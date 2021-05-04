Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 3: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors on May 3, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans vs. Warriors Postgame Quotes 5-3-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Posted: May 04, 2021

Pelicans vs. Warriors Postgame Quotes 5-3-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On Golden State scoring 29 points off of Pelican turnovers:

“The game was basically decided in the first quarter. After that, there were runs both ways. We did a good job in the third quarter getting back into it early, but then they made another run. We were just in too big of a hole. It was a frustrating night … disappointing night. We have to come back tomorrow. Our part of it is, as coaches, to give them a clearer plan. Players have to be locked in, and we’ve got to be better offensively taking care of the ball. Defensively, we just can’t give them everything. Stephen (Curry) gets 41 points and makes eight threes. The rest of the team goes 9-of-26 from three, which isn’t awful, but then we give them all kinds of layups because we’re trying to get out on Stephen (Curry). We talked about that before the game, but clearly we didn’t do a good job as coaches. We weren’t clear enough on our plan and gave up way too many layups trying to get out and take away his three. We’ve got to make some adjustments on that. That was a really poor game. We did a good job, and I thought our guys kept fighting in the second half. I give them credit for that, but we just didn’t play anywhere near well enough to beat that team.”

On the message to the team to bounce back tomorrow:

“We’ve been a resilient team, so the first thing is that it will take some resilience. You’ve got to come in ready to play. You’ve got to be locked in to whatever we’re going to do plan-wise, and we’ve got to play a more solid game. We’ll make some adjustments, but it’s not like we have two days of practice here. We’ve just got to be better. We’re usually good off the start, but our last two losses were terrible first quarters where we weren’t ready to play. I have to look at how much of that was us and if we weren’t clear enough with our plan. If guys were confused, it’s hard to play well. We have to make some corrections and get back at it.”

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On the intensity to open the game:

"We didn't start off with the right intensity, but, I mean, that can happen in NBA games. I think our problem was we saw what was going on in the first quarter and we kind of let that dictate the rest of the game when we should have just said, 'Alright, that's over with. Let's start new in the second quarter.'"

On having this result with the importance of this game:

"I mean, it's all in the game. We're in that lucky situation where we get to play them tomorrow, so we don't have to wait a couple games or wait till we see them next. We play them right here again tomorrow, so I think it's going to show what kind of character we have as a team, what we do tomorrow."

Pelicans Guard Lonzo Ball

On how he assesses his offensive game tonight:

"I think I just missed shots. I'll shoot the same shots tomorrow. Hopefully, it's a better result."

On what he thinks the team needs to do tomorrow to get Brandon Ingram more involved on offense:

"Better movement, probably more handoffs getting him the ball. They were denying a lot of his catches tonight, so just finding better ways to get him the ball."

 

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Brandon Ingram 5-3-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps his performance vs. Golden State on Monday, May 3, 2021.

2020-21 Game #65: Pelicans vs. Warriors

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Brandon Ingram 5-3-2021
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Brandon Ingram 5-3-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps his performance vs. Golden State on Monday, May 3, 2021.
May 3, 2021  |  03:03
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Lonzo Ball 5-3-2021
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Lonzo Ball 5-3-2021

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball recaps his performance vs. Golden State on Monday, May 3, 2021.
May 3, 2021  |  01:55
Anthony Mackie on Zion Williamson during ESPN Marvel broadcast interview | Pelicans-Warriors (5-3-21)
Anthony Mackie on Zion Williamson during ESPN Marvel broadcast interview | Pelicans-Warriors (5-3-21)

Actor Anthony Mackie joins ESPN's Marvel broadcast of the Pelicans vs. Warriors game to discuss his thoughts on Zion Williamson's play this season.
May 3, 2021  |  01:12
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-3-2021
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-3-2021

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy Recaps his team's loss to Golden State on Monday, May 3, 2021.
May 3, 2021  |  06:53
Zion Williamson scores 32 points | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Zion Williamson scores 32 points | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson notches 32 points in Monday's loss to Golden State.
May 3, 2021  |  00:01
Zion Williamson put-back slam | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Zion Williamson put-back slam | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson follows up the Brandon Ingram miss with a two-handed dunk.
May 3, 2021  |  00:12
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes throws down the alley-oop slam off the Zion Williamson assist.
May 3, 2021  |  00:12
Zion Williamson coast-to-coast | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Zion Williamson coast-to-coast | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson collects the defensive rebound and attacks the rim on the offensive end.
May 3, 2021  |  00:10
Lonzo Ball beats first half buzzer | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Lonzo Ball beats first half buzzer | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball sinks the buzzer-beating triple to end the first half.
May 3, 2021  |  00:28
Zion Williamson drop-step slam | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Zion Williamson drop-step slam | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slams it home using the drop-step move on the low block.
May 3, 2021  |  00:08
Brandon Ingram assist to Naji Marshall | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Brandon Ingram assist to Naji Marshall | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds Naji Marshall for the wing triple.
May 3, 2021  |  00:08
Zion Williamson And-1 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Zion Williamson And-1 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson converts the And-1 bucket off the screen & roll with Lonzo Ball.
May 3, 2021  |  00:14
Hype: Marvel, ESPN present Pelicans-Warriors special edition broadcast
Hype: Marvel, ESPN present Pelicans-Warriors special edition broadcast

Catch the first NBA Special Edition presented by State Farm: Marvel’s Arena of Heroes alternate presentation of Pelicans vs. Warriors on May 3, 2021 on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes with the traditional game telecast on ESPN.
May 2, 2021  |  00:40

