sky’s the limit for him. He's going to be very good not only for us but for this league going forward. He'll be first team all-defense as soon as they start watching Pelicans games."

On what kind of opportunity we have the next few games:

"We've done what we should have done. Obviously, I'd have liked to win game three at the house but we didn't. We got down by 20 in game one and we executed a little bit better down the stretch in game two, but we know game five is going to be a dogfight and we've got to be ready to play. This is a championship caliber team who's been there before, but on the bright side, we understand what to expect. You know, me personally, I've played a lot of these types of games, these types of atmospheres, so I want to make sure the guys are ready mentally and physically, but also it's a really unique challenge for us. This is a great opportunity for us to learn, to grow and to play in a hostile environment, and then we bring it back to the crib and do what we're supposed to do."