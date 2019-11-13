2019 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot
MADISON, NJ - AUGUST 11: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans poses for a portrait during the 2019 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on August 11, 2019 at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, New Jersey.
Sean Berry/NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson included on first Time 100 Next list

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson on list which highlights rising stars who are shaping the future
Posted: Nov 13, 2019

The first Time 100 Next list, which highlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future, was revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Included on the magazine's list was New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson, who is featured on one of the six covers.

Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal, whom Williamson has been compared to, authored the piece.

Click here for the full list on Time.com.

Tags
Williamson, Zion, Pelicans, time magazine, roster

Related Content

Williamson, Zion

Pelicans

roster

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter