Pelicans vs. Suns Postgame Quotes 1-4-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On what enabled the Suns to control this game:

"It just comes down to execution. They executed well at the end of the game and got quality looks and made them."

On the lack of foul calls for Brandon Ingram:

"have no idea. He goes in and attacks and does the things that we’re asking him to do. It just seems like it doesn’t go his way, but we have to stay with it. I’m not going to complain about it. I’ve talked to our team, and I’ve talked to Brandon. We just have to keep going in with force, and make them make those calls."

Pelicans Guard Devonte' Graham

On where he feels the team is at after playing the Suns tonight:

"It’s good. We’re competing to the end. Honestly, that’s why Utah and Phoenix are top teams and they know how to finish the games. Guys get to their spots, and they just make plays down the stretch. That’s just what it was. We didn’t get stops when we needed to, they did, but we played great.”

On what the team can do to be more efficient on offense:

"I think we just keep doing what we’re doing. Driving, kicking and making the simple plays. Sometimes we’re penetrating a little too far instead of just making the easy plays. Obviously, (Brandon Ingram) struggled, which, a lot of those shots we’re used to him hitting. That’s just how the game goes. You make shots, and obviously, we’re going to keep going to him late in the games like that because we’re used to him closing games. Next game, it’s probably going to fall, so we just keep doing what we’re doing, keep believing in each other, keep shooting our shots with confidence, and next game they’re going to fall."

Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram

On how he is working to return to pre-injury shape:

"Just continue to work. Continue to stay in the gym. Continue to stay encouraged. Especially by all these missed shots and me being out of it, it’s only encouraging for me to continue to be in the gym and go back and fix everything that’s been going on."

On the frustration of missed foul calls:

"It’s frustrating, but it’s the game of basketball. It was the heat of the moment for me tonight, getting a technical foul out there, a couple missed calls. But, I’ve got to take in that the referees are human too, they don’t see everything on the basketball floor, and they can’t make the correct call every single time on the basketball floor. I just continue to go hard, continue to the basket, and continue to play my game and try to make the best of it."

On what the Suns do well running a similar offense to the Pelicans:

"Well, when you have good players and a team they’ve built, they’re able to find different options out of the offense. Wherever they saw a hole, they kind of attacked it, especially with CP3 (Chris Paul) at the head of everything. They played out a lot of actions that we ran, but they had a little bit better execution, and they made more shots than us tonight."