Postgame wrap: Celtics 124, Pelicans 107

Celtics (11-10), Pelicans (10-11)
Posted: Nov 26, 2018

Boston and New Orleans entered Monday’s matchup sporting identical records, with similar hopes that a sluggish first month-plus of the regular season will soon turn into positive momentum. While the Celtics built a 20-point lead and showed signs of regaining their status as an Eastern Conference contender, the Pelicans made many of the mistakes that led to last week’s 0-3 road trip.

New Orleans shot poorly, especially in the first three quarters, and turned the ball over a whopping 21 turnovers, leading to 30 Boston points. The Celtics didn’t need that much help in posting a road victory, nearly shooting 50 percent from the field and three-point range.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Kyrie Irving swished a straightaway three-pointer with just under four minutes remaining, giving Boston a 110-100 lead. Jayson Tatum added a layup on the next Celtics possession to make the margin a dozen points.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Nikola Mirotic was perhaps the only New Orleans player to have an above-average night offensively, raining in three-pointers after the Pelicans dug themselves a big early hole on the scoreboard. Mirotic finished with 25 points, featuring 6/11 accuracy from the three-point arc. He was 5/6 from deep in the second period, tying a franchise record for most treys in a quarter.

FOCUS ON: THREE-POINT DEFENSE

With NBA teams upping the ante every season by taking more and more shots from beyond the three-point arc, it’s critical to be able to defend that area of the floor, but New Orleans has often struggled in ’18-19. The Pelicans rank No. 27 of 30 teams in three-point percentage allowed, a number that worsened Monday when the Celtics connected on 19 of 39 treys (49 percent).

“We gave up too many uncontested threes, and this (Boston) team is a great three-point shooting team anyway,” Alvin Gentry said. “Their bigs can shoot them, their perimeter guys can shoot them. Every time we got within a workable distance, it was either a (Pelicans) turnover or they’d make a three.”

Limiting turnovers is one indirect vital aspect of three-point defense, because turnovers often lead to odd-man opportunities in the other direction. NBA teams once always tried to get a layup in transition, but now they often look for a wide-open three-point shot created from a defense scrambling back to defend the paint.

Irving led Boston with 5/10 three-point shooting. Celtics frontcourt starters Marcus Morris and Al Horford each sank three trifectas.

BY THE NUMBERS

18: Boston second-chance points. The Celtics pulled down 14 offensive rebounds, led by four by Morris.

18: Boston fast-break points. Gentry pointed out afterward that the Celtics are a slow-paced team that doesn’t run much, making this number more glaring. The Pelicans had 13 fast-break points.

32: Boston points off turnovers. New Orleans committed 22 turnovers, tying a season-worst in that category.

Pelicans vs Celtics Postgame: Alvin Gentry 11-26-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks with the media after the Pelicans lost to the Boston Celtics 124-107 at the Smoothie King Center.

Game 21: Pelicans vs Celtics 11/26/18

Pelicans vs Celtics Postgame: Alvin Gentry 11-26-18
Pelicans vs Celtics Postgame: Alvin Gentry 11-26-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks with the media after the Pelicans lost to the Boston Celtics 124-107 at the Smoothie King Center.
Nov 26, 2018  |  04:56
Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic Top Plays vs. Boston Celtics
Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic Top Plays vs. Boston Celtics

Anthony Davis (27) and Nikola Mirotic's (25) Top Plays against the Celtics
Nov 26, 2018  |  00:00
Holiday connects with Davis for the one-hand jam
Holiday connects with Davis for the one-hand jam

Jrue Holiday connects with Anthony Davis who throws it down with authority
Nov 26, 2018  |  00:19
Randle with the steal and score to finish the third
Randle with the steal and score to finish the third

Julius Randle steals the ball and scores the layup to end the third quarter on a high note for the Pelicans
Nov 26, 2018  |  00:09
Mirotic drains 5 three-pointers in the second quarter
Mirotic drains 5 three-pointers in the second quarter

Nikola Mirotic ties a franchise record five three pointers in one quarter against the Boston Celtics
Nov 26, 2018  |  00:50
Nikola Mirotic finds the bottom of the net
Nikola Mirotic finds the bottom of the net

Darius Miller finds a wide open Nikola Mirotic who drains the wing three
Nov 26, 2018  |  00:21
Julius Randle goes up for the effortless two-hand jam
Julius Randle goes up for the effortless two-hand jam

Jrue Holiday finds julius Randle who takes flight for the dunk
Nov 26, 2018  |  00:10
Jrue Holiday protects the house
Jrue Holiday protects the house

Jrue Holiday shows off his defensive skills early by coming up with a huge block
Nov 26, 2018  |  00:13
