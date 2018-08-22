Social Recap: Pelicans Team Day on NBA TV

Posted: Aug 22, 2018

Who could forget Anthony Davis' memorable game-winning buzzer beater against Oklahoma City Thunder? Or his 47-point domination against the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2018 playoffs? Or David Wesley draining buckets in the New Orleans Hornets opening season?

As part of a league-wide celebration leading up to the 2018-19 season, NBA TV is highlighting all NBA teams throughout the month of August. On Tuesday, "Pelicans Day" was in full swing, highlighting top memories and games from past seasons.

After reliving these moments, we are definitely hype for another basketball season to begin!

