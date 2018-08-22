Social Recap: Pelicans Team Day on NBA TV
Who could forget Anthony Davis' memorable game-winning buzzer beater against Oklahoma City Thunder? Or his 47-point domination against the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2018 playoffs? Or David Wesley draining buckets in the New Orleans Hornets opening season?
As part of a league-wide celebration leading up to the 2018-19 season, NBA TV is highlighting all NBA teams throughout the month of August. On Tuesday, "Pelicans Day" was in full swing, highlighting top memories and games from past seasons.
After reliving these moments, we are definitely hype for another basketball season to begin!
That @PelicansNBA #TeamDay feeling! pic.twitter.com/NgpiVZ6aPb— NBA TV (@NBATV) August 21, 2018
A fitting way to begin New Orleans’ #TeamDay on @NBATV this morning... @SrDavidWesley4 getting buckets for the first points of the entire proceedings pic.twitter.com/9jAxi1SjbK— Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) August 21, 2018
.@AntDavis23 has ICE in his veins. #TeamDay | @PelicansNBA pic.twitter.com/HG4Rc4BvaS— NBA TV (@NBATV) August 21, 2018
" OH WOW"@AntDavis23#TeamDay | @PelicansNBA pic.twitter.com/BVtDoCc8P1— NBA TV (@NBATV) August 21, 2018
Watch as Anthony Davis drops a franchise playoff-record 47 points to help New Orleans close out a first-round sweep - NEXT on NBA TV! #TeamDay | @PelicansNBA pic.twitter.com/72vgz5FtBg— NBA TV (@NBATV) August 21, 2018
AD doin' AD https://t.co/wvthQv5j4q— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) August 21, 2018
Our @AntDavis23 comin' in at No. https://t.co/7QhUlTiQbn— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) August 21, 2018
Which Pelicans look gets your vote?#TeamDay | @PelicansNBA— NBA TV (@NBATV) August 21, 2018
TOP 10 plays of the 2017-18 season!— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) August 21, 2018
: https://t.co/1wcCVDpJ0m #Pelicans | #DoItBIG pic.twitter.com/eMWFOLIk8Z
The BEST from the @PelicansNBA during the 2017-18 season! #TeamDay | #BESTofNBA pic.twitter.com/t5iSsxxsJ0— NBA (@NBA) August 21, 2018
"I wanna see it again, and again, and again!" @CP3 calls GAME #TeamDay | Pelicans pic.twitter.com/GQlLv9ww01— NBA TV (@NBATV) August 21, 2018