Postgame wrap: Celtics 124, Pelicans 107

Boston and New Orleans entered Monday’s matchup sporting identical records, with similar hopes that a sluggish first month-plus of the regular season will soon turn into positive momentum. While the Celtics built a 20-point lead and showed signs of regaining their status as an Eastern Conference contender, the Pelicans made many of the mistakes that led to last week’s 0-3 road trip.

New Orleans shot poorly, especially in the first three quarters, and turned the ball over a whopping 21 turnovers, leading to 30 Boston points. The Celtics didn’t need that much help in posting a road victory, nearly shooting 50 percent from the field and three-point range.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Kyrie Irving swished a straightaway three-pointer with just under four minutes remaining, giving Boston a 110-100 lead. Jayson Tatum added a layup on the next Celtics possession to make the margin a dozen points.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Nikola Mirotic was perhaps the only New Orleans player to have an above-average night offensively, raining in three-pointers after the Pelicans dug themselves a big early hole on the scoreboard. Mirotic finished with 25 points, featuring 6/11 accuracy from the three-point arc. He was 5/6 from deep in the second period, tying a franchise record for most treys in a quarter.

FOCUS ON: THREE-POINT DEFENSE

With NBA teams upping the ante every season by taking more and more shots from beyond the three-point arc, it’s critical to be able to defend that area of the floor, but New Orleans has often struggled in ’18-19. The Pelicans rank No. 27 of 30 teams in three-point percentage allowed, a number that worsened Monday when the Celtics connected on 19 of 39 treys (49 percent).

“We gave up too many uncontested threes, and this (Boston) team is a great three-point shooting team anyway,” Alvin Gentry said. “Their bigs can shoot them, their perimeter guys can shoot them. Every time we got within a workable distance, it was either a (Pelicans) turnover or they’d make a three.”

Limiting turnovers is one indirect vital aspect of three-point defense, because turnovers often lead to odd-man opportunities in the other direction. NBA teams once always tried to get a layup in transition, but now they often look for a wide-open three-point shot created from a defense scrambling back to defend the paint.

Irving led Boston with 5/10 three-point shooting. Celtics frontcourt starters Marcus Morris and Al Horford each sank three trifectas.

BY THE NUMBERS

18: Boston second-chance points. The Celtics pulled down 14 offensive rebounds, led by four by Morris.

18: Boston fast-break points. Gentry pointed out afterward that the Celtics are a slow-paced team that doesn’t run much, making this number more glaring. The Pelicans had 13 fast-break points.

32: Boston points off turnovers. New Orleans committed 22 turnovers, tying a season-worst in that category.