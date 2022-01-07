Pelicans vs. Warriors Postgame Quotes 1-6-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On Brandon Ingram getting back to his great play:

“You could tell from the start of the game that he was playing at a different pace. He was aggressive, and he had intention. He knew where he wanted to get, and he got to his spots and jumped up and shot the ball. He got to the free throw line. It just took him a couple games to get back in rhythm.”

On the impact of Herbert Jones:

“He’s tremendous. Herb Jones is a ferocious defender, and he’s just becoming a more sound basketball player as we progress. I’ve been saying it all year, but we are excited to have him on our team and excited to see what he’s doing for us.”

Pelicans Forward Herbert Jones

On Brandon Ingram getting into a rhythm tonight:

“I mean, I feel like that’s normal for him to come out and play the way he plays. Everybody has ups and downs throughout the season, but I feel like that’s pretty normal for him. He’s super talented. Just coming out and being super aggressive, I feel like that set the tone for us to be more aggressive and try to figure out ways to get him more looks.”

On what he’s done to stay out of foul trouble later in the season:

“Just showing my hands, and instead of reacting to refs, just trying to figure out what I need to do in order not to get the foul called on me. I feel like the refs respect that a lot more on any level. I mean, it’s been working, and I’m going to try to stay out of foul trouble moving forward.”

On having earned more respect from referees and avoiding fouls:

“Sometimes. Sometimes I feel that way, but I still try to approach it like I’m not going to get the benefit of the whistle and just try to be super sound on defense.”

Pelicans Forward Gary Clark

On his comfort with his offensive role on the team:

“I feel really confident. That’s one of the things when we came here. I saw that I could help bring a boost from outside the perimeter. Knocking down some shots, spreading the floor, making it easier for guys like (Brandon Ingram) and Josh (Hart) and (Devonte’ Graham) and big fella (Jonas Valančiūnas). Being able to operate, run a deep corner, just providing that space for our guys to be able to work within their game.”

On what he has done to ensure that he is ready to help the team that needs him:

“That’s kind of the storyline of my career in the league is just, everywhere I’ve been, I’ve just always been ready. Whether I’m in Houston my rookie year playing behind guys like PJ (Tucker) and some of those veterans, at that point, those guys are pretty old, so they don’t want to play as many minutes, and things like that. (Mike) D’Antoni would sometimes just tell me right before jump, ‘You’re starting tonight.’ I think that has just been how I’ve operated since I’ve come into the league, just being a professional even when you’re not playing. It’s frustrating. It kind of gets in your head a bit, but one of the vets last year or two years ago told me the work brings confidence. The confidence comes from the work. That’s one of those things that’s never left me. I think it’s the baseline of who I am, just always overworking, so there’s no doubt, there’s zero doubt in any part of my game when I go out there, defensively or offensively.”