Pelicans vs. Thunder Postgame Quotes (1/6/21) | 2020-21 NBA

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On whether there were any regrets about the last play:

“I don’t know. I mean we got a wide open shot, so I don’t think the last play had much to do with anything. The bottom line is we didn’t play any defense. You give up 27 fast-break points to a team that came in averaging seven and a half fast-break points, we don’t need to talk about anything else. That becomes the problem. It’s all about the last play, the missed shots, and the offense. That [expletive] has been going on too long with this group. Dig in, and play the game defensively. We scored 110 points. If you can’t win scoring 110 points, there’s something wrong.” On the lack of transition defense against a poor transition offense: “Transition defense is just a matter of effort and focus. You either want to get back – and you’ll either want to get back on the release of the shot – or you don’t. If you’re not willing to do that, then you’re going to be in trouble and you’re going to give up a lot of fast-break points. Look, it has been happening over the last few games. The book is out on us. Run us because we will not run back. We’re not making the effort. We came out of training camp making a great effort defensively. Part of that had to do with the fact that we were drilling every day, so we were into the effort part of it. The other part of it is that we were struggling so badly offensively that we had to in order to survive. In the last four games, our offense has picked up and our defense has slid. We’re not putting the effort in that’s needed to be the defensive team we need to be. We’re not running back, we’re not into people, we’re playing everybody with a cushion, we’re not closing out hard, and we’re not doing anything that it takes to be a good basketball team in this league.”

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On the third quarter and coming out flat after halftime:

“Honestly we didn’t…we just didn’t maintain. We would go on a run, but we wouldn’t…we’d go on a run, then they’d go on a run. We’re trying to win or come back, it can’t happen like that; so when we go on runs we’ve gotta maintain it, and we weren’t able to maintain it tonight.”

Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram

On what happened in the third quarter:

“Well (Mike) Muscala…I think he hit three three’s in a row. I think it is kind hard to get a rhythm on the offensive end when we’re not really good on the defensive end. I think we put together a few stops at the beginning of that third quarter, but they just kept scoring. We just kept trying to fight back.”

On the thought process of final possession:

“I saw the open Nickeil (Alexander-Walker)…a shot that I’ve seen him make a thousand times in practice and different games. He was open. He almost made it. It just rolled in and out. It was a good play. I think the fact that he shot that shot now…and later on he’ll take that shot again, he’ll be better.