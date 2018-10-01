Preseason Game 1: Pelicans at Bulls Postgame Quotes 09-30-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On his overall impression of the first preseason game:

“There were a lot of pluses tonight. There also is a lot we need to improve on. I thought we played with good pace, but we need better ball movement. We had 23 assists, but need to get that up more to 30 or more. I liked the fact that we pushed the basketball, but we were not consistent tonight. Defensively, we just were not good. Also, 18 turnovers leading to 23 points is too much. We didn’t force enough turnovers on them.”

On the new player’s performance:

“I thought Payton did a good job overall. He was a little too tentative tonight, but he is going to be fine. You have to remember with the lineups out there tonight, we had a lot of guys playing out of position. I really liked the job that Julius (Randle) did tonight. And obviously we are a better team with Nikola (Mirotic) out there as well. Overall, I thought our shot selection was good and we went to the basketball well. I just don’t want to give up 100 points like that. We need to get out offense running consistently.

Jahlil Okafor – Pelicans Center

On the first preseason game:

“We made a lot of mistakes in the first game. We didn’t run our offense the way I know we will. I felt good about the way I took control of my energy. I got in for a while and played as hard as I could for as long as I could. That was my mindset going into the game.”

On working on the defense in the preseason:

“This is the first game of playing someone else. We’ve been up and down, and the good thing about playing many games is you get to work on things and come right back. We will watch the film and see what we need to work to.”