Pelicans vs. Spurs Postgame Quotes 2-12-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On CJ McCollum’s performance tonight:

"I liked his aggressiveness. His ability to create his own shot is incredible and it's just an added bonus for us to have another guy who can just go get it."

On adjusting to the new roster:

"It's just a continuous evaluation of where we are. You look at the two games, but at the same time, have an awareness that it's a huge adjustment for everybody. It's an adjustment for CJ (McCollum). It's an adjustment for all of his teammates. So, we'll do it together. We'll get back to the drawing board, watch some film, get in practice, and continue to work. I continue to say it, I believe in this group and we'll get there."

Pelicans Forward Herbert Jones

On where the Pelicans could have improved tonight:

“I think we could have communicated a little more on the defensive end, gave a little more effort, just competed a little more. They shot the ball well, but those things I feel like we could get better at.”

On the difficulty of incorporating new players into the rotation:

“I mean, that’s kind of the league we’re in. You have to be able to adapt, and that’s just part of it. So, we’ll figure it out and get more comfortable playing with each other as the season goes on. As of right now, everybody is still learning how to play with everybody, so I feel like we’ll figure it out.”