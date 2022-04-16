Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
Pelicans vs. Suns 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round schedule begins Sunday
The New Orleans Pelicans advanced to the Western Conference playoffs for the first time since 2018, outlasting the LA Clippers 105-101 on the road in their NBA Play-In Tournament game on Friday.
The Pelicans will open their first-round playoff series at top-seeded Phoenix with Game 1 on Sunday night at 8 p.m. CT on TNT and Bally Sports New Orleans.
2022 NBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS vs. PHOENIX SUNS
|Day
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Game
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Sun.
|4/17
|New Orleans
|Phoenix
|1
|8:00 p.m.
|TNT
|Tue.
|4/19
|New Orleans
|Phoenix
|2
|9:00 p.m.
|TNT
|Fri.
|4/22
|Phoenix
|New Orleans
|3
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sun.
|4/24
|Phoenix
|New Orleans
|4
|8:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Tue.
|4/19
|New Orleans
|Phoenix
|5*
|TBD
|TBD
|Thu.
|4/28
|Phoenix
|New Orleans
|6*
|TBD
|TBD
|Sat.
|4/30
|New Orleans
|Phoenix
|7*
|TBD
|TBD
NEXT UP: