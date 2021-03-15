Social media reacts to Jaxson Hayes' poster dunk vs. LA Clippers

It has become routine that Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes offers up a highlight-worthy dunk each game. New Orleans' dominating 135-115 victory on Sunday over the LA Clippers was no exception. Here's how the social media sphere reacted to Hayes' thunderous poster slam in the third quarter over Clippers guard Reggie Jackson.

911, what’s your EMERGENCY? I would like to report an assault. Jaxson Hayes just assaulted Reggie Jackson, hurry b4 it happens again. #NBA #PelsClippers — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 15, 2021

Jaxson Hayes just took Reggie Jackson to Applebee’s pic.twitter.com/33j5Qvp1QG — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) March 15, 2021

That Jaxson Hayes dunk..... pic.twitter.com/RkIfCaEZuC — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) March 15, 2021

Jaxson Hayes just committed a murder. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 15, 2021

Holy hell. Jaxson Hayes just ended Reggie Jackson’s life then got a technical for dancing on his grave.#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/tvdH9oaJxY — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) March 15, 2021

JAXSON HAYES WOKE UP AND CHOSE VIOLENCE pic.twitter.com/DrKcQWBL32 — The Horn FM (@TheHornATX) March 15, 2021

GOOD LORD JAXSON HAYES



THAT MAN HAS A FAMILY pic.twitter.com/Do1fNpUhIB — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) March 15, 2021

Let it be known that Jaxson Hayes got his first vaccine shot and then immediately did this: https://t.co/zWUbpvRqTI — Mason Ginsberg (@MasonGinsberg) March 15, 2021

JAXSON HAYES CAUGHT A BODY — Oleh Kosel (@OlehKosel) March 15, 2021

Question to Jaxson Hayes:



"What are you gonna remember more: the block on Paul George or the dunk on Reggie Jackson?"



Hayes: "The win" — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) March 15, 2021