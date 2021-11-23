Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Postgame Quotes 11-22-2021

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On what he like out of Willy Hernangómez’s performance tonight:

"He just went out and fought and kept things simple. Set screens, dive, make the right play over and over again."

On what may help Brandon Ingram get going:

"Well, I want him to be aggressive, continue to be aggressive. When he has open opportunities, he has to get to a spot, jump up, shoot the ball, continue to make the right play. We'll figure it out. More than anything, we as a unit, we have to play harder."

Pelicans Guard Kira Lewis Jr.

On aspects of the Timberwolves’ style of play that impacted the turnovers:

“Like you said, they play hard and put a lot of pressure on the ball. They’ve got athletes around the perimeter, and a big man. They just really play hard and execute their defensive coverages. It’s a little bit of their style of play, (and) a little bit on us. We know they force a lot of turnovers and they convert on their turnovers as well, so it’s just knowing the game plan, and we didn’t execute today.”

On what the team is doing to help Brandon Ingram perform offensively:

“Pretty much like you said, help him get more easy looks. On the defensive end, getting rebounds and pushing the ball. Getting him open threes and open shots to get himself in the rhythm. We all know the defense is going to be keyed in on him and make it tough on him, so that’s what I’m looking at on my part of the deal. How to get him easy looks, whether it’s a fast break or just me driving into the paint and someone helping off of him to get him an easy shot.”

Pelicans Center Willy Hernangómez

On the difficulty of the Timberwolves defensive pressure:

“I think we knew before the game that they are one of the best teams putting pressure on us. I think for us today, we didn’t come out with the right mentality. They outcompeted us, so I think it’s just about us. Today was a bad day for us. We’re looking forward tomorrow to have a good practice, look at the film, and be ready for Wednesday from the beginning of the game.”

On the mood in the locker room after a losing start to the season:

“People are mad. We’re not trying to lose like that, obviously. We try to play hard and compete, but I think it’s time to learn and to grow. I think we have a great team to compete and try to have more wins. We know, third quarters for us have been bad, but I think we’ve learned already. It’s almost twenty games into the season. I think it’s a bad day for us, honestly. We have to be ready for the next day, starting from the beginning, and compete. We have to play harder than the other team and want it more, and I think the Timberwolves did that. They wanted it more and they have it.”