Pelicans vs. Spurs Postgame Quotes 4-24-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On the changes made in the second half to help get the team going:

“There wasn’t really a strategy change. They were having trouble matching up with Zion (Williamson) in the second quarter, and we were just going to him. It was too much, and I wasn’t getting anybody else involved, so that was my mistake coachingwise. I looked at the statistics at halftime, and Brandon (Ingram) only had five shots. When we talked about defensive adjustments and taking care of the ball and all of those things, offensively, I said we were going to move the ball more, and I was going to make sure I got Brandon (Ingram) involved. We were able to do that, and it should’ve been done in the first half, but we did adjust. He had five shots at halftime, and I think he had 16 shots in the second half. We got him involved a little bit more, and I think that helped us.”

On the defense on DeMar DeRozan and the poor rebounding down the stretch:

“Against a guy like that, you’re not going to get stops every time down, and I thought we did a decent job. We had some breakdowns in the game where we didn’t do what we were supposed to do, but for the most part, I thought we fought it out pretty good. We got our hands on the ball too, but it was just disappointing because rebounding has been the one thing that we’ve been able to count on all year and should be able to count on … tonight, not so much.”

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On what let the Spurs take control in the final minutes:

"They hit tough shots, made free throws, and, some of those rebounds we needed to get, we didn't get them. Simple as that."

On how frustrating it is to miss free throws and commit turnovers considering how close the game was:

"You know, it is frustrating a little bit, because those are things that we can change. All I can say on that is take the lesson, learn from it, try to get better."

Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram

On why turnovers have become an issue again:

"I think just guys want to make stuff happen. We've got a very, very talented group that wants to go on the floor and make stuff happen for their teammates, of course being aggressive in our offense. And turnovers happen, especially when you are trying to be aggressive, to make a play for our team. But we know we’ve got to cut them down, have a sense of urgency on that side, and get the best shot for our team."