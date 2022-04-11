Pelicans vs. Warriors Postgame Quotes 4-10-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On the takeaways from the last two games of the regular season:

"More important than those games, we are proud of our group and where we are right now. The guys understand that they have worked extremely hard. They stayed together and we have a great opportunity on Wednesday against San Antonio. We are all proud of them for that."

On the excitement level of the team for the play-in game Wednesday night:

"We are all excited for the opportunity and are excited about the journey, more importantly. Where we were and where we are right now as our group. We stayed together and stayed connected. We will start our prep work tomorrow morning by bringing our guys in, having a meeting and going from there."

Pelicans forward Naji Marshall

On the excitement level getting to the play-in game after the rough start to the season:

"It's honestly a blessing. I think, we are all thankful to be in this position, and I think we're prepared and ready to go."

On what the team needs to focus on for the play-in game:

"I think the same thing all year, just execute especially down the stretch when it comes to it defensively and offensively. If we do that, I feel like we can shock the world."

Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III

On the excitement level in the locker room after the rough start to the season:

“I can't really explain it in all, honesty. This season's been a lot of ups and downs, a lot of ebbs and flows, but at the end of the day we stay really consistent with our energy. Practices from day one to day 82 have been the same, like we always have energy, always got music, and even if we were losing and 1-13, you wouldn't notice the difference from even our last 10 where we were 7-3.”