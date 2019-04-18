Quotes from David Griffin's introductory press conference

First, I’d like to thank Mrs. Benson, Dennis Lauscha, and the entire Pelicans organization and ownership team for entrusting us with this incredible opportunity. I’m humbled and honored to represent this franchise and our amazingly passionate fan base.

As an aside, my infatuation with New Orleans began when I was 14 years old. I promised the people who used to work for me that I wasn’t going to cry, so I’m going to fight this. I bought the first suit and sportcoat that I owned in advance of a trip to New Orleans for what was the ‘International Video Game Convention’. A classmate’s father invited me to join he and his family to attend. I remember this like it was yesterday: our very first meal was at Pascal’s Manale. Our second meal was at Commander’s Palace. I later took staff members to Pascal’s…we’ve been to Commander’s since. But these were the first restaurants I had ever been to in my life with white table cloths and escargot tongs. Everything about this city…the architecture, Audubon Park, the Quarter, the people, the music…was what I equated to culture in my life as a 14-year old. And it grew and evolved from there. I think my wife and I share interests in food and wine, largely because of the experience I had. Not to get Mr. Felker in trouble, but let’s say I imbibed on that trip.

My connectedness and interest in this position literally grew moment to moment as I was in the room with Mrs. Benson and her ownership team. Mike Ford, who Dennis (Lauscha) mentioned, ran an incredible search and a thoughtful search, I thought. Because Mike was in the room, I was very comfortable. But, moment to moment, as I was in the room with Mrs. Benson and her ownership team, I started to realize that their vision and what the Saints have already been able to deliver this city, is very much in lockstep with mine.

Dan Gilbert, who I also owe an incredible debt of gratitude to, likes to say that ‘Nothing clarifies like clarity.’ So let’s be very clear: Mrs. Benson is one hundred percent committed to making this a championship-caliber franchise from top to bottom. And believe me, I made some outrageous demands in that conversation, and I’m very comfortable (that) she’s a hundred percent committed. She is, as I hope you can tell by her comments, excited to put her stamp on the franchise. Our like-mindedness and the vision of the team as caretakers of a sacred trust of the city and our communities is something that we share very deeply. This is going to be central to our ability to move, as Joel mentioned, in lockstep as an organization.

Jerry and Bryan Colangelo, who largely raised me in this business, were very much of that mindset. And because of that I believe that the key to running a franchise that models generational excellence is finding my owner.

My wife Meredith has been at the center of this journey from the beginning. And collectively we very much believe that this search is over. My agents Lonnie Cooper and Mark Carmony are here…they certainly hope it is because I haven’t been the easiest candidate to represent with the level of selectiveness I’ve been employing. So on behalf of them, I thank you as well.

One of the big, big factors in this decision for me is the presence of our head coach Alvin Gentry. I’ve known Alvin since I had a full head of hair and he could still dunk on his birthday. I’m not sure how long ago that was, but it suffices to say that we are known to each other. Steve Kerr and I hired him as our head coach and we took a run to the Western Conference Finals together. He was a finalist later for our job in Cleveland. This history is only meaningful in so far that it enables us to challenge one another, to fill gaps in for one another. In large measure, because of the influence of Steve Kerr and the other mentors that have shaped me both as a person and professionally, my leadership style is to build a family. A family that loves each other enough to tell each other what they need to hear. Alvin and I can do that for each other, and we will model this for each other. Having a partner in this process gives us an enormous leg up.

I’m very excited about the opportunity that lies ahead of us from a draft perspective. We have a lot of work to do and we have to get to it immediately, and this partnership is going to be tested from day one. I’m very excited about what’s already here relative to some of the younger players on our roster, relative to a player that I believe very much represents who we want to be in Jrue Holiday, relative to many of the existing staff, many of whom are already engrossed in making us better today.

I’m extremely optimistic, relative to the opportunity that lies ahead of us in the form of Anthony Davis. Fortunately because of the presence of people like LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love, and leadership in that locker room from a veteran presence like James Jones and Channing Frye, Dahntay Jones and Kendrick Perkins, we have a very long, successful history together with Klutch Sports. Rich Paul and I have spoken about Anthony, and I think we are both excited about what we could potentially build here. I have plans to sit down with them both. But once again, like with Alvin, the only reason history matters is that you can have a very frank, very candid conversation. Rich Paul and I were part of succeeding in the manner that they can understand, and they will understand when I say this: you are either all the way in, or you are all the way out…and there is no in between. When the measure of success in your franchise is going to be championships and generational excellence, this is not something that we negotiate about. This is not something we make allowances for. This is something that you live every day of your life, and I have every reason to believe Anthony will want to do that.

It’s really interesting, I think about all these different things that you’re going to want to know about and all of the questions you’re going to ask: the potential direction relative to the trade, what it might look like, what you would focus on in a deal…all of those types of things that you might ever make, right? And I’m looking at it from the standpoint of, ‘Let’s sit down face-to-face and find out if we want to take this journey together.’ And I have every reason to believe we will, but I’m not going to get into detail with any of you in questions in terms of what it is we might focus on in the draft or what it is we might be looking to add in free agency…those things take care of themselves over time and they come from a very thorough process, and once we get to employ that process with all of the incredible people that are here and the people that we add to the group, then I can give you some meaningful insight in that.

Lastly, I’d like to revisit what this team means to Mrs. Benson and the clarity of vision I spoke of. Make no mistake about this: we’re in the business of competing for championships. This is also going to be the very last day you hear any member of basketball operations use that word. That’s not a word that you just use. If other people want to use that word, that’s for them. People in this building, everyone that plays for this team, Alvin and his coaching staff, they understand this: you don’t say the word ‘championship’, you earn the right to have other people say it about you by the actions you take every single day. So walking out of here, we are all going to work to get better than we were yesterday, and all of you are going to work to get better than you were yesterday like you already have. Everyone here is going to do the same thing, and if we’re really good at what we do in delivering on Mrs. Benson’s vision, then everybody else can use that word for us. So from here on out, we can call that ‘The C Word’, and that’s all there is to it.

Thank you for your time and having me here today. I really look forward to getting to know you all in the coming days.