Pelicans vs. Warriors Postgame Quotes 5-3-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On Golden State scoring 29 points off of Pelican turnovers:

“The game was basically decided in the first quarter. After that, there were runs both ways. We did a good job in the third quarter getting back into it early, but then they made another run. We were just in too big of a hole. It was a frustrating night … disappointing night. We have to come back tomorrow. Our part of it is, as coaches, to give them a clearer plan. Players have to be locked in, and we’ve got to be better offensively taking care of the ball. Defensively, we just can’t give them everything. Stephen (Curry) gets 41 points and makes eight threes. The rest of the team goes 9-of-26 from three, which isn’t awful, but then we give them all kinds of layups because we’re trying to get out on Stephen (Curry). We talked about that before the game, but clearly we didn’t do a good job as coaches. We weren’t clear enough on our plan and gave up way too many layups trying to get out and take away his three. We’ve got to make some adjustments on that. That was a really poor game. We did a good job, and I thought our guys kept fighting in the second half. I give them credit for that, but we just didn’t play anywhere near well enough to beat that team.”

On the message to the team to bounce back tomorrow:

“We’ve been a resilient team, so the first thing is that it will take some resilience. You’ve got to come in ready to play. You’ve got to be locked in to whatever we’re going to do plan-wise, and we’ve got to play a more solid game. We’ll make some adjustments, but it’s not like we have two days of practice here. We’ve just got to be better. We’re usually good off the start, but our last two losses were terrible first quarters where we weren’t ready to play. I have to look at how much of that was us and if we weren’t clear enough with our plan. If guys were confused, it’s hard to play well. We have to make some corrections and get back at it.”

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On the intensity to open the game:

"We didn't start off with the right intensity, but, I mean, that can happen in NBA games. I think our problem was we saw what was going on in the first quarter and we kind of let that dictate the rest of the game when we should have just said, 'Alright, that's over with. Let's start new in the second quarter.'"

On having this result with the importance of this game:

"I mean, it's all in the game. We're in that lucky situation where we get to play them tomorrow, so we don't have to wait a couple games or wait till we see them next. We play them right here again tomorrow, so I think it's going to show what kind of character we have as a team, what we do tomorrow."

Pelicans Guard Lonzo Ball

On how he assesses his offensive game tonight:

"I think I just missed shots. I'll shoot the same shots tomorrow. Hopefully, it's a better result."

On what he thinks the team needs to do tomorrow to get Brandon Ingram more involved on offense:

"Better movement, probably more handoffs getting him the ball. They were denying a lot of his catches tonight, so just finding better ways to get him the ball."