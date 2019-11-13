Sean Berry/NBAE via Getty Images
Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson included on first Time 100 Next list
New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson on list which highlights rising stars who are shaping the future
The first Time 100 Next list, which highlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future, was revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Included on the magazine's list was New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson, who is featured on one of the six covers.
Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal, whom Williamson has been compared to, authored the piece.
