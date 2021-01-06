Pelicans vs. Thunder Postgame Quotes (1/6/21) | 2020-21 NBA
Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy
On whether there were any regrets about the last play:
“I don’t know. I mean we got a wide open shot, so I don’t think the last play had much to do with anything. The bottom line is we didn’t play any defense. You give up 27 fast-break points to a team that came in averaging seven and a half fast-break points, we don’t need to talk about anything else. That becomes the problem. It’s all about the last play, the missed shots, and the offense. That [expletive] has been going on too long with this group. Dig in, and play the game defensively. We scored 110 points. If you can’t win scoring 110 points, there’s something wrong.” On the lack of transition defense against a poor transition offense: “Transition defense is just a matter of effort and focus. You either want to get back – and you’ll either want to get back on the release of the shot – or you don’t. If you’re not willing to do that, then you’re going to be in trouble and you’re going to give up a lot of fast-break points. Look, it has been happening over the last few games. The book is out on us. Run us because we will not run back. We’re not making the effort. We came out of training camp making a great effort defensively. Part of that had to do with the fact that we were drilling every day, so we were into the effort part of it. The other part of it is that we were struggling so badly offensively that we had to in order to survive. In the last four games, our offense has picked up and our defense has slid. We’re not putting the effort in that’s needed to be the defensive team we need to be. We’re not running back, we’re not into people, we’re playing everybody with a cushion, we’re not closing out hard, and we’re not doing anything that it takes to be a good basketball team in this league.”
Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson
On the third quarter and coming out flat after halftime:
“Honestly we didn’t…we just didn’t maintain. We would go on a run, but we wouldn’t…we’d go on a run, then they’d go on a run. We’re trying to win or come back, it can’t happen like that; so when we go on runs we’ve gotta maintain it, and we weren’t able to maintain it tonight.”
Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram
On what happened in the third quarter:
“Well (Mike) Muscala…I think he hit three three’s in a row. I think it is kind hard to get a rhythm on the offensive end when we’re not really good on the defensive end. I think we put together a few stops at the beginning of that third quarter, but they just kept scoring. We just kept trying to fight back.”
On the thought process of final possession:
“I saw the open Nickeil (Alexander-Walker)…a shot that I’ve seen him make a thousand times in practice and different games. He was open. He almost made it. It just rolled in and out. It was a good play. I think the fact that he shot that shot now…and later on he’ll take that shot again, he’ll be better.
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Steven Adams 1-6-21
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
2020-21 Game #8: Pelicans vs. Thunder
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Steven Adams 1-6-21
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 05:04
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-6-21
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 07:32
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-6-21
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 04:52
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-6-21
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 03:48
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Brandon Ingram with 24 points & 11 rebounds (1/6/21)
Brandon Ingram Posts 24 points & 11 rebounds vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 01/06/2021
| 00:01
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21)
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 01/06/2021
| 00:01
Steven Adams posts first career triple-double
Steven Adams Posts 10 points, 10 assists & 11 rebounds vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 01/06/2021
| 00:01
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Zion Williamson game-high 29 points (1/6/21)
Zion Williamson (29 points) Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 01/06/2021
| 00:02
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Steven Adams putback and-1 leads to triple-double (1/6/21)
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams converting the and-1 after the putback and grabbing the Pelicans' first triple-double of the season vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 00:15
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Lonzo Ball finishes at the rim with the and-1 (1/6/21)
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball driving into the paint and finishing with the and-1 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 00:20
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Jaxson Hayes strong dunk in transition (1/6/21)
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes running the floor and dunking off the Nickeil Alexander-Walker pass vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 00:25
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Steven Adams strong putback dunk (1/6/21)
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams running the floor and getting the putback dunk vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 00:21
Pelicans 1st Half Highlights vs Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21)
Highlights from the first half of the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game (1/6/21).
| 03:22
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Steven Adams behind the back dime to NAW (1/6/21)
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams going behind the back for the assist to Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 00:27
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Jaxson Hayes with a monster throw down (1/6/21)
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes throwing down the monster jam vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 00:15
Highlights: Zion Williamson with a quick 8 points vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21)
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson who was active early in the first quarter vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 00:51
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Brandon Ingram goes coast to coast (1/6/21)
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram taking the ball the length of the court for the nice finish vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 00:15
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Steven Adams sweet dish to Brandon Ingram (1/6/21)
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams with a nice bounce pass to forward Brandon Ingram vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 00:20
Pelicans-Thunder Highlights: Zion strong in the paint
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dominating the paint early vs the Oklahoma City Thunder (1/6/21).
| 00:21
Pelicans-Thunder Shootaround: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 1-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about bouncing back in the team's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 07:51
Pelicans-Thunder Shootaround: Zion Williamson 1-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the team's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 06:01
NEXT UP: