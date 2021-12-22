Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Postgame Quotes 12-21-2021

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On what Brandon Ingram has done well over the last few games:

"I can tell…just his I.Q. He’s watching tape. We’re watching a ton of film as a team because we’re not doing as much on the floor as we would like to, and he’s putting it all together. He’s getting more comfortable. He and I are talking daily about ways in which we can continue to progress our offense with everything being centered around him, and guys are playing off of him. He’s doing a great job. He’s getting to see all types of defenses, so we keep trying to prepare him for those circumstances. But I’m proud of him, and he’s doing a great job."

On players coming off the bench and contributing tonight:

"Yeah, it’s big for us. Willy’s (Hernangómez) been huge. We get contribution from a lot of our reserved guys, but tonight we needed the scoring from Nickeil and Willy. They came in with great energy, moving the ball, playing the right way. We’ll have nights where it could be Trey (Murphy III), it could be Garrett (Temple), it could be any of our guys. But collectively, it’s important for us to continue to play the right way, and I thought, for the most part, we did that tonight."

Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram

On what has been working for the Pelicans through these last few wins:

"Executing the game plan. On the defensive end, we have two guys that get active on the defensive end. It helps our team out a lot when guys are rebounding the basketball, getting stops, and pushing the pace on the offensive end. That’s our easiest offense. We never want to get into a set if we don’t need to, but if we need to, we’ve executed every time we came down.”

On what he felt the Pelicans did well:

"I think just everybody had a part in it. Josh Hart did whatever he did, Herb (Jones) did whatever he did, (Willy) Hernangómez was really go tonight. Of course, Nickeil (Alexander-Walker) had a good game tonight, and everybody just followed on the offensive and defensive end. We didn’t have many turnovers tonight, and we had 27 assists, so that’s good for our team."

Pelicans Guard Josh Hart

On what Willie Green does to get the team together from the start of the season to now:

"I think he didn’t change. That’s the biggest thing, he continued to believe in what got him the job, and continued to believe in us the way he did all along. That was the biggest thing for us, obviously to have a coach whose confident, a coach who has the trust in us to go out there and execute and play, and we knew we had to play better. So, the biggest thing from him is that he didn’t change, he had that positive mentality, came to work every day wanting to get better as a coach and as a team, and that’s contagious. He’s at the top and everything falls down from him, so when he’s positive, he has that confidence and that trust in us, it trickles down and it really feeds us into winning."

On the vibe of the program in the last year:

"The vibe, it’s a good positive vibe. We always have music blasting, usually Rod Wave, everybody loves Rod Wave, so we blast Rod Wave a lot. Guys want to get in the gym, and I think that’s the biggest thing. You’ve had times in previous years where it’s like, ‘I just want to get away from basketball.’ We have an off day and I don’t want to go in there, I don’t want to see anybody, I don’t want to do that. This year, its guys wanting to get in, guys want to go get extra shots, get extra work, get into the weight room. So, I think that’s a good thing, just a positivity and the vibe that’s so much different, you know, positive."