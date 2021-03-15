Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
Social media reacts to Jaxson Hayes' poster dunk vs. LA Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans center was 6-of-6 from the floor for 17 points in the team's win
It has become routine that Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes offers up a highlight-worthy dunk each game. New Orleans' dominating 135-115 victory on Sunday over the LA Clippers was no exception. Here's how the social media sphere reacted to Hayes' thunderous poster slam in the third quarter over Clippers guard Reggie Jackson.
911, what’s your EMERGENCY? I would like to report an assault. Jaxson Hayes just assaulted Reggie Jackson, hurry b4 it happens again. #NBA #PelsClippers— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 15, 2021
Jaxson Hayes just took Reggie Jackson to Applebee’s pic.twitter.com/33j5Qvp1QG— Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) March 15, 2021
That Jaxson Hayes dunk..... pic.twitter.com/RkIfCaEZuC— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) March 15, 2021
Jaxson Hayes just committed a murder.— Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 15, 2021
Holy hell. Jaxson Hayes just ended Reggie Jackson’s life then got a technical for dancing on his grave.#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/tvdH9oaJxY— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) March 15, 2021
JAXSON HAYES WOKE UP AND CHOSE VIOLENCE pic.twitter.com/DrKcQWBL32— The Horn FM (@TheHornATX) March 15, 2021
JAXSON HAYES PUT HIM ON A POSTER@PelicansNBA | #WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/v8w8DdYfmC— FOXSports NewOrleans (@FOXSportsNOLA) March 15, 2021
https://t.co/B2um43xVj8 pic.twitter.com/Dg4t79ktmP— Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) March 15, 2021
Jaxson Hayes with one of the best Dunks of the year. #NBA #Pelicans #Clippers— GSMC_Basketball (@GSMC_Basketball) March 15, 2021
GOOD LORD JAXSON HAYES— Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) March 15, 2021
THAT MAN HAS A FAMILY pic.twitter.com/Do1fNpUhIB
Let it be known that Jaxson Hayes got his first vaccine shot and then immediately did this: https://t.co/zWUbpvRqTI— Mason Ginsberg (@MasonGinsberg) March 15, 2021
JAXSON HAYES CAUGHT A BODY— Oleh Kosel (@OlehKosel) March 15, 2021
Question to Jaxson Hayes:— Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) March 15, 2021
"What are you gonna remember more: the block on Paul George or the dunk on Reggie Jackson?"
Hayes: "The win"
Asked Jaxson Hayes if he’d remember the dunk more or the block on Reggie Jackson:— Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 15, 2021
His answer: “The win.”
Later, he did say that dunk was a top 3 dunk for him in his career.
