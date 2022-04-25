2022 NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 24: CJ McCollum #3 and Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans talk to reporter after Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs against Phoenix Suns on April 24, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Suns vs. Pelicans Postgame Quotes | 2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1, Game 4

by Pelicans.com
Posted: Apr 25, 2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On what the difference was handling Chris Paul:

"We just tried to throw different looks at him. Be aggressive. Try denying him the ball at times, but you know it was just a collective effort from all of our guys. Having more of a mindset and a focus on not allowing Chris in the fourth quarter to dominate the game, which he's done and is capable of doing. So we're just proud of the overall effort."

On thoughts of being more disruptive in the second half:

"I thought we did solid. Like we were on point. Our game plan discipline was pretty good. They're a tough team and they make you bring it. We're proud of our guys. The effort, the energy. We competed at a high level for 48 minutes."

Pelicans Forward Herbert Jones

On how important it was to bring more fire and energy tonight against Chris Paul:

“I feel like that’s a huge part of the game, especially in the playoffs. You’ve got to play with a little more fire than usual. I feel like that fuels the entire team, even guys that are not playing, up on the bench. I feel like it all works together.”

On his three blocks on three-point attempts and timing those plays:

“I just try to read what’s going on and try to make the next best play. I just try to get a good contest but most of the time I jump so high I get blocks.”

Pelicans Center Jonas Valančiūnas

On getting into a rhythm on offense early in the game:

“I felt the trust from my teammates. We played together. That’s a big key. It’s fun to play this way. When everyone’s touching the ball, moving, and finding the teammates open, setting loose screens. That’s such a good feeling to play this way – on top of winning the game.”

On Jose Alvarado and Herbert Jones willingness to play physical style of basketball as rookies:

“Never been a question about their physicality. They’re willing to die on the court. They showed it today. Defense, that’s their profession, they’re doing it. Herb, Jose, actually everybody that steps out on the court is willing to play good defense. That’s a key.”

Pelicans Guard Jose Alvarado

On what's running through his mind when he heard the Jose chants in the first quarter:

"Like I said, NOLA man. I love the city, I love what they do, and then hearing that, it never gets old. I see it and I hear it and it's like man, it's crazy. This city got my back and I got their back and that’s 100%.”

On getting a sneaky backcourt steal on Chris Paul:

"Couldn't wave me off of that one, so I got him. I got him. So that's one thing I wanted to do actually. I got him on my list so I'm good."

Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum

On Herbert Jones blocking three three-pointers and his defense:

"It's incredible to see his attention to detail, his athleticism. I was talking to (AJ) Diggs about it earlier. I’ve never seen a guy this young, this sharp, this smart, this unbothered, unfazed. I mean he's getting the toughest assignments every night, unbothered. He comes with the same personality, the same swagger. You know what you are going to get from him, and I think the really cool part is that he can guard on the ball and off the ball. A lot of guys can't do that, especially as rookies. Either you got on ball stoppers or you got guys who can chase. He can do both and his ability to close space is unlike anything I've seen. He's not blocking shots out of the hand, he's meeting the ball in the air which is incredible, the wingspan, the timing, the length, and then him being able to get into the ball. He's always into the ball, he's always after it. He's got great help-side awareness and he doesn't get enough credit for his jump shot. His form is really good. He works on it. The sky’s the limit for him. He's going to be very good not only for us but for this league going forward. He'll be first team all-defense as soon as they start watching Pelicans games."

On what kind of opportunity we have the next few games:

"We've done what we should have done. Obviously, I'd have liked to win game three at the house but we didn't. We got down by 20 in game one and we executed a little bit better down the stretch in game two, but we know game five is going to be a dogfight and we've got to be ready to play. This is a championship caliber team who's been there before, but on the bright side, we understand what to expect. You know, me personally, I've played a lot of these types of games, these types of atmospheres, so I want to make sure the guys are ready mentally and physically, but also it's a really unique challenge for us. This is a great opportunity for us to learn, to grow and to play in a hostile environment, and then we bring it back to the crib and do what we're supposed to do."

Game Recap: Pelicans 118, Suns 103 Game 4 | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Led by Brandon Ingrams 30 points, four rebounds and five assists, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game four, 118-103. Jonas Valanciunas added a Playoff career-high 26 points, alo

2021-22 Playoffs Game 4: Pelicans vs Suns

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Game Recap: Pelicans 118, Suns 103 Game 4 | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Now Playing

Game Recap: Pelicans 118, Suns 103 Game 4 | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Led by Brandon Ingrams 30 points, four rebounds and five assists, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game four, 118-103. Jonas Valanciunas added a Playoff career-high 26 points, alo
Apr 25, 2022  |  00:02
Herb Jones postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Now Playing

Herb Jones postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones' postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  02:43
Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas' postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  03:00
Brandon Ingram postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  04:03
Willie Green postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Now Playing

Willie Green postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  07:03
CJ McCollum postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Now Playing

CJ McCollum postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  05:23
Jose Alvarado postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Now Playing

Jose Alvarado postgame interview | Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 4 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 25, 2022  |  03:46
Pelicans forward Herb Jones Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Now Playing

Pelicans forward Herb Jones Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones' highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:43
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 26 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 26 points vs. Phoenix Suns

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 26 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:54
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 30 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 30 points vs. Phoenix Suns

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 30 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Apr 25, 2022  |  01:56
New Orleans Pelicans Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns 4/24/22
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns 4/24/22

New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs the Phoenix Suns from Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 25, 2022  |  03:00
Brandon Ingram (30 points) highlights vs. Phoenix Suns
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram (30 points) highlights vs. Phoenix Suns

Brandon Ingram leads Pelicans with 30 points in New Orleans' Game 4 victory, which evened the series at 2-2.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:01
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Now Playing

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas Game 4 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Jonas Valanciunas scores a career-playoff-high 26 points vs. Phoenix in Game 4 as the Pelicans even the series at 2-2.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:01
Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans in Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns 4/24/22
Now Playing

Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans in Game 4 vs. Phoenix Suns 4/24/22

Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns, 04/24/2022
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:00
Jose 'Grand Theft' Alvarado picks Chris Paul's pocket | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Now Playing

Jose 'Grand Theft' Alvarado picks Chris Paul's pocket | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado finally gets the sneaky steal from behind on Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:46
Herb Jones with multiple game-changing defensive plays in the 4th quarter
Now Playing

Herb Jones with multiple game-changing defensive plays in the 4th quarter

Herb Jones astoundingly blocks two 3-pointers and steals an inbounds pass while generally disrupting the Suns' offense down the stretch.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:00
Herb Jones at it again on the block | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Now Playing

Herb Jones at it again on the block | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with another huge block vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:25
Herb Jones late game steal and dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Now Playing

Herb Jones late game steal and dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with another big defensive play on the steal and dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:58
Jonas Valanciunas triple gets the Pelicans bench up | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas triple gets the Pelicans bench up | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas drains the three pointer late vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:31
Herb Jones full extension block | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Now Playing

Herb Jones full extension block | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the big time block late in the game vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:17
Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:57
Brandon Ingram posterizes Torrey Craig | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram posterizes Torrey Craig | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram destroys the rim on the monster dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:25
Herb Jones over the shoulder high off the glass | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Now Playing

Herb Jones over the shoulder high off the glass | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with a pretty hook shot high off the glass vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:12
Brandon Ingram fakes out Mikal Bridges twice on the jumper
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram fakes out Mikal Bridges twice on the jumper

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram continues to cook as he gets Mikal Bridges in the air twice before knocking down the mid-range jumper vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:16
Jaxson Hayes dunk off Brandon Ingram dime | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes dunk off Brandon Ingram dime | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds a cutting Jaxson Hayes for the monster dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:24
Brandon Ingram hot start to 2nd half | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram hot start to 2nd half | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was all over the place to start the 2nd half vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:44
Jonas Valanciunas spinning and-1 reverse | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas spinning and-1 reverse | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas spins to the rim and finishes with the and-1 reverse layup vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:25
CJ McCollum strong driving dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Now Playing

CJ McCollum strong driving dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum goes hard to the hole on the dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:18
Jonas Valanciunas putback dunk and drive and finish | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas putback dunk and drive and finish | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas doesn't quit on the putback dunk and adds a nice drive and finish on the next play vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:22
Brandon Ingram unbelievable at the rim | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram unbelievable at the rim | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 4

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the amazing double-clutch layup high off the glass vs. the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Sunday April 24, 2022.
Apr 24, 2022  |  00:22
Tags
Alvarado, Jose, Jones, Herbert, McCollum, CJ, Valanciunas, Jonas, Green, Willie

Related Content

Alvarado, Jose

Jones, Herbert

McCollum, CJ

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter