Pelicans vs. Rockets Postgame Quotes (2/9/21) | 2020-21 NBA

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On Josh Hart's performance tonight despite being questionable with back spasms coming into the game:

"Well, I mean the minutes sort of added to the numbers, but look, Josh is either the best or second best perimeter rebounder in the entire league, so the rebounding is not really a surprise for him. I mean 17 is a surprise for anybody I guess, but he's a great, great rebounder, and then offensively he was able to push the ball some and get some buckets, made some threes. So he was great. He played probably way to many minutes – like 40-plus minutes – but that actually may have helped him, I don't know, with the back…not having to go in, come out, go back in. But I wasn't going to take him out because he was doing a great, great job at the defensive also. He didn't practice yesterday, so he had two days of rest coming in, he was able to do it. We'll see how he is tomorrow, but we needed to get tonight."

On getting to the free throw line:

"Yeah, I mean we did get to the line. I mean Zion (Williamson) got to the line 10 times in 20 minutes. I thought, like every game, he could have gone another four to six times to the line. But he's making his free throws too. So 17 of 21 in the last two games at the line, his hard work is paying off there. And you're right, we shot free-throws well. And then I thought also, for the second straight game to close it out, Lonzo (Ball) just really controlled the action, got the ball where it needed to go. He was really good defensively, and so his numbers might not be the eye-popping numbers of Josh (Hart) or Zion or Brandon (Ingram) tonight, or even Billy (Hernangómez). When you look at it, it may not stand out in that, but he controlled that game down the stretch and made sure we took care of the ball, made sure that we got the ball where it needed to go."

Pelicans Guard Josh Hart

On the feeling as the game went along after coming in having back spasms and what went into tonight's performance:

"You know, I felt good. The trainers did a great job of being in a lot of stuff today. I got loose after I was warm…that was the biggest thing. Once I got on the court, I was warm, I figured out the court. Luckily I didn't go out too often, so I didn't have the risk of me getting cold and it locking back up. The trainers did an amazing job with all this, getting me ready for the game."

On the strides the team has made over the past 10 days and what has allowed them to make that progress:

"Yeah we've done a great job. I think our effort has been there. Our communication has been better. Our trust in each other has gotten better every game. Every game obviously we're in new group for that trust, not just offensively but defensively. You know that you can make a mistake, our teammate has our back. So just those kind of things. We knew we were going to be a good team, we knew we were letting some games slip and we fight through that and go on a winning streak."

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On still being effective with foul trouble:

“That goes back to Coach (Van Gundy) allowing me to play point forward a lot more. It allows me to play-make for my teammates and also play-make for myself from a different position. So the thing with that...my teammates trusting me, Coach trusting me…it allows me to do stuff like that."

On being more of a facilitator on offense:

"Yeah I really enjoy it because if I'm able to give my teammates confidence and open up the game for them like... that's just how I was trained to play the game. I was trained to play multiple ways, but mostly I was trained to play like that. So when I'm able to do stuff like that, it opens up the game for myself and my teammates. Seeing us get wins…I'm happy about that."