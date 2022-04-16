New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns
PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 25: CJ McCollum #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on February 25, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans vs. Suns 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round schedule begins Sunday

Posted: Apr 16, 2022

The New Orleans Pelicans advanced to the Western Conference playoffs for the first time since 2018, outlasting the LA Clippers 105-101 on the road in their NBA Play-In Tournament game on Friday.

The Pelicans will open their first-round playoff series at top-seeded Phoenix with Game 1 on Sunday night at 8 p.m. CT on TNT and Bally Sports New Orleans.

2022 NBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS vs. PHOENIX SUNS

Day Date Away Home Game Time (CT) TV
Sun. 4/17 New Orleans Phoenix 1 8:00 p.m. TNT
Tue. 4/19 New Orleans Phoenix 2 9:00 p.m. TNT
Fri. 4/22 Phoenix New Orleans 3 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Sun. 4/24 Phoenix New Orleans 4 8:30 p.m. TNT
Tue. 4/19 New Orleans Phoenix 5* TBD TBD
Thu. 4/28 Phoenix New Orleans 6* TBD TBD
Sat. 4/30 New Orleans Phoenix 7* TBD TBD
