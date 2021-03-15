LA Clippers v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 14: Jaxson Hayes #10 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on March 14, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Social media reacts to Jaxson Hayes' poster dunk vs. LA Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans center was 6-of-6 from the floor for 17 points in the team's win
Posted: Mar 15, 2021

It has become routine that Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes offers up a highlight-worthy dunk each game. New Orleans' dominating 135-115 victory on Sunday over the LA Clippers was no exception. Here's how the social media sphere reacted to Hayes' thunderous poster slam in the third quarter over Clippers guard Reggie Jackson.


Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Jaxson Hayes 3-14-21

Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers (3/14/21).

2020-21 Game #39: Pelicans vs. Clippers

Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Jaxson Hayes 3-14-21
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers (3/14/21).
Mar 15, 2021  |  05:20
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 3-14-21
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers (3/14/21).
Mar 15, 2021  |  02:32
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Kira Lewis Jr. 3-14-21
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers (3/14/21).
Mar 15, 2021  |  02:43
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 3-14-21
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers (3/14/21).
Mar 15, 2021  |  05:47
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 3-14-21
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the LA Clippers (3/14/21).
Mar 14, 2021  |  09:57
Jaxson Hayes scores 17 points | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes scores 17 points in Sunday's win over the Clippers.
Mar 14, 2021  |  01:58
Lonzo Ball notches 20 points | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball scores 20 points in Sunday's win over the Clippers.
Mar 14, 2021  |  01:59
Brandon Ingram pours in 23 points | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores 23 points in Sunday's win over the Clippers.
Mar 14, 2021  |  01:57
Zion Williamson totals 27 points | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scores 27 points in Sunday's win over the Clippers.
Mar 14, 2021  |  01:59
New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers highlights
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. LA Clippers, 03/14/2021
Mar 14, 2021  |  00:01
Josh Hart assist to Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart finds Zion Williamson in transition for the bucket.
Mar 14, 2021  |  00:10
Jaxson Hayes thunderous dunk | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes puts the defender on a poster with the one-handed dunk.
Mar 14, 2021  |  00:28
Zion Williamson alley-oop | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throws down the alley-oop slam off the Eric Bledsoe assist.
Mar 14, 2021  |  00:12
Josh Hart triple | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart buries the wing three-pointer.
Mar 14, 2021  |  00:09
Jaxson Hayes put-back score | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes gathers the offensive rebound and scores the basket plus the foul.
Mar 14, 2021  |  00:25
Kira Lewis Jr. steal and score | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. creates the turnover and converts the layup on the offensive end.
Mar 14, 2021  |  00:08
Zion Williamson dunk | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson blows by the defender for the two-hand dunk in transition.
Mar 14, 2021  |  00:23
Brandon Ingram slam | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe finds the cutting Brandon Ingram for the two-hand slam.
Mar 14, 2021  |  00:08
Pelicans-Clippers Shootaround: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-14-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about his confidence and letting the game come to him following the team's shootaround on March 14, 2021.
Mar 14, 2021  |  05:40
