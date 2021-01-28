Pelicans vs Wizards Postgame Quotes 1-27-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On Washington being shorthanded and Bradley Beal taking the load:

“Actually, I would’ve liked to see the other guys there tonight because they would’ve taken some shots, but with them out he was getting the ball every time down and got 37 shots. I mean, that’s hard. That’s hard. He played that whole second half taking that many shots…that was a phenomenal performance and we were doubling-teaming him off of pick-and-rolls for most of the second half and he was still finding ways to score. He put on a show tonight (on) the second night of a back-to-back. We all know he’s a big, big time player and he did a hell of a job tonight.”

On the team coming out ready and aggressive in the first quarter:

“I’ll say our first quarters, if you go through, have been good. We had the great first quarter game two in Utah…even game one in Utah was a pretty good first quarter. Minnesota wasn’t particularly good, but I believe we led after the first quarter there. I mean, first quarters have not been the problem. It’s sustaining a level of play. So I’ve got to look at rotation and how long to leave guys out there, but our team is coming ready to play. You guys have watched us all year. I would say maybe our biggest positive would be we’re ready to start a game. So it’s not like these guys are coming out not ready and really doesn’t matter what’s happened the game before. They’re ready to go. I mean the Clipper game, the Laker game, against really good teams we’re ready to go early, we just haven’t been able to sustain and that’s what we’ve really got to work on. There’s good play there in virtually every game. There wasn’t a lot of it in the Minnesota game, but other than that there’s been good play against good teams all the time. We just have to do it for longer. That’s something we’ve got to figure out.”

Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram

On what allowed the offense to flow tonight:

"Every time we came down, it just felt like we were searching for the best shot on the basketball court. Our defense was pretty good today too. And then defense ran into transition baskets. Some good offense. Everybody was aggressive and ready to play. I think Lonzo (Ball) did a really good job initiating our offense, making sure everybody was organized. He was confident in everything he did."

On the aggressiveness that Lonzo Ball came out with:

"He showed a lot of confidence today. On the defensive end too. I think Bradley Beal started off a little slow tonight from pressure a little bit. On the offensive end he (Ball) was ready to shoot the basketball, ready to drive, ready to make a defensive play. That's something we need out of him every night."

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On how encouraging it was to start the game sharp:

"It was great that we came away with the win. We look very sharp on defense. I want to give the Smoothie King (Center) fans a lot of love. Like whenever we're here, we tend to play better a little bit. But yeah, just gotta maintain it."

On Steven Adams having 18 rebounds and the way he gets on the glass:

"I mean it's incredible. I think in the first quarter there was a point in my head I was thinking, 'I think Steven has grabbed every rebound.' It just felt like that. But like I said earlier in the year, Steven has a high IQ for the game. He knows how to position himself very well. He has a lot of great techniques for boxing out and positioning himself for the rebound. So when he does stuff like that, it doesn't surprise me because I see him put in the work."