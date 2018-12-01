Statement from New Orleans Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson on death of President George H.W. Bush

Statement from New Orleans Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson on the death of President George H.W. Bush:

"With the passing of President Bush, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Tom and I always enjoyed the company of George and Barbara, whether receiving their gracious hospitality in visits to their summer home in Kennebunkport, hosting them at Saints games or being in their company in other events in New Orleans, a city that we know they loved. We valued our strong friendship with George and Barbara. From serving his country in World War II, to a long, highly-successful and admirable career as a public servant culminating with serving as our 41 st president, backed by a desire to give back to his nation and to those less fortunate through philanthropy, President Bush lived an extraordinary life. May he rest in peace as he rejoins his beloved Barbara in Heaven."